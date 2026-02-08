Prep Results 2/7: Sagester, Black combine for 59 in Tri-Village win

Trey Sagester and Dom Black combined for 59 points in leading the unbeaten Tri-Village boys basketball squad in an 82-57 win against Fenwick on Saturday.
Sagester poured in 33 points and Black had 26.
The win moves Tri-Village to 19-0 overall. The Patriots will face Preble Shawnee on Friday in game that will crown the Western Ohio Athletic Conference champion.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Anna 52, Versailles 47: A: Wenning 21, Platfoot 12.
Carlisle 59, Preble Shawnee 54
CHCA 47, Edgewood 44
Col. South 54, Meadowdale 24
Fort Recovery 53, Arcanum 49
Franklin Monroe 55, Belmont 52
Lima Shawnee 64, Indian Lake 40: IL: Reisinger 12, Golliday 12.
Mason 43, Elder 33
Middletown Christian 49, Calvary Christian 34
Milton-Union 50, Bradford 39: MU: Brumbaugh 23, Fraley 11.
Moeller 64, Middletown 29: Mi: Curtis 10.
New Bremen 43, Jackson Center 37: NB: Lennartz 12, Quellhorst 10. JC: Klopfenstein 17.
Ponitz 58, Greenon 44
Princeton 73, Trotwood 58: T: Reaves 19, Arnold 13.
Ross 64, Eaton 34
Southeastern 47, Newton 45
Tippecanoe 49, Troy 36
Tri-Village 82, Fenwick 47: TV: Sagester 33, Black 26.
Valley View 73, Troy Christian 61
West Jefferson 62, Madison Christian 26
West Liberty-Salem 65, Graham 33
Friday’s Results
Alter 66, McNicholas 53
Anna 60, Fairlawn 24: A: Platfoot 16, Barhorst 14.
Arcanum 59, Tri-County North 35
Badin 53, Chaminade Julienne 37: B: Bowling 16.
Bellbrook 70, Talawanda 32
Belmont 57, Thurgood Marshall 42
Botkins 49, Russia 36: B: Pitts 14, Welsh 10.
Butler 61, Stebbins 59
Cedarville 67, Southeastern 59
Centerville 58, Beavercreek 50
Cin. Country Day 75, New Miami 37: NM: Strong 20.
Dayton Christian 52, Brookville 47: B: Lamb 18, King 16.
Delphos St. John’s 74, New Bremen 51: A. Elwer 31, C. Elwer 27. NB: Dicke 16.
Dixie 60, Bradford 54
Dunbar 67, Stivers 46
Edgewood 68, Franklin 35
Emmanuel Christian 56, Legacy Christian 44: EC: Shirk 13, Witherow 13, Myers 12, Hudson 11.
Fairbanks 63, West Jefferson 57
Fairfield 67, Middletown 60: F: Arington 25, Freeman 15, Akbar 10. M: Curtis 19, Daniels 16, Finch 11.
Fairmont 69, Springfield 59
Fenwick 82, Carroll 54: F: Duba 26, Kreke 16, Enderle 11, Heberling 10.
Franklin Monroe 51, Ansonia 46
Greeneview 73, Catholic Central 69
Greenon 58, Madison Plains 57
Greenville 76, Piqua 50
Indian Lake 61, Ben Logan 54: IL: Reisinger 19, Pequignot 16.
Jackson Center 37, Fort Loramie 34
Jonathan Alder 50, Bellefontaine 41
Lakota East 47, Mason 23: LE: Shaw 13, Hayes 11, Bowman 10.
Lakota West 58, Princeton 53: LW: Tyson 19, Combs 15, Richardson 12.
Lebanon 58, Little Miami 43
Lehman Catholic 61, Covington 48
Lima Senior 88, Trotwood 54
Lima Shawnee 61, St. Marys 34
London 63, Kenton Ridge 62
Marion Local 43, Coldwater 28: C: Knapke 11.
Milton-Union 63, Bethel 41: MU: Brumbaugh 21, McKee 13.
Minster 55, New Knoxville 34: M: Albers 25, Stephey 10. NK: Jones 12.
Monroe 49, Ross 42: R: Fuersich 23.
MVCA 64, Cin. Christian 48
Newton 55, National Trail 46
Northmont 51, Miamisburg 40
Northridge 60, Troy Christian 57: TC: Taylor 28.
Oakwood 63, Middletown Madison 34
Preble Shawnee 61, Mississinawa Valley 46
Springfield Shawnee 40, North Union 37
St. Henry 54, Parkway 41
Sycamore 63, Colerain 62, OT
Tippecanoe 72, Sidney 40
Tri-Village 82, Twin Valley South 49: TVS: Ray 16.
Troy 71, Fairborn 36
Versailles 56, Fort Recovery 52: V: Ahrens 15, Monnin 14, Stonebraker 14. FR: Barga 19, Jutte 11.
Wayne 62, Springboro 56: W: Post 20.
Waynesville 65, Carlisle 51
West Carrollton 67, Xenia 58, OT
West Liberty-Salem 61, Mechanicsburg 57
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 64, Springfield 52
Badin 59, Ursuline Academy 45: B: Even 28.
Bellbrook 48, Ross 29: B: Fabrick 16, Bunsold 10.
Chaminade Julienne 50, Wayne 42
Fenwick 49, Northridge 41
Franklin Monroe 31, Catholic Central 21: FM: Flora 10.
Greeneview 52, Greenon 27
Indian Lake 51, Jackson Center 41
Lakota East 56, Fairfield 54: LE: McCune 20, Sturgill 16. F: Crim 18, Moffett 11, Stringer 10.
Lakota West 60, Colerain 18: LW: Fox 13, Odame 11.
Lockland 47, New Miami 14: NM: Powell 10.
London 70, Tecumseh 9
Mason 54, Middletown 8
Meadowdale 50, Belmont 24
Middletown Madison 43, Carlisle 30
Monroe 44, Franklin 12
Newton 44, Houston 42
Northmont 47, Miamisburg 42
Oakwood 37, Brookville 36
Princeton 55, Oak Hills 44
St. Henry 45, Arcanum 29
Sycamore 65, Hamilton 28: H: Clark 11, Tipton 10.
Talawanda 67, Preble Shawnee 20: T: Cary 16, Byrd 15, Cobb 13, Richardson 11.
Tippecanoe 68, Sidney 29
Trotwood 43, Thurgood Marshall 40
Troy 52, Fairborn 18
Troy Christian 65, Tri-County North 48: TCN: Cherry 11, Woodrey 11.
Waynesville 58, Valley View 31: VV: Lemke 10, Phillips 10.
West Liberty-Salem 59, Jonathan Alder 24
Friday’s Results
Butler 55, Stebbins 33
Mississinawa Valley 65, Preble Shawnee 33
Ponitz 48, Trotwood 46
Boys Bowling
Friday’s Results
Lebanon 2942, Anderson 2278: L: Alvear 489 series, Turner 471 series.
Girls Bowling
Friday’s Results
Lebanon 2308, Anderson 2041: L: Kober 451 series.
