H.S. Results 9/15: Briggs, Fyffe turn in 4 goals apiece for Kenton Ridge

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 1: B: Turner 3 goals 1 assist, Konz 1 goal 2 assists.

Bethel 5, Miami East 2: B: Rincon 2 goals, Etmans 1 goal 2 assists, Sprague goal assist.

Indian Lake 3, Kenton Ridge 2: IL: Pequignot 3 goals, Stinebaugh 2 assists.

Jonathan Alder 7, Ben Logan 0

London 1, Springfield Shawnee 0

Spencerville 3, Sidney 2

Tecumseh 8, Graham 2: T: Esparza 3 goals 1 assist, Gallegos 2 goals, Gonzalez goal assist.

Trotwood 5, Meadowdale 4

Urbana 3, West Jefferson 2

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Alter 8, Valley View 0: A: Sheets 3 goals, VanDenabeele 1 goal 2 assists, Clough/Jones shutout.

Anna 5, West Liberty-Salem 0

Badin 2, Fairfield 2

Beavercreek 2, Lakota West 0

Ben Logan 4, Jonathan Alder 3

Kenton Ridge 8, Indian Lake 0: KR: Briggs 4 goals, Fyffe 4 goals, Swords shutout.

Middletown 8, West Carrollton 0: M: Cooper 2 goals, Dupee 2 goals, Ward 2 goals.

Milton-Union 3, Piqua 1: MU: Lowe goal, Rosenkranz goal, Copp goal.

Northmont 2, Butler 1: N: Bazile goal assist, Conti goal.

Northwestern 2, Bellefontaine 1: N: Roseberry goal assist, Rosenbaum goal. B: Shumaker goal.

Oakwood 0, Fairmont 0: O: Camacho shutout.

Reading 3, Cin. Christian 1

Springfield Shawnee 4, London 0

Urbana 3, North Union 0

Wayne 10, Ponitz 0

Wyoming 3, Hamilton 3

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Butler 5, West Carrollton 0

Chaminade Julienne 5, Troy 0

Eaton 5, Dixie 0

Fairborn 4, Greenon 1

Franklin 4, Carroll 1

Greenville 4, Lehman Catholic 1

London 5, Urbana 0

Middletown Madison 5, Preble Shawnee 0

Monroe 4, Valley View 1

Piqua 3, Xenia 2

Ross 4, Hamilton 1

Springboro 5, Bellbrook 0

Tecumseh 4, Sidney 1

Tippecanoe 4, Northwestern 1

Boys Golf

Monday’s Results

Fairfield 167, Oak Hills 171: F: Pennington 39, Piatt 41.

Fort Loramie 169, New Bremen 173: FL: Cotner 40, Gaier 41. NB: Pape 41, Rush 43.

Franklin Monroe 177, Twin Valley South 192: FM: Brumbaugh 40, Filbrun 42.

Minster 157, Anna 184: M: Prenger 36, Voisard 39.

Girls Golf

Monday’s Results

Centerville 246, Wayne 254

Fort Loramie 188, Bethel 200: FL: Pleiman 45, Billing 45.

Fort Recovery 208, Russia 220: FR: Knapke 48, Evers 49.

Mechanicsburg 214, Ridgedale 275: M: DeLong 46, Stout 55.

Valley View 225, Eaton 235: VV: Kleinberg 48.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Anna 3, New Knoxville 2

Badin 3, Bellbrook 0

Coldwater 3, Defiance 0

Mason 3, Fenwick 2

Piqua 3, Xenia 1

Ponitz 3, Jefferson 0

Preble Shawnee 3, Belmont 0

Ross 3, Colerain 0

Sidney 3, Troy 2

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Mader 10 kills, Clawson 8 aces, Morris 15 assists.

Trotwood 3, Clark Montessori 0

