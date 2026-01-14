Prep Roundup 1/13: Urbana boys knock off unbeaten Lehman

The win is the fifth straight for Urbana, which improved to 11-1 overall. The Hillclimbers will travel to London next on Friday, Jan. 16.

Lehman Catholic dropped to 12-1 and will get a chance to rebound at Northridge next on Friday, Jan. 16.

GWOC

Centerville 57, Northmont 51: With a 7-1 mark in GWOC play Centerville took sole possession of first place and improved to 9-3 overall.

Fairmont 40, Wayne 39: Wayne had a last second look but couldn’t convert. Fairmont (8-4) swept the season series from Wayne (9-2), the only two losses of the season for the Warriors.

Springboro 56, Springfield 48: ‘Boro moved back above .500, improving to 7-6 overall.

GMC

Lakota West 61, Middletown 50: Bryce Curry tallied 16 points, Joshua Tyson 14 and Tyson Davis 13 for unbeaten Lakota West (12-0).

Hamilton 63, Colerain 30: Jordon Johnson-Perdomo put up 17 points and R.J. Wilson added 11 for Hamilton.

MVL

Tippecanoe 57, Troy 44: Tippecanoe moved to 8-1 overall and 8-0 in league play with the win.

Butler 66, Greenville 37: Butler halted a three-game losing skid with the win, improving to 9-3 overall and 9-2 in league play.

Xenia 68, Sidney 66: Deaunte White scored 18 points, Anthony Caudill Jr. 15 and Devin Withers 11 for Xenia in its first win at Sidney since reforming the MVL.

GCLC

Badin 59, Summit Country Day 44: Carson Lowe and Chandler Taylor combined for 19 of Badin’s 30 points in the second half to help the Rams win a seventh straight contest.

SWBL

Monroe 72, Clinton-Massie 31: The victory bumped Monroe to 11-1 overall.

Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 40: The victory is the 11th straight for Carlisle in the series.

SBAAC

Wilmington 51, Franklin 42: Jayceon Kibler paced Wilmington with 18 points. Kendol Roberts scored 26 in a losing effort for Franklin.

OHC

Cedarville 62, Mechanicsburg 35: The win marked nine straight for Cedarville, which improved to 11-1 overall.

MVC

Cin. Christian 66, Talawanda 42: Landon Booth scored 17 points and Jonathan Maru and Tyler Booth tacked on 14 apiece to help Cin. Christian pick up its first win of the season.

MAC

St. Henry 66, Lima Shawnee 64: Austin Zimmerman tallied 16 points and Jack Huelsman 13 for St. Henry.

Girls Basketball

GMC

Lakota West 81, Middletown 20: Kennedy Griffin scored 19 points off the bench and Lakota West moved to 10-2 overall, 8-0 in conference play.

SWBL

Bellbrook 53, Tri-Village 34: Zoe Howard had 14 points, Libby Bunsold 12 and Bellbrook bumped to 13-2 overall.

TRC

Milton-Union 69, Franklin Monroe 16: Michaela Firks finished with 20 points and Layla Fulton added 15 points with 10 steals for Milton-Union.

SCAL

Anna 36, Russia 31: The upset was Russia’s first league loss.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 63, Fairlawn 53

Badin 59, Summit Country Day 44: B: Lowe 16, Taylor 10.

Bellefontaine 54, Russia 47

Butler 66, Greenville 37

Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 40

Catholic Central 54, Northeastern 43

Cedarville 62, Mechanicsburg 35

Centerville 57, Northmont 51

Cin. Christian 66, Talawanda 42: CC: L. Booth 17, Maru 14, T. Booth 14, Burton 11. T: Beckett 16, Douglas 10.

Dayton Christian 62, Eaton 42

Dixie 70, Yellow Springs 35

Edgewood 67, Harrison 55

Fairbanks 70, Greenon 32

Fairmont 40, Wayne 39

Greeneview 66, Triad 42

Hamilton 63, Colerain 30: H: Johnson-Perdomo 17, Wilson 11.

