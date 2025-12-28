Prep Roundup 12/27: D-VI Tri-Village knocks off D-I Fairmont

The win bumped Tri-Village to 7-0 overall with a home matchup against Cincinnati Christian on Tuesday. Fairmont dropped to 4-3.

Boys Basketball

GMC

Hamilton 59, Oldham County (KY) 48: R.J. Wilson had 21 points with 12 rebounds to lead Hamilton in the Richmond Car and Truck Center Holiday Classic in Kentucky.

Lakota West 78, Mater Lakes (FL) 48: Joshua Tyson put up 20 points to lead Lakota West at the Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Florida.

GCLC

Chaminade Julienne 63, Lakewood 47: Deng Majack turned in 25 points and Chase Jones and Anthony Clemens Jr. added 11 apiece for CJ at the Newark Holiday Tournament.

SWBL

Middletown Madison 47, Norwood 36: Middletown Madison followed up on its Friday victory vs. Lockland in the opening round to win the Brian Cook Classic.

Independent

Trotwood 54, Summit Country Day 51: Daveon Arnold dropped in a three-point basket at the buzzer to give Trotwood the win.

TRC

Lehman Catholic 101, Houston 57: Lehman Catholic exploded for a season-high 101 points, improving to 8-0.

Troy Christian 48, Russia 41: Riston Taylor and Austin Stangel scored in double figures to help Troy Christian remain undefeated.

Milton-Union 58, Franklin-Monroe 55, OT: Levi Brumbaugh posted 23 points and Hunter Graley 12 for Milton-Union in the overtime victory.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 80, Pettisville 54: Easton Elwer scored 19 points, Cameron Elwer 18 and Andrew Elwer 17 for unbeaten DSJ.

Marion Local 58, St Henry 51: Brayden Mescher scored 17 points and Marion Local moved to 4-0.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Springboro 57, Mason 50: McKenzie Jones led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Ady Martin added 14 points for ‘Boro.

Fairmont 50, Olentangy 32: Kaylah Thornton recorded 18 points and Janiyah Hargrave added 13 for Fairmont.

MVL

Butler 37, Sidney 30: The win marked five straight for Butler.

SWBL

Monroe 59, Middletown 8: Ryan Buskirk recorded 16 points and Ellie Buskirk added 13 for Monroe.

MAC

Fort Recovery 59, Preble Shawnee 26: Makenna Huelskamp and Bridget Homan chipped in 16 points apiece and the victory marked win No. 700 for the Fort Recovery program.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Allen East 61, Stivers 52

Badin 56, Bradley Central (TN) 32

Chaminade Julienne 63, Lakewood 47: CJ: Majack 25, Jones 11, Clemens Jr. 11.

Delphos St. John’s 80, Pettisville 54: DSJ: E. Elwer 19, C. Elwer 18, A. Elwer 17.

Dunbar 64, Aiken 61

Fairbanks 69, North Union 49

Fairborn 51, Greenville 50

Fairlawn 74, National Trail 68

Fort Recovery 59, South Adams (IN) 57

Hamilton 59, Oldham County (KY) 48: H: Wilson 21, Johnson-Perdomo 14.

Indian Lake 62, Celina 53: IL: Reisinger 23, Hall 11.

Jonathan Alder 49, Bishop Watterson 47

La Salle 35, Sycamore 33

Lakota East 64, Land O’ Lakes (FL) 38

Lakota West 78, Mater Lakes (FL) 48: LW: Tyson 20.

Lehman Catholic 101, Houston 57

Marion Local 58, St Henry 51: ML: Mescher 17. SH: Zimmerman 18.

Middletown Christian 54, Lockland 38

Middletown Madison 47, Norwood 36

Milton-Union 58, Franklin-Monroe 55, OT: MU: Brumbaugh 23, Fraley 12.

Minster 52, Anna 39: M: McClurg 18. A: Platfoot 20, Wenning 10.

Monroe 72, Talawanda 29

New Bremen 39, Elida 24: NB: Quellhorst 13.

Newport (KY) 64, Lebanon 55

Newton 51, Triad 14

Northeastern 55, West Jefferson 50, OT

Princeton 70, Indianapolis Cathedral (IN) 60

Stebbins 60, Xenia 58

Tri-Village 55, Fairmont 19: TV: Sagester 17, Black 17, Richards 13.

Trotwood 54, Summit Country Day 51

Troy Christian 48, Russia 41

Wapakoneta 69, Coldwater 38

Friday’s Results

Celina 59, Bellefontaine 50

Middletown Madison 65, Lockland 40

Norwood 58, Middletown Christian 40

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 46, Lakewood 34

Blanche Ely (FL) 50, Sycamore 44

Bethel 60, Bellefontaine 50

Butler 37, Sidney 30

Carroll 56, Lebanon 45: L: Thompson 29.

Celina 41, Indian Lake 19

Delphos St. John’s 53, Upper Scioto Valley 43

Fairlawn 51, Springfield Shawnee 38: SS: Wilson 11.

Fairmont 50, Olentangy 32: F: Thornton 18, Hargrave 13.

Fenwick 76, Trotwood 47

Fort Recovery 59, Preble Shawnee 26: FR: Huelskamp 16, Homan 16. PS: Mondello-Garrett 15.

Gahanna Lincoln 44, Wayne 36

Greenville 41, Fairborn 34

Minster 34, Russia 25: M: Albers 18.

Mississinawa Valley 52, Houston 31

Monroe 59, Middletown 8: Mo: R. Buskirk 16, E. Buskirk 13, Adolph 10.

Mt. Notre Dame 67, Bellbrook 63, OT

New Knoxville 46, Lima Senior 41: NK: Albers 26.

Princeton 64, Big Walnut 60

Springboro 57, Mason 50: S: Jones 23, Martin 14.

St. Henry 44, Marion Local 22

Troy 39, West Carrollton 25

Worthington Christian 49, Emmanuel Christian 30

Friday’s Results

Celina 60, Bellefontaine 25

Elida 50, New Knoxville 23: NK: Albers 11.

London 66, Miami Trace 28

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.