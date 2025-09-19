H.S. Results 9/18: Springboro, Centerville girls win sectional golf tournaments

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 5
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 26, Belmont 20
Boys Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Bellbrook 7, Ross 0
Bethel 9, Sidney 0: B: Etmans 4 goals, Rincon 3 goals.
Botkins 2, Madeira 1
Carlisle 2, Eaton 0: C: Johnson 2 goals, Fox shutout.
Chaminade Julienne 2, Troy 1
Cin. Christian 3, Finneytown 1: CC: Ball 2 goals, Reed goal.
Dixie 6, Twin Valley South 1: D: Gentry 2 goals, Wells 2 goals.
Emmanuel Christian 2, Miami Valley 1
Fairborn 6, Wayne 3
Fairfield 3, Princeton 2: F: Cunningham goal, Lopez goal, Runyan goal.
Middletown 4, Colerain 2
Milton-Union 3, Miami East 1
Monroe 8, Franklin 0
Springboro 2, Lakota West 2: LW: Boyd goal, Dragon goal.
Sycamore 1, Lakota East 0
Tippecanoe 3, Alter 1: T: Mader 2 goals, Logan goal. A: Miller goal.
Wednesday’s Results
Ben Logan 5, Springfield Shawnee 0
Indian Lake 2, Graham 1
Jonathan Alder 5, London 0
Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Leffel 2 goals, Fould goal assist, Brandeberry shutout.
Ponitz 6, Meadowdale 0
Urbana 1, Tecumseh 0
Girls Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Botkins 9, Calvary Christian 0
Carroll 5, Valley View 4: VV: Sorrell 2 goals, Schmidt goal assist.
Cin. Christian 5, Finneytown 3
Eaton 8, Carlisle 1: E: Heggs 3 goals 1 assist, Gillenwater 2 goals 2 assists, Roberts 2 assists.
Fairfield 8, Princeton 0
Greeneview 5, Fairbanks 2: G: Sandlin 1 goal 2 assists, Simpson goal assist.
Lakota East 3, Sycamore 2
Lebanon 2, Walnut Hills 2: L: Nisonger 2 goals.
Lehman Catholic 5, Bethel 2
Miami East 3, Milton-Union 1
Newton 4, National Trail 0: Ne: Hines 2 goals 1 assist, Holbrook 2 goals 1 assist, Jackson shutout.
North Union 3, Bellefontaine 2
Oakwood 2, Dayton Christian 0: O: Meador 2 goals, Darr 2 assists, Camacho shutout.
Talawanda 1, Edgewood 0
Twin Valley South 4, Dixie 0: TVS: Butler 2 goals, Pope goal, Vaughn goal.
West Liberty-Salem 3, Greenon 2: WLS: Cline 2 goals, Wygal goal.
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 5, Fenwick 0: A: Sheets 2 goals 1 assist, Clough/Jones shutout.
Badin 3, McNicholas 0: B: Borg goal, Even goal, McFarland goal.
Centerville 10, Wayne 0
Graham 5, Indian Lake 0: G: McAlexander 2 goals 2 assists, Johnston shutout.
Greenville 7, West Carrollton 0: G: Lyons 3 goals, Elam 3 goals, Crampton/Wright shutout.
Jonathan Alder 9, London 1
Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Fyffe 5 goals, Briggs 3 assists, Swords shutout.
Miamisburg 1, Springfield 0
Northwestern 3, North Union 2: N: Deards 3 goals, Errett 2 assists.
Ponitz 8, Meadowdale 2
Springboro 3, Northmont 1
Springfield Shawnee 0, Ben Logan 0
Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0
Troy 7, Stebbins 0
Girls Tennis
MVTCA Area Rankings
Division I
1. Centerville; 2. Beavercreek; 3. Springboro; 4. Bellbrook; 5. Troy; 6. Butler; 7. Greenville; 8. Fairborn; 9. Fairmont; 10. Miamisburg.
Division II
1. Miami Valley; 2. Oakwood; 3. Chaminade Julienne; 4. Tippecanoe; 5. Alter; 6. Eaton; 7. Kenton Ridge; 8. Northwestern; 9. Franklin; 10. Lehman Catholic.
