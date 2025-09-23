H.S. Results 9/22: Ross girls soccer completes 12th consecutive shutout

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 2, Indian Lake 2
Brookville 7, Miami East 0: B: King 3 goals, Allen 2 goals 1 assist, Cowens shutout.
Fairfield 5, Lebanon 2
Graham 6, Northwestern 0: G: Powell 4 goals, Gilbert 1 goal 4 assists, Griffin shutout.
Jonathan Alder 4, Bellefontaine 0
Mariemont 2, Dayton Christian 0
Tecumseh 7, London 3: T: Esparza 3 goals 1 assist, Gonzalez 2 goals 1 assist, Samosky 1 goal 3 assists.
Troy Christian 5, Bethel 1: B: Etmans goal.
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Alter 4, Eaton 0: A: Kriegbaum goal assist, Southworth goal assist, Clough/Jones shutout.
Badin 3, Roger Bacon 0: B: McFarland goal, Rhodis goal, Brecht goal.
Beavercreek 5, Butler 0: Be: Miller/Nerderman shutout.
Ben Logan 4, Indian Lake 1
Coldwater 10, Calvary Christian 0
Fenwick 8, Cin. Christian 0
Jonathan Alder 7, Bellefontaine 3: B: Shumaker 3 goals.
Kenton Ridge 2, Urbana 2: KR: Briggs goal, Fyffe goal.
Mason 1, Centerville 1
Northmont 2, Tippecanoe 1
Northwestern 3, Graham 2
Ross 0, Fairfield 0: R: Michel shutout.
Springfield Shawnee 5, North Union 0
Troy 5, Waynesville 0
Valley View 3, Fairborn 3: VV: Barnett 2 goals, Bell goal.
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 3, Covington 0
Badin 3, Colerain 2
Fairfield 3, Beavercreek 0
Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 1
New Knoxville 3, Jackson Center 1
Princeton 3, Cin. Christian 1
Sidney 3, Northmont 2
Stivers 3, Belmont 0
Thurgood 3, Meadowdale 2
Trotwood 3, Dunbar 0
Twin Valley South 3, Carlisle 0
Wilmington 3, McClain 0
