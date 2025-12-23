Prep Roundup 12/22: Alter boys finish third at Holiday Classic in Louisville

The Knights defeated McCracken County (KY) 68-64 on Saturday, with Peagler and Bakos chipping in 11 points apiece in the fourth quarter to pull off the victory.

On Sunday Peagler scored 19 points and Thomas Nicholas 17 in a losing effort against DuPont Manual (KY).

Peagler recorded 57 points between the three games and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Centerville 77, Pickerington North 47: Sam Keely was named MVP in Centerville’s win at the Holiday Hoopla in Columbus.

GCLC

Badin 64, Edgewood 58: Nolan Edwards scored 15 points off the bench to pace Badin. Carson Lowe added 14 and Cody Knapp 13.

MVL

Xenia 75, Legacy Christian 47: Devin Withers led five players in double figures for Xenia with 21 points.

Stebbins 83, Carroll 65: Lawson Beard led a balanced Stebbins attack with 16 points and Anthony Harris had 11 points with 13 rebounds.

WOAC

Tri-Village 68, Jonathan Alder 44: Trey Sagester poured in 28 points to lead undefeated Tri-Village at the Holiday Hoopla in Columbus. Tri-Village closed the game on a 19-2 run to seal the win.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Wayne 62, Bellbrook 61: NaRiya Goddard knocked down a pair of foul shots with one second to play to cap off a Wayne comeback and hand Bellbrook its first loss of the season.

Beavercreek 51, Stebbins 42, OT: ‘Creek held Stebbins scoreless in the overtime period to tally the win.

GMC

Lakota West 46, Oak Hills 36: Isabella Saunders scored 14 points and Lakota West won its sixth consecutive game to keep pace with Princeton atop the GMC.

ECC

Little Miami 58, Lebanon 55: Khalia Thompson netted 32 points in a losing effort for Lebanon.

MVL

Butler 54, Stivers 18: Emma Dady turned in 21 points to lead Butler.

CBC

Springfield Shawnee 38, Indian Lake 31: Hadley Mattern and Lily Wilson recorded 14 points apiece for Shawnee.

SWBL

Valley View 50, Franklin 48: Paisley Phillips put up 16 points and Valley View rallied in the final quarter for the win. Olivia Truesdell had 24 for Franklin.

WOAC

Ansonia 57, Coldwater 40: After missing games with an injury Rose Barga returned and led Ansonia with 25 points.

