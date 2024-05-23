PHOTOS: Kenton Ridge vs. Chaminade Julienne baseball

1 / 16
Kenton Ridge defeated Chaminade Julienne 3-0 in the Division II district finals on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top