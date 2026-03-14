Prep Results 3/13: Russia girls advance to state final; CJ, St. Henry, win state titles

The Russia girls basketball team is headed to the program’s first state final appearance after a strong defensive showing in the semifinal round, defeating Seneca East 45-30 at the Nutter Center on Friday.
Aryana Cordonnier led a balanced scoring effort with nine points and Kylie Doseck added seven points with nine rebounds.
Russia improved to 25-3 and will face Strasburg-Franklin on Saturday, 10:45 a.m., at UD Arena.
Girls Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Division III
Division VI
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division I
Lakota West 55, Olentangy Berlin 35: LW: Curry 14, Tyson 10.
Pickerington Central 63, Centerville 59: C: J. Sam 20, Keely 12, Rohrer 10.
Division IV
Northridge 75, River Valley 68: N: K. Smith 26, D. Smith 17, Davis 11, Crane 10.
Wyoming 68, Alter 52: A: Peagler Jr. 17, Guess 12, Bakos 10.
Girls Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Finals
Division III
Chaminade Julienne 59, SVSM 40: CJ: Cain 17, Hanson 15.
Division IV
Shaker Heights Laurel 60, Bellevue 58
Division VI
St. Henry 53, Canton Central Catholic 34: SH: Homan 20, K. Buschur 11.
Friday’s Semifinals
Division II
Akron Hoban 60, Olmsted Falls 58
Mt. Notre Dame 55, Big Walnut 43
Division V
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Fairland 48
Portsmouth 40, Norwayne 37
Division VII
Russia 45, Seneca East 30
Strasburg-Franklin 44, Ottoville 39
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division I
Fairmont 45, Pickerington Central 41: F: Cornett 15, Thornton 12, Hargrave 12.
Princeton 53, Wadsworth 43
Division III
Chaminade Julienne 62, Copley 57: CJ: Cook 16, Hanson 15, Bush 15.
SVSM 84, Chillicothe Unioto 38
Division IV
Bellevue 46, Circleville 43
Shaker Heights Laurel 56, Purcell Marian 54, OT
Division VI
St. Henry 55, Harvest Prep 51: SH: K. Buschur 15, Ad. Homan 13, Baumer 11, Gast 10.
Canton Central Catholic 48, Margaretta 42
REPORTING RESULTS
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