PHOTOS: Southeastern vs. Bradford softball

se bradford softball
se bradford softball
se bradford softball
se bradford softball
se bradford softball
se bradford softball
se softball
se bradford softball
se softball
se softball
1 / 10
The Southeastern High School softball team beat Bradford 7-5 in a Division VII district final game on Thursday night at Houston High School. The Trojans won their first district championship since 2014. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF