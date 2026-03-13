Prep Results 3/12: Fairmont, CJ, St. Henry girls advance to state finals

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division I
Lakota West 55, Olentangy Berlin 35: LW: Curry 14, Tyson 10.
Pickerington Central 63, Centerville 59: C: J. Sam 20, Keely 12, Rohrer 10.
Division IV
Northridge 75, River Valley 68
Wyoming 68, Alter 52: A: Peagler Jr. 17, Guess 12, Bakos 10.
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Oak Hills 49, St. Xavier 38
Princeton 62, Wayne 41
Division II
Lima Senior 71, Aiken 68
Winton Woods 66, Northmont 51
Division IV
Jonathan Alder 63, Van Wert 45
Division VII
Botkins 66, Lehman Catholic 55: B: Zimpfer 14, Monnin 13, Pitts 12. LC: Frantz 19.
Delphos St. John’s 71, Cin. College Prep 57: DSJ: C. Elwer 32, A. Elwer 15, E. Elwer 14.
Girls Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division I
Fairmont 45, Pickerington Central 41: F: Cornett 15, Thornton 12, Hargrave 12.
Princeton 53, Wadsworth 43
Division III
Chaminade Julienne 62, Copley 57: CJ: Cook 16, Hanson 15, Bush 15.
SVSM 84, Chillicothe Unioto 38
Division IV
Bellevue 46, Circleville 43
Shaker Heights Laurel 56, Purcell Marian 54, OT
Division VI
St. Henry 55, Harvest Prep 51: SH: K. Buschur 15, Ad. Homan 13, Baumer 11, Gast 10.
Canton Central Catholic 48, Margaretta 42
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author