Indian Lake 56, Jackson Center 49: IL: Reisinger 19, Pequignot 17.

Lakota West 61, Middletown 50: LW: Curry 16, Tyson 14, Davis 13. M: Rose 16, Nevers 13.

McNicholas 50, La Salle 47

Miamisburg 50, Beavercreek 38

Monroe 72, Clinton-Massie 31

Mt. Healthy 50, Ross 45: R: Fulmer 13.

Northwest 60, Carroll 52

Oak Hills 50, Fairfield 43: F: Akbar 12, Jones 10.

Oakwood 62, Brookville 49: B: King 17, Lamb 13, Smart 12.

Princeton 51, Mason 36

Springboro 56, Springfield 48

St. Henry 66, Lima Shawnee 64: SH: Zimmerman 16, Huelsman 13

Stebbins 55, Piqua 45

Stivers 54, Ponitz 47

Sycamore 59, Lakota East 44: LE: Bowman 16.

Thurgood Marshall 55, Belmont 49

Tippecanoe 57, Troy 44

Trotwood 68, Dunbar 64

Urbana 67, Lehman Catholic 54: U: Dixon 19, Lantz 18, Underwood 11.

Walnut Hills 52, Lebanon 51

West Carrollton 64, Fairborn 25

Wilmington 51, Franklin 42: F: Roberts 26. W: Kibler 18.

Xenia 68, Sidney 66: X: White 18, Caudill Jr. 15, Withers 11.

Monday’s Results

Twin Valley South 61, Legacy Christian 54: TVS: Ray 17.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 36, Russia 31

Bellbrook 53, Tri-Village 34: B: Howard 14, Bunsold 12.

Crestview 39, Coldwater 38

Fort Loramie 58, Botkins 24

Lakota West 81, Middletown 20: LW: Griffin 19, Fox 14, Saunders 13, Odame 10.

Legacy Christian 64, Spring Valley 28

Marion Local 49, St. Marys 46, OT

Miami East 58, Graham 39

Milton-Union 69, Franklin Monroe 16: MU: Firks 20, Fulton 15, Copp 14.

Mississinawa Valley 62, Union County (IN) 25

National Trail 51, Lincoln 14

St. Henry 41, Celina 30

Wapakoneta 57, New Knoxville 47: NK: Albers 22.

West Liberty-Salem 79, Southeastern 58

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 56, St. Ursula 37

Benjamin Logan 51, Greenon 46

Centerville 62, Indian Hill 41: C: Keeton 22, Boeke 19.

Chaminade Julienne 41, Badin 36

Colerain 56, Fairfield 55, 2OT: F: Crim 17, Perry 11, Moffett 11.

Dixie 51, Dayton Christian 22

Edgewood 49, Carlisle 27

Franklin 42, Eaton 26: F: Burnett 12.

Lebanon 72, Turpin 44: L: Lamb 18.

London 69, Bloom-Carroll 42

McNicholas 61, Roger Bacon 44

Meadowdale 46, Thurgood Marshall 34

Middletown Christian 47, Cin. Christian 40

Minster 52, Sidney 25: M: Albers 15, Dirksen 10.

Monroe 53, Fairborn 8

Northmont 46, Tecumseh 36

Parkway 48, Crestview 25: P: Bruns 11, Williamson 11.

Purcell Marian 69, Wayne 58

Ridgemont 45, Triad 10

Stivers 60, Ponitz 25

Trotwood 52, Yellow Springs 7

Valley View 67, Xenia 12

Western Brown 75, Ross 30

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Fairfield 2555, Sycamore 2426: F: George 449 series.

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2175, Northmont 1866

Western Brown 2887, Wilmington 2459

Xenia 2237, Sidney 2015: X: Brittingham 394 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Fairfield 1990, Sycamore 1986

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 1952, Northmont 1847

Wilmington 2356, Western Brown 2072

Xenia 1509, Sidney 1499: X: Cox 361 series.

