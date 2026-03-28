Prep Results 3/27: Fairmont baseball upsets top-ranked team to start season

Fairmont got off to a hot start in its baseball season opener, taking down the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll’s top-ranked team Massillon Jackson in a 3-1 final on Friday.
Skyler Slifer, Brayden Feltner and Owen Wolgemuth each contributed for the Birds in the win.
Baseball
Beavercreek 2, Fort Payne (AL) 1: ‘Creek split a doubleheader to open the season, picking up a win against the 12th ranked team in Alabama but falling to 7-6 to Siegel (TN).
Arcanum 4, Versailles 1: Regan Christ swatted a two-run double and also earned the win on the mound, striking out seven over five innings in the season opener for Arcanum.
St. Henry 5, Covington 0: Max Delzeith struck out seven in a one-hitter to open the season with a victory.
Softball
Talawanda 11, Ursuline Academy 0: Maddy Cox went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Talawanda.
Arcanum 19, Brookville 15: Jordyn Garbig blasted a walk-off grand slam to lead Arcanum to its first win of the season.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 4, Versailles 1: A: Christ W 7 K, 2B 2 RBI, Stephens 2 RBI. V: Deland RBI.
Beavercreek 2, Fort Payne (AL) 1
Collierville (TN) 4, Mason 3
Fairmont 3, Massillon Jackson 1
Highlands (KY) 6, Sycamore 2
Mason 10, James Clemens (AL) 4
Siegel (TN) 7, Beavercreek 6
South Elgin (IL) 15, Tippecanoe 0
Tol. St. Francis 7, Badin 0
St. Henry 5, Covington 0: SH: Delzeith W 7 K, Zimmerman 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Softball
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 19, Brookville 15: A: Garbig GS-HR.
Fort Recovery 11, Bradford 6: FR: Gaerke W, Grisez 3-4.
London 13, Bishop Ready 0
St. Marys 4, New Bremen 2
Talawanda 11, Ursuline Academy 0: T: Hilbert 2-3 3 RBI, Cox 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Cheatham 2-2 2 RBI.
Thursday’s Results
Badin 6, Harrison 4
Beavercreek 19, Butler 1
Bellefontaine 15, Graham 11
Botkins 14, Kalida 0: B: Platfoot 4 RBI, Loy W 11 K.
Celina 12, Russia 2
Covington 17, Ansonia 7: C: Palsgrove 3-4 HR 6 RBI, McClure 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI, Ouellette 1-3 HR 2 RBI.
Edgewood 8, Waynesville 4: E: Ferrell 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Jarvis 2-3 2B 3 RBI.
Fairbanks 10, Kenston 0
Fort Loramie 15, Riverside 5: R: Robinson 1-2 HR 2 RBI.
Greeneview 19, East Clinton 4: G: Burkett 2-5 3 RBI, Christian 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI, B. Sutton 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.
Hamilton 18, Colerain 0: H: Eversole 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Thieken 2-2 HR 4 RBI, Schappacher W 10 K.
Houston 6, Sidney 5
Kankakee (IN) 7, Mason 4
Lakota East 5, Springboro 1: LE: Crawford W 10 K, RBI.
Lebanon 3, Milford 0
Lima Bath 6, Coldwater 5
London 14, Bishop Watterson 1
Loveland 14, Fairfield 11
Middletown 20, Dayton Christian 5
McAuley 10, Princeton 9
Reading 18, Cin. Christian 8
Ross 5, Taylor 0: R: Alvis 2-3 3B RBI, Gorsuch 2-3 RBI, Baker W 10 K.
Southeastern 8, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Harner 2-3 RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 6, Tri-Village 1: SS: Hannan W 4 K, Beach 4-4 2 2B RBI, Plummer 2-4 HR 3 RBI.
St. Marys 20, Fort Recovery 2
Stebbins 4, Miamisburg 3: S: Neria 1-3 2 RBI, Spencer 1-2 RBI, Rinehart W 12 K.
Stivers 35, Northridge 23
Versailles 19, Milton-Union 9
West Clermont 9, Sycamore 3
West Liberty-Salem 10, Jackson Center 3
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
St. Marys 5, Lehman Catholic 0
Wapakoneta 3, Piqua 2
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0
Fenwick 3, Carroll 0
Lebanon 3, West Clermont 0
Milford 3, Middletown 2
Thurgood 3, Dunbar 1
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Fenwick 15, Chaminade Julienne 1
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 13, Hilliard Darby 5
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Mason 15, Lakota East 11
Milford 14, Lebanon 10
REPORTING RESULTS
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