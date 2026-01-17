Prep Roundup 1/16: Flyin’ to the Hoop takes off at Trent Arena

Mariano Manciel led the way with 20 points, Chidi Nwigwe added 16 and Katrelle Harmon 15 for Wasatch.

Mateen Cleaves Jr., son of the Michigan State legend Mateen Cleaves, paced Dream City with 13 points and Keaundre Morris tacked on 12.

After a late schedule change game two saw Southeastern Prep out of Florida, one of ESPN’s SCNext Top 25 schools, outpace Ohio’s 2025 Division I state runner-up Reynoldsburg for a 92-53 win.

Toni Bryant led five players in double figures with 24 points and nine rebounds for Southeastern Prep. Jayden Wilkins added 17 points and Beckham Black 14.

Jordan Bowens led Reynoldsburg with 18 points and Xavier McKinney tacked on 15.

Saturday will feature six more games, including appearances from Wayne and Centerville. Lakota West and Alter will be in action on Sunday and Northridge, Fairmont and Tri-Village will play Monday.

FLYIN’ TO THE HOOP

(Schedule subject to change)

Friday

Game 1

Wasatch Academy (UT) 72, Dream City Christian (AZ) 57: DCC: Cleaves Jr. 13, Morris 12. WA: Manciel 20, Nwigwe 16, Harmon 15.

Game 2

Southeastern Prep (FL) 92, Reynoldsburg (OH) 53: SP: Bryant 24, Wilkins 17, Black 14, Rosser 11, Ekezie Jr. 11. R: Bowens 18, McKinney 15, Roddy 12.

Saturday

Game 3

CATS Academy (MA) vs. Dream City Christian (AZ), 11:30 a.m.

Game 4

Wyoming (OH) vs. Wayne (OH), 1:15 p.m.

Game 5

Lima Senior (OH) vs. Brunswick (OH), 3 p.m.

Game 6

Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. Cle. St. Ignatius (OH), 4:45 p.m.

Game 7

Southeastern Prep (FL) vs. Christ School (NC), 6:30 p.m.

Game 8

Fishers (IN) vs. Centerville (OH), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

Game 9

Utah Prep (UT) vs. CATS Academy (MA), 11:30 a.m.

Game 10

Iowa United (IA) vs. Dream City Christian (AZ), 1:15 p.m.

Game 11

St. Vincent-St. Mary (OH) vs. Moeller (OH), 3 p.m.

Game 12

La Lumiere (IN) vs. Lakota West (OH), 4:45 p.m.

Game 13

Upper Arlington (OH) vs. Alter (OH), 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Game 14

Christ School (NC) vs. Iowa United (IA), 11:30 a.m.

Game 15

Margaretta (OH) vs. Northridge (OH), 1:15 p.m.

Game 16

La Lumiere (IN) vs. Utah Prep (UT), 3 p.m.

Game 17

Warrensville Heights (OH) vs. Fairmont (OH), 4:45 p.m.

Game 18

Indian Hill (OH) vs. Tri-Village (OH), 6:30 p.m.

OTHER GAMES

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Fairmont 59, Springboro 44: The Firebirds picked up a fifth consecutive victory, moving to 9-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Fairmont will face Warrensville Heights at Flyin’ to the Hoop on Monday.

GMC

Lakota West 76, Colerain 29: Joshua Tyson led a balanced Lakota West effort with 15 points. The unbeaten Firebirds are set to face La Lumiere (IN) in Flyin’ to the Hoop on Sunday.

Hamilton 47, Sycamore 36: Knox Mills drilled five three-point baskets on the way to 17 points to lead Hamilton.

Fairfield 50, Lakota East 48, OT: Peyton Jones finished with 13 points and Fairfield overcame a 15-point fourth quarter deficit in the rally win.

ECC

Lebanon 67, Turpin 50: Jashawn Coffey led Lebanon with 25 points and Jack Sako tacked on 12.

MVL

Tippecanoe 63, Xenia 47: C.J. Bailey and Hudson Ganger put up 17 points apiece to help Tipp’ improve to 9-1 overall and 9-0 in league play.

Stebbins 60, Sidney 40: Stebbins closed the game on a 23-9 run to move to 9-3 in the Valley division standings, tied for first with West Carrollton.

GCLC

Alter 55, Fenwick 49: Alter improved to 5-1 in league play and is slated to play Upper Arlington on Sunday at Flyin’ to the Hoop.

SWBL

Waynesville 88, Brookville 56: The win pushed Waynesville to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in league play.

Franklin 41, Talawanda 31: Brayden Douglas tallied 11 points with 14 rebounds in a losing effort for Talawanda.

TRC

Troy Christian 66, Bethel 55: Austin Stangel sank a school record nine three-point baskets for a career-high 31 points to help Troy Christian snap a three-game losing skid in style.

Milton-Union 57, Riverside 45: Levi Brumbaugh recorded 20 points with 10 assists for Milton-Union.

WOAC

Tri-Village 70, National Trail 16: Undefeated Tri-Village moved to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play. The Patriots are set to play Indian Hill at Flyin’ to the Hoop on Monday.

OHC

Cedarville 61, Greeneview 50: The victory marked ten straight for Cedarville, which improved to 12-1 overall.

Southeastern 78, Greenon 53: Cooper Best had 23 points in a losing effort for Greenon.

MBC

Emmanuel Christian 55, Middletown Christian 48: With its 12th consecutive victory Emmanuel Christian jumped to 12-1 overall.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 66, Marion Local 36: Cameron Elwer poured in 35 points and DSJ prevailed in a battle of unbeaten MAC squads. DSJ improved to 13-0 overall.

