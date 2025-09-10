H.S. Results 9/9: Davis scores 3 goals to help keep Ross girls undefeated

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, Chaminade Julienne 0: A: Tucker goal, Baldwin goal assist, Kaufman shutout.

Badin 1, Carroll 1: B: Young goal, Snellgrove assist. C: Wagner goal, Apwisch assist.

Beavercreek 2, Wayne 1: B: Reichley goal, Peterson goal.

Bethel 2, Greenon 0: B: Rincon 2 goals, Kemper assist, Sprague assist.

Botkins 13, Lima Central Catholic 0

Carlisle 5, Preble Shawnee 5: C: Dobbins 2 goals, Nauta goal assist, Sams goal assist. PS: Fields 4 goals, Geise goal assist.

Centerville 2, Fairmont 1: F: Kesner goal.

Cin. Christian 4, Miami Valley 0

Dixie 4, Newton 0: D: Gentry 2 goals, Marker 3 assists, Doty shutout.

Fairbanks 3, Tree of Life 2

Fairfield 2, Hamilton 1: H: Flores goal.

Lakota West 4, Sycamore 0: LW: Boyd 2 goals, Dragon goal, Marchand goal.

Mason 9, Middletown 0

McNicholas 7, Fenwick 1

Middletown Christian 8, Mt. Healthy 0: MC: Gross 3 goals, Riegert 2 goals, Skaggs 2 goals.

Monroe 9, Edgewood 0

Northmont 5, Springfield 0: N: Powell 3 goals 1 assist, Graham goal assist, Crist shutout.

Oak Hills 1, Lakota East 1

Piqua 2, Fairborn 1: P: Penrod 2 goals, Martinez assist.

Springboro 8, Miamisburg 0

Talawanda 2, Ross 0: T: Garrett goal, Pulaski goal, Jones shutout.

Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 0: T: Logan 2 goals, Stout/Venters shutout.

Troy 5, Butler 1: T: Murphy 2 goals, Wright goal assist, Hipolito 3 assists.

West Carrollton 4, Sidney 4: S: Danklefsen goal assist, Ambos goal assist.

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Bellefontaine 0: BL: Simon goal, Todd goal.

Franklin Monroe 4, Union City 3

London 3, Northwestern 1

Milton-Union 9, Fairlawn 1

Ross 0, Colerain 0: R: Montgomery shutout.

Sidney 1, Upper Sandusky 1

Tecumseh 4, Indian Lake 1: IL: Pequignot goal. T: Esparza 2 goals 1 assist, Gallegos goal assist, Gonzalez goal.

Urbana 5, Springfield Shawnee 2

Valley View 9, Twin Valley South 0: VV: Morris 3 goals, Foss 2 goals.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 1, Bluffton 0

Botkins 3, Coldwater 1

Dayton Christian 12, Cincinnati Christian 0

Fairfield 9, Hamilton 0: F: Rocchetta 3 goals 2 assists, Compton 1 goal 2 assists, Neighbors shutout.

Mason 9, Middletown 0

Milton-Union 3, Eaton 2: MU: Copp 3 goals.

Monroe 5, Edgewood 0

Oak Hills 3, Lakota East 1

Ross 7, Talawanda 0: R: Davis 3 goals 1 assist, Geers 2 goals, Michel shutout.

Sycamore 3, Lakota West 3

Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 0: T: Dakin 2 goals 2 assists, Drum/Taylor shutout.

Tri-County North 3, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal.

Valley View 4, Middletown Madison 2

Xenia 2, Greenville 1: G: Snyder goal.

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 3, Bellefontaine 2: BL: Varner 2 goals 1 assist, Rodenberger goal assist. Be: Shumaker 2 goals.

Brookville 0, Miami East 0

Celina 6, Lehman Catholic 0

Jonathan Alder 5, Graham 2: G: Mannier goal, Turner goal.

Kenton Ridge 5, North Union 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals, Glass goal, McKenzie 2 assists.

Legacy Christian 8, Greenon 0

Northmont 3, Waynesville 2

Northwestern 4, London 0

Oakwood 1, Carroll 0: O: Eaton goal, Meador assist, Camacho shutout.

Sidney 0, Miamisburg 0

Springfield Shawnee 1, Urbana 0: SS: Fout goal.

St. Marys 3, Defiance 1: SM: Menker 3 goals, Turner 2 assists.

Taylor 3, Fenwick 2

Tecumseh 5, Indian Lake 0

Tippecanoe 1, Fairmont 1: T: Davis goal, Kettel assist.

