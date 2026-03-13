Prep Results 3/12: Fairmont, CJ, St. Henry girls advance to state finals

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division I

Lakota West 55, Olentangy Berlin 35: LW: Curry 14, Tyson 10.

Pickerington Central 63, Centerville 59: C: J. Sam 20, Keely 12, Rohrer 10.

Division IV

Northridge 75, River Valley 68

Wyoming 68, Alter 52: A: Peagler Jr. 17, Guess 12, Bakos 10.

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Oak Hills 49, St. Xavier 38

Princeton 62, Wayne 41

Division II

Lima Senior 71, Aiken 68

Winton Woods 66, Northmont 51

Division IV

Jonathan Alder 63, Van Wert 45

Division VII

Botkins 66, Lehman Catholic 55: B: Zimpfer 14, Monnin 13, Pitts 12. LC: Frantz 19.

Delphos St. John’s 71, Cin. College Prep 57: DSJ: C. Elwer 32, A. Elwer 15, E. Elwer 14.

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division I

Fairmont 45, Pickerington Central 41: F: Cornett 15, Thornton 12, Hargrave 12.

Princeton 53, Wadsworth 43

Division III

Chaminade Julienne 62, Copley 57: CJ: Cook 16, Hanson 15, Bush 15.

SVSM 84, Chillicothe Unioto 38

Division IV

Bellevue 46, Circleville 43

Shaker Heights Laurel 56, Purcell Marian 54, OT

Division VI

St. Henry 55, Harvest Prep 51: SH: K. Buschur 15, Ad. Homan 13, Baumer 11, Gast 10.

Canton Central Catholic 48, Margaretta 42

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.