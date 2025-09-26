H.S. Results 9/25: Tipp, Dunbar snag Thursday night football wins

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 6
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 26, Ponitz 0
Tippecanoe 62, Sidney 0
Boys Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Badin 8, Landmark 0: B: Questa 2 goals 2 assists, Aichele/Parr shutout.
Beavercreek 1, Butler 0: Be: Brenner goal, Walling assist, Martin shutout.
Brookville 7, Eaton 0: B: Seitz 2 goals 1 assist, King 2 goals, Cowens shutout.
Calvary Christian 8, Fairlawn 0
Cin. Christian 4, Clark Montessori 0: CC: Ball 1 goal 2 assists, King shutout.
Hamilton 1, Lakota East 1: H: Flores goal, Valencia assist.
Monroe 10, Edgewood 0
Preble Shawnee 7, Twin Valley South 0
Troy 2, Northmont 1: T: Murphy goal, Francis goal, Hipolito 2 assists.
Valley View 2, Carlisle 0
Wayne 12, Trotwood 0
Wednesday’s Results
Ben Logan 2, Kenton Ridge 1: BL: Todd 2 goals.
Fairborn 11, Greenville 0
Graham 3, London 0: G: Hanes goal assist, Powell goal, Gilbert goal, Griffin shutout.
Jonathan Alder 7, Indian Lake 2
Talawanda 3, Ross 1: T: Albarran goal assist, Hodgson goal assist, Hicks goal. R: Moeller goal.
Tecumseh 9, Springfield Shawnee 2: T: Gonzalez 3 goals 1 assist, Samosky 3 goals, Esparza 1 goal 4 assists.
Urbana 1, Northwestern 0
Girls Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Greeneview 8, West Jefferson 1: G: Sandlin 3 goals 1 assist, Simpson 3 goals 1 assist, Leonard 2 goals 1 assist.
Oakwood 1, Waynesville 0: O: Montgomery goal, Camacho shutout.
Sycamore 9, Middletown 0
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 2, Carroll 0: B: Even goal, McFarland goal, Niesen/Sakach shutout.
Butler 2, Sidney 1: B: Decker goal, Gyan goal.
Centerville 3, Miamisburg 0
Fairborn 4, Greenville 0
Graham 5, London 0: G: Turner 2 goals 1 assist, Daulton/Johnston shutout.
Jonathan Alder 11, Indian Lake 0
Kenton Ridge 2, Benjamin Logan 1: KR: Bair goal, Fyffe goal.
Mason 3, Lakota West 1
McNicholas 4, Fenwick 0
Miami East 6, West Liberty-Salem 2
Northmont 2, Fairmont 0
Springboro 1, Beavercreek 0
Springfield 1, Wayne 1: S: Erdman goal.
Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 0: SS: Mattern goal assist, Graham shutout.
Tippecanoe 8, Piqua 0: T: Mahl 2 goals, Curry 2 goals, Drum/Taylor shutout.
Urbana 3, Northwestern 1: U: Jenkins 2 goals, Hegyi goal.
Boys Golf
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division II
At Yankee Trace
Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 303 (Gochenouer 78, Kreusch 70, Anderson 83, Soin 75, Hein 80); 2. Fenwick 322 (Westerfield 81, Mulligan 83, Daviaux 84, Neeley 79, Lenz 79); 3. Chaminade Julienne 323 (Westendorf 71, Cartone 77, Farrell 86, Kolton 89, Whitt 95); 4. Oakwood 331 (McCarthy 79, Carlton 81, Bright 84, Nabholz 87, Wilkins 95).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Goecke (Carroll) 71; Morgan (Clinton-Massie) 77; Agee (Preble Shawnee) 79; Martin (Wilmington) 81.
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
At Windy Knoll
Qualifying Teams: 1. Bellbrook 289 (Gregory 76, Hunt 72, Miller 70, Reynolds 73, Seitz 74); 2. Sidney 303 (Goffena 75, Scully 75, Taylor 73, Steenrod 80, Tackett 84); 3. Butler 303 (Jacobs 71, Bardonaro 78, Holop 75, Eyler 79, Hale 87); 4. Tippecanoe 308 (Gustavson 73, Jackson 79, Gagnon 77, Paulet 84, Miller 79).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Stafford (Tecumseh) 71; Sargent (Troy) 71; Faulkner (Beavercreek) 72; Sin (Springfield) 73.
Girls Golf
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At Stillwater Valley
Qualifying Teams: 1. Ft. Loramie 402 (Pleiman 96, Gehret 98, Schafer 107, Billing 103, Tennery 105); 2. Ft. Recovery 402 (Knapke 96, Evers 95, Briner 108, Wenning 103, Pearson 110); 3. Milton-Union 407 (Case 88, Dehus 90, Crowe 104, Galentine 125); 4. Versailles 433 (Keiser 100, Happy 109, Schmitmeyer 114, Broerman 110, Grisez 118).
Area Individual Qualifiers: White (Houston) 75; McDaniel (Riverside) 83; Brewer (Tri-Village) 90; Donnelly (Graham) 94.
Girls Tennis
Thursday’s Results
Tippecanoe 4, Eaton 1
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 3, Miamisburg 2
Fairborn 5, Greeneview 0
Lehman Catholic 3, Beavercreek 2
Middletown Madison 5, Preble Shawnee 0
Springboro 4, Lakota West 1
Tippecanoe 5, Milton-Union 0
Troy 5, Sidney 0
Girls Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
McAuley 3, Badin 1
Newton 3, Franklin Monroe 0: N: Laughman 14 assists, Rapp 12 kills, Denlinger 13 digs.
Wednesday’s Results
Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: T: Post 8 kills, Morris 18 assists, Siefring 10 digs.