Twin Valley South 10, Belmont 1: TVS: Butler 3 goals, Pope 3 goals.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Springboro 2

Carlisle 3, Edgewood 2

Fairfield 3, Colerain 2

Greenville 5, Fairborn 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Carroll 0

London 4, Bellefontaine 1

Miami Valley 5, Springboro 0

Middletown Madison 5, Dixie 0

Northwestern 3, Tecumseh 2

St. Marys 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Sycamore 5, Middletown 0

Tippecanoe 5, Piqua 0

Troy 5, West Carrollton 0

Valley View 3, Stivers 2

Monday’s Results

Anderson 4, Fenwick 1

Beavercreek 4, Alter 1

Bellefontaine 3, Springfield 2

Eaton 3, Bellbrook 2

Fairmont 4, West Carrollton 1

Franklin 5, Greeneview 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2: Spaide (LC) d. Henderson, 3-6 6-4 6-4; Twentier (MU) d. Fortkamp; Alvarez (LC) d. Hess, 6-4 6-4. Bobic/Leffew (MU) d. McGinnis/Cooper, 6-1 6-2; Pleasant/Roullhac (LC) d. Metzger/Animon.

Little Miami 4, Monroe 1

London 3, Kenton Ridge 2

Northmont 3, Sidney 2

Northwestern 3, Greenon 2

Oakwood 5, Tippecanoe 0

Sycamore 4, Centerville 1

Talawanda 5, Middletown 0

Tecumseh 4, Xenia 1

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Preble Shawnee 167, Twin Valley South 184: TVS: Howard 41.

Sidney 155, Greenville 172: S: Goffena 36.

Troy 163, Fairborn 185: T: Davis 39, Sargent 39.

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 170, Dixie 203: D: Phillips 46, Puckett 47. A: Stephens 37, Carlisle 43.

Beavercreek 162, Northmont 170

Botkins 163, Miller City 184: B: Meyer 38, Koenig 39.

Coldwater 170, New Bremen 178: C: Howell 38. NB: Lennartz 40.

Delphos St. John’s 170, Fort Recovery 172

Hamilton 159, Colerain 195: H: Taylor 39, Yordy 39.

Fort Loramie 168, Jackson Center 181: FL: Cotner 40, Holthaus 40.

London 169, Tecumseh 178

Minster 154, Marion Local 162: Mi: Prenger 36, Linn 38.

Parkway 165, New Knoxville 176

Twin Valley South 179, Mississinawa Valley 185: TVS: Howard 40, Mowell 41.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie 196, Coldwater 202: FL: Pleiman 46, Gehret 46.

OHC Tournament

Team Results (top 5): Fairbanks 348; Southeastern 361; Mechanicsburg 282; West Liberty-Salem 390; Northeastern 409.

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 216, Ansonia 235: Ar: Paul 49, Eley 53, Waldo 53.

Coldwater 191, New Bremen 206: C: Froning 43.

Eaton 228, Brookville 269: E: Hittle 52.

Fairmont 182, Northmont 195: F: Dolson 40, Fuller 42.

Fort Loramie 189, Covington 257: FR: Pleiman 45, Schafer 46.

Fort Recovery 199, Delphos St. John’s 217

Greenville 194, Xenia 241: G: Cox 44, Chrisman 46.

London 200, Urbana 225

Minster 195, Marion Local 221: Mi: Sommer 44, Colter 49.

Piqua 204, Troy 217: T: Schultz 48, Thoma 49.

St. Henry 220, Versailles 229

Wayne 217, Miamisburg 254: W: Stringfield 40.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Hamilton 3, Fairfield 2

Mason 3, Middletown 0

Minster 3, St. Marys 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Newton 3, Twin Valley South 0: N: Rapp 12 kills, Denlinger 12 digs, Avila 12 digs.

Ross 3, Talawanda 0

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 16 kills, Sessions 5 aces, Morris 30 assists.

Troy 3, Fairborn 0

Yellow Springs 3, Miami Valley 0

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Beavercreek 3, Troy 0

Bellbrook 3, Greenville 1

Fairfield 3, Badin 1

Fort Recovery 3, Celina 1

Indian Lake 3, Botkins 2

Kings 3, Lebanon 2

Marion Local 3, Anna 0

Middletown 3, Fairborn 1

Minster 3, Houston 1

National Trail 3, Carlisle 1

Newton 3, Bradford 0: N: Stetzel 8 aces 21 assists, Rapp 10 kills, Denlinger 11 digs.

Ponitz 3, Belmont 0