Thursday’s Results
Bellbrook 4, Miamisburg 1
Chaminade Julienne 5, Carroll 0
Dixie 3, Greeneview 2
Eaton 4, Valley View 1
Edgewood 5, Spencer Center 0
Fairborn 4, Wayne 1
Franklin 4, West Carrollton 1
Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1
Lakota East 4, Colerain 1
Oak Hills 4, Fairfield 1
Sidney 4, Bellefontaine 1
Springboro 4, Madeira 1
Talawanda 4, Taylor 1
Troy 3, Greenville 2
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 4, Tippecanoe 1
Bellbrook 5, Northmont 0
Eaton 3, Alter 2
Kenton Ridge 5, Fairborn 0
Miami Valley 5, Miamisburg 0
Monroe 4, Fairmont 1
Oakwood 5, Middletown Madison 0
Springboro 3, Chaminade Julienne 2
Talawanda 4, McAuley 1
Tecumseh 4, Urbana 1
Troy 3, Northwestern 2
West Carrollton 4, Xenia 1
Boys Golf
Thursday’s Results
Botkins 152, Minster 153: B: Monnin 36, Heuker 37.
Monroe 171, Eaton 182: M: Bohn 39, McKinney 42.
Russia 177, New Bremen 197: NB: Lennartz 45, Pape 49.
Versailles 165, Fort Loramie 170: V: Wagner 37, Phlipot 40.
Wednesday’s Results
Sidney 157, Fairlawn 172: F: Maddy 39, Abke 44, Hammond 44. S: Taylor 38, Goffena 38.
GWOC Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Centerville 286; Springboro 292; Beavercreek 303; Northmont 327; Fairmont, Miamisburg, Wayne 331.
Individual Results: Haney (Wayne) 66; Allen (Centerville) 71; Dixon (Springboro) 71; Jasti (Centerville) 71; Reddy (Centerville) 71.
Girls Golf
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s ResultsDivision I
At WGC
Qualifying Teams: 1. Centerville 335 (Snow 86, Hartley 84, Durbin 78, Baldwin 87, Chapman 94); 2. Bellbrook 337 (Gregory 80, Knight 80, Shroyer 83, Knee 94, Bisignani 99); 3. Lebanon 342 (Donovan 72, Swartz 86, Lawrence 96, Tompkins 88, Riggs 103); 4. Kings 347.
Area Individual Qualifiers: Stringfield (Wayne) 78; Larson (Beavercreek) 85; Hittle (Eaton) 89; Molt (Wilmington) 89.
At Echo Hills
Qualifying Teams: 1. Springboro 312 (Brown 72, Dunkle 81, Grieshop 77, Lietzow 82, Bailey 83); 2. Tippecanoe 372 (Berning 75, Schreiner 91, Hanrahan 103, Kovaleski 103, Schreiner 104); 3. Greenville 377 (Cox 77, Chrisman-Paton 92, Trissel 105, Brinley 107, Fourman 103); 4. Fairmont 389 (Fuller 84, Dolson 89, Wilcheck 106, Stewart 117, Spirk 110).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Fosburg (Northmont) 81; Roelle (Oakwood) 88; Gray (Carroll) 89; Myers (Urbana) 89.
REGULAR SEASON
Thursday’s Results
Fort Loramie 186, Fort Recovery 188: FL: Tennery 41.
Wednesday’s Results
Sidney 240, Lehman Catholic 241
GWOC Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Springboro 318; Centerville 336; Fairmont 394; Northmont 401; Beavercreek 405.
Individual Results: Snow (Centerville) 75, Dunkle (Springboro) 76, Brown (Springboro) 77.
GMC Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Sycamore 630; Lakota East 668; Mason 680; Oak Hills 730; Lakota West 819.
Girls Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Anna 3, Russia 2
Badin 3, Carroll 0
Coldwater 3, Fort Recovery 2
Dixie 3, Newton 2
Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 2
Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 1
McNicholas 3, Fenwick 1
New Bremen 3, Marion Local 0
Ross 3, Bellbrook 0
Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Morris 16 assists, Siefring 15 digs.
Troy 3, Greenville 1
Versailles 3, New Knoxville 2
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Centerville 3, Northmont 0
London 3, Graham 0
Girls Field Hockey
Thursday’s Results
Oakwood 7, Talawanda 0
