Prep Results 1/15: Freshman sets Lebanon girls scoring record

Khalia Thompson poured in 42 points, a school record, leading Lebanon in an 81-26 win versus Anderson in Thursday girls basketball action.
The freshman scored 24 of her 42 points in the first half to put the record in sight.
Lebanon, winners of two straight games, moved to 4-11.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
SCPA 60, New Miami 40: NM: Strong 23.
Wednesday’s Results
Emmanuel Christian 70, Riverside 49
Meadowdale 37, Miami East 33, OT
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 57, Meadowdale 22: A: Long 20.
Ansonia 68, Union City (IN) 16: A: C. Barga 19, R. Barga 19.
Brookville 68, Carlisle 25
Dixie 41, Tri-County North 39
Dunbar 53, Thurgood Marshall 25
Houston 38, Fairlawn 33
Lebanon 81, Anderson 26: L: Thompson 42.
Marion Local 52, Delphos St. John’s 33
Miami East 69, Lehman Catholic 21
Middletown Madison 55, Valley View 44
Milton-Union 51, Troy Christian 36: MU: Firks 17, Layman 14.
Minster 56, Fort Recovery 30: M: Hoying 15, Albers 12.
Newton 54, Franklin Monroe 17
Northridge 65, Riverside 31
Oakwood 63, Dayton Christian 17
Parkway 46, New Bremen 37
Ponitz 45, Belmont 44
SCPA 54, New Miami 26
St. Henry 49, New Knoxville 19
St. Marys 56, Wapakoneta 41
Tri-Village 70, National Trail 16
Twin Valley South 39, Preble Shawnee 36: TVS: Day 21.
Versailles 63, Coldwater 50: C: Knapke 18. V: Litten 21, Barga 13, Hager 11, Schmitmeyer 10.
Waynesville 56, Eaton 35: W: Stephenson 18, Cordery 16.
Wilmington 40, Clinton-Massie 35
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 51, Badin 50: A: Shepard 15, Link 12. B: Even 20.
Beavercreek 46, Miamisburg 16
Butler 47, Greenville 30
Centerville 49, Badin 40: C: Keeton 18, Gillem 11.
Chaminade Julienne 46, Carroll 41
Colerain 55, Hamilton 47: H: Holdbrook 15, Beamon 11.
Fairbanks 48, Cedarville 41
Fairmont 55, Wayne 37
Indian Lake 44, Jonathan Alder 32
London 68, Ben Logan 15
Mason 49, Princeton 48
McNicholas 53, Fenwick 49
Mechanicsburg 50, Catholic Central 17: M: Heizer 13, Forrest 13, McDowell 10.
MVCA 53, New Miami 28
North Union 59, Bellefontaine 23
Oak Hills 50, Fairfield 24
Springboro 56, Springfield 51: Sb: Martin 14, Jones 14, Wilhite 11.
Springfield Shawnee 56, Tecumseh 34: SS: Wilson 19, Beach 10.
Southeastern 54, Northeastern 24: S: Xavier 15, Workman 13.
Stebbins 43, Piqua 20
Sycamore 48, Lakota East 38: LE: Sturgill 12.
Tippecanoe 44, Troy 20
Urbana 44, Northwestern 34
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Piqua 50, Fairborn 30
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 3019, Southeastern 2418: M: Trainer 510 series, Wittman 505 series.
Sidney 2289, Troy 2245
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2381, Southeastern 1911: M: Waller 398 series, Picklesimer 372 series.
Troy 1968, Sidney 1464
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author