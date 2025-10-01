H.S. Results 9/30: Alter boys golf headed back to state

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 3, McNicholas 0: A: Miller 2 goals 1 assist, Hess goal assist, Kaufman shutout.
Badin 0, Chaminade Julienne 0: B: Parr shutout.
Beavercreek 0, Centerville 0
Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 0
Botkins 9, Temple Christian 0
Brookville 4, Milton-Union 0: B: Seitz 2 goals 1 assist, Allen goal assist, Cowens shutout.
Butler 2, Stebbins 0
Carroll 5, Fenwick 0: C: Haggerty 2 goals 2 assists, Lougeman/Memering shutout.
Cin. Christian 6, Purcell Marian 0: CC: Burton 3 goals, Ball 2 goals, Bosse/King shutout.
Fairbanks 8, Grove City Christian 0
Fairmont 9, Springfield 0: F: Niyonkuru 3 goals 1 assist, Weaver 3 goals, Dewald/Fourman shutout.
Piqua 17, Greenville 0: P: Penrod 3 goals 5 assists, Larger 3 goals, Stevens/Thompson/Willoughby shutout.
Preble Shawnee 6, Franklin Monroe 1: PS: Fields 3 goals 1 assist, Geise 1 goal 2 assists.
Ross 2, Franklin 0: R: Allen goal, Beske goal, Luther/Montgomery shutout.
Springboro 6, Wayne 1
Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 0
Troy 8, Fairborn 1
Valley View 2, Eaton 1: VV: Morris 2 goals.
Walnut Hills 6, Hamilton 0
Wilmington 3, Goshen 2
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 2, Urbana 0
Fairbanks 7, London 0
Indian Lake 4, Bellefontaine 1
Jonathan Alder 9, Springfield Shawnee 0
Lakota East 1, Loveland 0: LE: Jones goal, Maslin shutout.
Lima Shawnee 1, St. Marys 1
Miami Valley 3, Mars Hill 1
Ponitz 3, Stivers 1
Tecumseh 9, Northwestern 1: T: Esparza 4 goals 3 assists, Gonzalez 3 goals, Samosky goal assist.
Waynesville 5, Yellow Springs 3
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Belmont 7, Middletown Christian 4
Botkins 1, Continental 1
Brookville 2, Milton-Union 2: MU: Copp 2 goals.
Dixie 1, National Trail 0
Goshen 4, Wilmington 1: W: Benitez goal.
Lebanon 2, Turpin 2
Monroe 3, Talawanda 1
Oakwood 8, Middletown Madison 0: O: Altenburg 2 goals 1 assist, Montgomery 1 goal 2 assists, Camacho shutout.
Preble Shawnee 7, Tri-County North 0: PS: Unger 4 goals, Leach 4 assists, Murphy/Lebsack shutout.
Ross 5, Franklin 1: R: Bush 2 goals, Taylor 1 goal 2 assists.
Southeastern 9, Northeastern 0: S: Henry 4 goals 1 assist, Spracklen 2 goals 2 assists, Choi/Horner shutout.
Spencerville 2, Calvary Christian 1
Valley View 2, Eaton 1: VV: Heater goal assist, Schmidt goal.
Monday’s Results
Bellefontaine 7, Indian Lake 0: B: Shumaker 4 goals 1 assist, Stolly 2 goals, Whitaker shutout.
Butler 1, Centerville 0: B: Decker goal, Terry assist, Williamson shutout.
Coldwater 4, Allen East 1: C: Byer 2 goals, Bertke 2 goals.
Fairborn 5, Wayne 1
Fenwick 1, Wyoming 1
Kenton Ridge 4, Graham 0: KR: Fyffe 3 goals 1 assist, Gonzalez goal, Swords shutout.
Lehman Catholic 10, Meadowdale 0
Miamisburg 5, Xenia 0
Middletown Christian 4, West Carrollton 4
North Union 10, London 2
Northwestern 1, Tecumseh 0: N: Angell goal, Fultz shutout.
Springboro 3, Chaminade Julienne 1
Springfield 1, Piqua 1: S: Burcham goal.
Springfield Shawnee 1, Jonathan Alder 1
Stivers 1, Ponitz 1
Tippecanoe 1, Waynesville 0: T: Perrault goal, Kettel assist, Taylor shutout.
Troy 1, Northmont 0
Twin Valley South 2, Cin. Christian 0: TVS: Butler 2 goals.
Urbana 3, Benjamin Logan 1
Boys Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
At PipeStone
Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 300 (Gochenouer 72, Kreusch 74, Anderson 79, Soin 78, Hein 76); 2. Roger Bacon 308.
Area Individual Qualifiers: Adkins (Northwestern) 72; Stephens (Arcanum) 75.
Monday’s Results
Division III
At PipeStone
Qualifying Teams: 1. Botkins 319 (Heuker 83, Meyer 79, Dietz 79, Monnin 80, Koenig 81); 2. National Trail 326 (Laird 75, Brubaker 79, Gebhart 87, Rutan 85, Davies 89).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Counts (Russia) 78.
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
At Yankee Trace
Qualifying Teams: 1. Springboro 291 (Hutcheson 74, Adams 77, Dixon 70, Rosko 73, Young 74); 2. Centerville 304 (Colton 76, Whitt 77, Reddy 73, Allen 79, Jasti 78); 3. Franklin 314 (Standifer 68, Francis 78, Robinson 88, Newsome 97, Truesdell 80); 4. Lebanon 321 (Eckerle 81, Morr 78, Rose 83, Boltz 79, Garrett 84).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Haney (Wayne) 73; Lees (Badin) 77; Adams (Fairmont) 77; Vocke (Badin) 79.
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Preble Shawnee 0
Arcanum 3, Twin Valley South 0
Badin 3, Alter 0
Botkins 3, Jackson Center 0
Centerville 3, Wayne 0
Coldwater 3, Miller City 0
Dixie 3, National Trail 0
Fenwick 3, Chaminade Julienne 0
Goshen 3, Wilmington 1
Lebanon 3, Walnut Hills 0
Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: Rapp 12 kills, Stetzel 14 assists 5 aces, Denlinger 9 digs.
Ross 3, Franklin 0
Russia 3, Houston 0
Sidney 3, Piqua 0
Springboro 3, Northmont 1
Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Post 11 kills, Morris 21 assists.
Tri-Village 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Troy 3, Stebbins 0
Monday’s Results
Anna 3, Wapakoneta 0
Belmont 3, Ponitz 1
Coldwater 3, Russia 0
Fairlawn 3, Newton 1: N: Stetzel 18 assists, Denlinger 18 digs, Prickett 9 kills.
Loveland 3, Lebanon 2
New Bremen 3, Arcanum 0
Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Morris 28 assists, Siefring 10 digs.
Thurgood Marshall 3, Jefferson Township 0
Girls Tennis
Monday’s Results
Centerville 3, Butler 2
Tecumseh 4, Stebbins 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.