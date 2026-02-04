PHOTOS: Alter at Fairmont boys basketball

Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
Alter Fairmont basketball
1 / 18
The Alter cheerleaders perform on the floor prior to the start of Tuesday's game. Alter defeated Fairmont 70-61 on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at Trent Arena in Kettering. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF