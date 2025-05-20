PHOTOS: High school football 7 on 7 in Fairborn

High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Nick Lautar
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn college coaches
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Jamison Webster
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn offensive linemen
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Jamier Averette-Brown
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Kali Jones Middletown
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn coach Larry Cox
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Luke Faler
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Colton Teepe
High school football 7 on 7: Jaxon Long
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Jaxon Long
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Grady Lantz of Urbana
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Beavercreek
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Max Miller
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Grady Lantz
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Joseph Ward
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Colton Teepe
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Trey Sagester
Kenton Ridge at high school football 7 on 7 Fairborn
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn Trey Sagester
High school football 7 on 7 Fairborn: Grady Lantz
1 / 27
High school football 7 on 7 in Fairborn on May 19, 2025.