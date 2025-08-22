PHOTOS: Greenon 34, Shawnee 14

shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
shawnee greenon hsfb
1 / 22
The Greenon High School football team beat Shawnee High School 34-14 on Friday, Aug. 22 in Springfield. MICHAEL COOPER/STAFF