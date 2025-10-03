PHOTOS: Springfield vs. Wayne

Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
Springfield vs. Wayne
1 / 27
Springfield's Sherrod Lay Jr. returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Wayne on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Heidkamp Stadium in Huber Heights. David Jablonski/Staff