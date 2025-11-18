Lebanon senior tight end Nick Lautar announces verbal commitment to Ohio State

Lautar visited Ohio State on Saturday and was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes. Ohio State (10-0), ranked No. 1 nationally, defeated visiting UCLA 48-10 Saturday night.

Lautar, a three-star player by 247 Sports, is ranked the nation’s No. 20 tight end in his class by 247 Sports. He’s also ranked the No. 20 player overall in Ohio’s 2026 class.

“I believe that Nick has the highest ceiling of any 2026 tight end in the country,” Lebanon coach Micah Faler said. “He has so much growth potential – physically and mentally – and obviously Ohio State thinks so as well.”

Lautar was named a Southwest District Division I second-team receiver last week. He had 38 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Lautar helped Lebanon to an 8-4 record this season including a first-round playoff win.

“Nick has aspirations of playing in the NFL and Ohio State is the best team in college football at developing NFL talent,” Faler said.

The NCAA’s early signing period starts Dec. 3.Lautar had several scholarship offers during the college football recruiting process. He placed fifth in the Division I district wrestling tournament at 215 pounds this past winter.