H.S. Results 9/29: ‘Boro boys golf wins D-I sectional

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Urbana 0

Fairbanks 7, London 0

Indian Lake 4, Bellefontaine 1

Jonathan Alder 9, Springfield Shawnee 0

Lakota East 1, Loveland 0: LE: Jones goal, Maslin shutout.

Lima Shawnee 1, St. Marys 1

Tecumseh 9, Northwestern 1: T: Esparza 4 goals 3 assists, Gonzalez 3 goals, Samosky goal assist.

Waynesville 5, Yellow Springs 3

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 7, Indian Lake 0: B: Shumaker 4 goals 1 assist, Stolly 2 goals, Whitaker shutout.

Butler 1, Centerville 0: B: Decker goal, Terry assist, Williamson shutout.

Coldwater 4, Allen East 1: C: Byer 2 goals, Bertke 2 goals.

Fairborn 5, Wayne 1

Fenwick 1, Wyoming 1

Kenton Ridge 4, Graham 0: KR: Fyffe 3 goals 1 assist, Gonzalez goal, Swords shutout.

Miamisburg 5, Xenia 0

Middletown Christian 4, West Carrollton 4

North Union 10, London 2

Northwestern 1, Tecumseh 0: N: Angell goal, Fultz shutout.

Springboro 3, Chaminade Julienne 1

Springfield 1, Piqua 1: S: Burcham goal.

Springfield Shawnee 1, Jonathan Alder 1

Tippecanoe 1, Waynesville 0: T: Perrault goal, Kettel assist, Taylor shutout.

Troy 1, Northmont 0

Twin Valley South 2, Cin. Christian 0: TVS: Butler 2 goals.

Urbana 3, Benjamin Logan 1

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Yankee Trace

Qualifying Teams: 1. Springboro 291 (Hutcheson 74, Adams 77, Dixon 70, Rosko 73, Young 74); 2. Centerville 304 (Colton 76, Whitt 77, Reddy 73, Allen 79, Jasti 78); 3. Franklin 314 (Standifer 68, Francis 78, Robinson 88, Newsome 97, Truesdell 80); 4. Lebanon 321 (Eckerle 81, Morr 78, Rose 83, Boltz 79, Garrett 84).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Haney (Wayne) 73; Lees (Badin) 77; Adams (Fairmont) 77; Vocke (Badin) 79.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Anna 3, Wapakoneta 0

Belmont 3, Ponitz 1

Coldwater 3, Russia 0

Fairlawn 3, Newton 1: N: Stetzel 18 assists, Denlinger 18 digs, Prickett 9 kills.

Loveland 3, Lebanon 2

New Bremen 3, Arcanum 0

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Morris 28 assists, Siefring 10 digs.

Thurgood Marshall 3, Jefferson Township 0

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Centerville 3, Butler 2

Tecumseh 4, Stebbins 1

