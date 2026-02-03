Prep Results 2/2: Stephenson, Cordery pace Waynesville in Monday win

Maggie Stephenson scored 14 points, Grace Cordery added 13 points with 10 rebounds and Katie Berrey 13 points to lead Waynesville in a 53-32 out-of-conference win versus Hillsboro in Monday night girls basketball.
The win bumped Waynesville, leaders in the SWBL Buckeye division, to 14-5 overall. The Spartans will host Middletown Madison on Thursday.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Legacy Christian 69, Dixie 41
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Alter 56, Cin. Christian 11
Ben Logan 62, Triad 17
Bethel 63, Tecumseh 36
Botkins 35, New Bremen 26: B: Wendel 15, Huelskamp 10.
Brookville 66, Valley View 39
Carroll 68, Stebbins 42
Celina 46, Fort Recovery 27
Chaminade Julienne 51, Badin 45: CJ: Cook 23, Bush 11. B: Even 18, Snow 10.
Clark Montessori 55, Trotwood 50
Colerain 45, Dunbar 34
Crestview 51, Versailles 43, OT
Delphos St. John’s 53, Lima Central Catholic 22
Fairlawn 67, Calvary Christian 12
Fairmont 57, Princeton 47: F: Thornton 24, Bailey 11, Hargrave 10.
Graham 63, Bellefontaine 45
Harrison 62, Hamilton 34
Indian Lake 59, Lehman Catholic 21
Kenton Ridge 53, Franklin Monroe 32
Legacy Christian 51, Mississinawa Valley 45
Middletown Madion 49, Twin Valley South 26
Monroe 65, Taylor 45
Mt. Notre Dame 84, McNicholas 38
New Knoxville 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 33: NK: Albers 23, Webb 13.
Newton 64, Greenon 32
Northmont 52, Arcanum 43
Northridge 52, Stivers 51
Northwest 43, Belmont 36
Parkway 56, Van Wert 23
Ponitz 57, Withrow 47
Preble Shawnee 43, Franklin 39: F: Truesdell 15.
Tri-County North 49, Carlisle 46
Tri-Village 60, Sidney 27: S: Foy 10.
Troy 41, Covington 17
Troy Christian 56, Meadowdale 29
Waynesville 53, Hillsboro 32: W: Stephenson 14, Berrey 13, Cordery 13.
Western Brown 79, Fairfield 54
Wilmington 50, New Richmond 28
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