Fort Recovery 63, Minster 51: Breaker Jutte turned in 20 points and Hudson Overman 19 for Fort Recovery.

Girls Basketball

GMC

Lakota East 50, Fairfield 25: Bella Sturgill led Lakota East with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

MVL

Butler 57, Fairborn 30: Butler bumped to 13-2 overall and 11-2 in league play.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 56, Fenwick 49

Anna 59, Russia 43

Arcanum 68, Bradford 31

Badin 76, Carroll 37

Bellbrook 59, Monroe 57

Botkins 44, Fort Loramie 24: B: Monnin 11, Zimpfer 10.

Butler 74, Fairborn 46

Cedarville 61, Greeneview 50

Coldwater 57, Versailles 50: C: Knapke 16. V: D. Ahrens 21, C. Ahrens 17.

Dayton Christian 63, Middletown Madison 35

Delphos St. John’s 66, Marion Local 36: DSJ: C. Elwer 35, A. Elwer 13.

Dixie 62, Tri-County North 55

Edgewood 70, Ross 58: R: Smith 17, Buehner 11, Otto 10.

Emmanuel Christian 55, Middletown Christian 48

Fairfield 50, Lakota East 48, OT: F: Jones 13, Akbar 10. LE: Bowman 24, Shaw 11.

Fairlawn 60, Houston 42: H: Michael 15.

Fairmont 59, Springboro 44

Fort Recovery 63, Minster 51: FR: Jutte 20, Overman 19. M: McClurg 17, Stephey 12.

Franklin 41, Talawanda 31: T: Douglas 11.

Franklin Monroe 47, Newton 36

Hamilton 47, Sycamore 36: H: Mills 17.

Indian Lake 53, Springfield Shawnee 36

Jonathan Alder 42, Tecumseh 24

Kenton Ridge 80, Bellefontaine 68

Lakota West 76, Colerain 29: LW: Tyson 15, Curry 11, Richardson 10, Combs 10.

Lebanon 67, Turpin 50: L: Coffey 25, Sako 12, Holbrook 10, Faler 10.

Legacy Christian 53, Yellow Springs 38

London 67, Urbana 59

Mason 55, Middletown 37

McNicholas 62, Chaminade Julienne 48

Mechanicsburg 51, Triad 40

Milton-Union 57, Riverside 45: MU: Brumbaugh 20, Fulton 16.

New Bremen 45, Parkway 22

Northridge 86, Lehman Catholic 47: N: K. Smith 32.

Oakwood 74, Eaton 55

Preble Shawnee 68, Twin Valley South 46: TVS: Ray 14, Barlow 13.

Princeton 45, Oak Hills 32

Southeastern 78, Greenon 53

St. Henry 62, New Knoxville 25

Stebbins 60, Sidney 40

Tippecanoe 63, Xenia 47: T: Bailey 17, Ganger 17, Turner 12, Otto 10.

Tri-Village 68, National Trail 46

Troy 75, Greenville 49

Troy Christian 66, Bethel 55: TC: Stangel 31.

Valley View 66, Carlisle 45

Wapakoneta 37, St. Marys 32

Waynesville 88, Brookville 56: B: Bost 15, Smart 15, Vince 11.

West Carrollton 73, Piqua 52

West Jefferson 53, Northeastern 47

West Liberty-Salem 64, Fairbanks 50

Wilmington 63, Clinton-Massie 32

Thursday’s Results

SCPA 60, New Miami 40: NM: Strong 23.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 57, Fairborn 30

Lakota East 50, Fairfield 25: LE: Sturgill 11, Buker 10.

Parkway 46, New Bremen 37

Sycamore 67, Hamilton 16

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 57, Meadowdale 22: A: Long 20.

Ansonia 68, Union City (IN) 16: A: C. Barga 19, R. Barga 19.

Brookville 68, Carlisle 25

Dixie 41, Tri-County North 39

Dunbar 53, Thurgood Marshall 25

Houston 38, Fairlawn 33

Lebanon 81, Anderson 26: L: Thompson 42.

Marion Local 52, Delphos St. John’s 33

Miami East 69, Lehman Catholic 21

Middletown Madison 55, Valley View 44

Milton-Union 51, Troy Christian 36: MU: Firks 17, Layman 14.

Minster 56, Fort Recovery 30: M: Hoying 15, Albers 12.

Newton 54, Franklin Monroe 17

Northridge 65, Riverside 31

Oakwood 63, Dayton Christian 17

Parkway 46, New Bremen 37

Ponitz 45, Belmont 44

SCPA 54, New Miami 26

St. Henry 49, New Knoxville 19

St. Marys 56, Wapakoneta 41

Tri-Village 70, National Trail 16

Twin Valley South 39, Preble Shawnee 36: TVS: Day 21.

Versailles 63, Coldwater 50: C: Knapke 18. V: Litten 21, Barga 13, Hager 11, Schmitmeyer 10.

Waynesville 56, Eaton 35: W: Stephenson 18, Cordery 16.

Wilmington 40, Clinton-Massie 35

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Lakota West 49, Kings 26

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 3019, Southeastern 2418: M: Trainer 510 series, Wittman 505 series.

Sidney 2289, Troy 2245

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2381, Southeastern 1911: M: Waller 398 series, Picklesimer 372 series.

Troy 1968, Sidney 1464

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.