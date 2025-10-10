PHOTOS: Fans, bands and cheerleaders set the scene in Week 8

Fairmont vs. Springboro
Fairmont vs. Springboro
Fairmont vs. Springboro
Fairmont vs. Springboro
Fairmont vs. Springboro
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
greenon cc hsfb
greenon cc hsfb
greenon cc hsfb
1 / 17
Fairmont players run onto the field before a game against Springboro on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at CareFlight Field in Springboro. David Jablonski/Staff