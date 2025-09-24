H.S. Results 9/23: Badin boys soccer pick up senior night win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 2, St. Marys 1
Badin 5, Fenwick 0: B: Young 2 goals, Aichele/Parr shutout.
Butler 8, Sidney 0
Carroll 1, Alter 0: C: Bakota goal, Memering shutout.
Dixie 4, Catholic Central 0
Fairmont 5, Northmont 1: N: Siefert goal. F: Herman 2 goals, Brock goal assist, Danner 2 assists.
Hamilton 1, Cincinnati Christian 0: H: Ambrocio goal, Alvarez/Martinez shutout.
McNicholas 4, Chaminade Julienne 0
Milton-Union 5, Bellefontaine 0
Monroe 2, Bellbrook 0
Ponitz 2, Meadowdale 0
Ross 3, Edgewood 0
Springfield 3, Wayne 2
Stivers 2, Miami Valley 2
Tippecanoe 6, Piqua 0: T: McEntyre 2 goals, Stout/Venters shutout.
Troy 18, West Carrollton 2
Waynesville 5, Legacy Christian 1
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 2, Indian Lake 2
Brookville 7, Miami East 0: B: King 3 goals, Allen 2 goals 1 assist, Cowens shutout.
Fairfield 5, Lebanon 2
Graham 6, Northwestern 0: G: Powell 4 goals, Gilbert 1 goal 4 assists, Griffin shutout.
Jonathan Alder 4, Bellefontaine 0
Mariemont 2, Dayton Christian 0
Tecumseh 7, London 3: T: Esparza 3 goals 1 assist, Gonzalez 2 goals 1 assist, Samosky 1 goal 3 assists.
Troy Christian 5, Bethel 1: B: Etmans goal.
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 3, Monroe 1
Legacy Christian 14, Calvary Christian 0
Ponitz 4, Meadowdale 1
Preble Shawnee 2, Newton 1
Ross 8, Edgewood 0: R: Vocke 2 goals 1 assist, Davis 2 goals 1 assist, Michel shutout.
Twin Valley South 1, National Trail 1
Monday’s Results
Alter 4, Eaton 0: A: Kriegbaum goal assist, Southworth goal assist, Clough/Jones shutout.
Badin 3, Roger Bacon 0: B: McFarland goal, Rhodis goal, Brecht goal.
Beavercreek 5, Butler 0: Be: Miller/Nerderman shutout.
Ben Logan 4, Indian Lake 1
Coldwater 10, Calvary Christian 0
Fenwick 8, Cin. Christian 0
Jonathan Alder 7, Bellefontaine 3: B: Shumaker 3 goals.
Kenton Ridge 2, Urbana 2: KR: Briggs goal, Fyffe goal.
Mason 1, Centerville 1
Northmont 2, Tippecanoe 1
Northwestern 3, Graham 2
Ross 0, Fairfield 0: R: Michel shutout.
Springfield Shawnee 5, North Union 0
Troy 5, Waynesville 0
Valley View 3, Fairborn 3: VV: Barnett 2 goals, Bell goal.
Boys Golf
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Division II
At Windy Knoll
Qualifying Teams: 1. Northwestern 302 (Hockett 71, Harris 75, Adkins 76, Chapman 80, Grieser 94); 2. Versailles 322 (Wagner 75, Phlipot 84, Magoteaux 82, Drees 81, Stonebraker 96); 3. Springfield Shawnee 324 (McAfee 78, Baggs 84, Roeder 79, Baggs 95, Aker 83); 4. Greeneview 338 (Parrish 82, Witt 82, Brown 84, Climie 92, Haines 90).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Snipes (Indian Lake) 73; Pratt (Miami East) 78; Stephens (Arcanum) 79; Davis (Urbana) 82.
Division III
At Turtle Creek
Qualifying Teams: 1. National Trail 319 (Laird 73, Brubaker 79, Gebhart 90, Rutan 83, Davies 84); 2. Covington 344 (Manson 82, Wackler 85, Denson 92, Rogers 85, Smith 93); 3. Twin Valley South 360 (White 97, Howard 85, Mowell 90, Ray 88, Menke 121); 4. Newton Local 362 (Bowser 84, Koffer 89, Schaurer 91, Pleiman 98, Rapp 101).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Beanblossom (Mississinawa Valley) 83; Harris (Catholic Central) 84; Bacher (Tri-County North) 85; Burns (Tri-Village) 86.
Girls Golf
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Division I
At Walden Ponds
Qualifying Teams: 1. St. Ursula 335; 2. Lakota East 337 (Schmidt 76, Park 88, Phan 80, Loving 94, Gruber 93); 3. Badin 339 (Zoz 81, Meridieth 79, Martinkovic 87, Jacobs 96, Martinkovic 92); 4. Walnut Hills 347.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Kenton Ridge 3, London 2
Northmont 4, Wayne 1
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Newton 1: N: Denlinger 16 digs, Laughman 17 assists, Rapp 11 kills.
Arcanum 3, National Trail 0
Butler 3, Troy 0
Centerville 3, Springfield 0
Coldwater 3, Celina 0
Lebanon 3, Little Miami 2
Marion Local 3, St. Marys 0
Russia 3, Jackson Center 0
Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0
Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Clawson 11 kills, Sessions 5 aces, Morris 24 assists.
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 3, Covington 0
Badin 3, Colerain 2
Dixie 3, Newton 2: N: Rapp 20 kills, Denlinger 22 digs, Stetzel 26 assists.
Fairfield 3, Beavercreek 0
Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 1
New Knoxville 3, Jackson Center 1
Princeton 3, Cin. Christian 1
Sidney 3, Northmont 2
Stivers 3, Belmont 0
Thurgood 3, Meadowdale 2
Trotwood 3, Dunbar 0
Twin Valley South 3, Carlisle 0
Wilmington 3, McClain 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.