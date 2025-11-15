PHOTOS: Badin at Tippecanoe

Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
Badin Tippecanoe football
1 / 27
Badin faced Tippecanoe in a Division III, Region 12 semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Tipp City. Tippecanoe won 23-16. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFFF