H.S. Results 9/14: Waynesville football rolls to fourth straight win

High School Sports
48 minutes ago
X

Alex Amburgy and Garrett Lundy scored three touchdowns apiece to lead Waynesville football in a 45-14 win against visiting Oakwood on Thursday night.

Amburgy tossed a pair of touchdowns to Connor Berrey along with a rushing TD and Lundy racked up three rushing scores.

Stephen Lauterbach connected with Jackson Thobe for two touchdowns to pace Oakwood.

With its fourth consecutive victory Waynesville improved to 4-1; Oakwood dropped to 2-3.

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 20, Ponitz 6

Cin. Country Day 38, Clermont Northeastern 0

Shroder 20, Clark Montessori 14

Waynesville 45, Oakwood 15

BOX SCORES

WAYNESVILLE 45, OAKWOOD 14

O             0             7             7             0             –              14

W            22           13           3             7             –              45

First Quarter

W: Berrey 78 pass from Amburgey (Berrey kick).

W: Lundy 2 run (Berrey kick).

W: Lundy 4 run (Lundy run).

Second Quarter

W: Amburgy 26 run (run fail).

O: Thobe 13 pass from Lauterbach (Ruetschle kick).

W: Berrey 40 pass from Amburgy (Berrey kick).

Third Quarter

O: Thobe 4 pass from Lauterbach (Ruetschle kick).

W: Berrey 30 FG.

Fourth Quarter

W: Lundy 2 run (Berrey kick).

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Badin 9, Trotwood 0: B: Eldridge 5 goals 1 assist, Friedel 2 goals 1 assist, Warner 4 assists.

Belmont 3, Legacy Christian 2

Bethel 5, Lehman Catholic 1: B: Etmans 2 goals, Tallmadge 2 goals, Kasimov 1 goal 2 assists.

Brookville 5, Middletown Madison 0: B: Chambers 1 goal 2 assists, Whorton 1 goal 2 assists, Cowens shutout 4 saves.

Butler 9, Piqua 0

Cin. Christian 2, Norwood 1: CC: Mays goal, Bostrom goal, Settimo 2 assists.

Colerain 2, Middletown 0

Dixie 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Emmanuel Christian 3, Springfield Shawnee 3

Harrison 5, Talawanda 0

Lakota East 3, Sycamore 0

Lakota West 6, Hamilton 1: LW: Boyd 3 goals, Marchand goal assist.

Mason 2, Oak Hills 2

Monroe 4, Edgewood 0: M: Gannon 3 goals, Oborne goal, Burggraf shutout 1 save.

Northwest 7, Mt. Healthy 0

Princeton 2, Fairfield 1: F: Corona-Luna goal, Cunningham assist.

Stebbins 17, Greenville 1: S: Fierro 3 goals 1 assist, Zhabirov 4 goals 1 assist.

Tippecanoe 8, West Carrollton 0: T: Turner 2 goals, Ransom 2 goals, King 2 goals.

Troy 3, Xenia 1: X: Cline goal, Frisby assist.

Troy Christian 3, Alter 1: TC: Free 2 goals 1 assist, Chambers goal, Denson 7 saves.

Wayne 5, Springfield 2: W: Saidi 2 goals 1 assist, Showers 2 goals, Limberg 2 assists.

West Liberty-Salem 1, Greenon 1: G: Vance goal.

Yellow Springs 6, Miami Valley 0: YS: Matteson 2 goals 1 assist, Miller 2 goals, Grushon 3 assists.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 2, Alter 0: B: Eldridge goal, Friedel goal, Parr shutout 5 saves.

McNicholas 2, Carroll 1: C: Seymour goal.

Tecumseh 4, Kenton Ridge 1: T: Spencer 2 goals, Medina goal, Munoz goal.

West Jefferson 3, Patriot Prep 1

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 2, Middletown Madison 0

Eaton 1, Valley View 0: E: Miller goal, Heggs assist, Redick shutout 10 saves.

Fairfield 8, Princeton 3: F: Stroud 2 goals 2 assists, Posey 2 goals 1 assist, Burdine 2 assists.

Greeneview 4, Fairbanks 1: G: Simpson 2 goals, Stafford goal, Sandlin goal.

Lakota West 4, Hamilton 0

Lehman Catholic 2, Bethel 0

Newton 5, Yellow Springs 0: N: Hess 2 goals, Hines goal assist, Hines goal assist.

Norwood 4, Cin. Christian 0

Oak Hills 1, Mason 0

Sycamore 1, Lakota East 0

Twin Valley South 6, Stivers 0: TVS: Thompson 2 goals 2 assists, Maggard 2 goal, Letner 1 goal 2 assists.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Carroll 0: B: Even 2 goals 1 assist, Creech goal, Sakach shutout 6 saves.

Butler 3, Troy 0: B: Bolender goal assist, Budding goal assist, Decker goal.

Centerville 4, Beavercreek 0

Fairborn 1, Piqua 0: F: Cleaves goal, Mills assist, Garber shutout 5 saves.

Fairmont 13, Springfield 0: F: Schloneger 5 goals 1 assist, Protsman 3 goals 1 assists, Borland 2 goals 2 assists.

Indian Lake 15, Trotwood 1: IL: Biederman 4 goals 2 assists, Shaner 2 goals 3 assists.

McNicholas 6, Fenwick 1

Miamisburg 2, Northmont 1: M: Thomas goal, Adams goal, Breckler 6 saves.

Northwestern 4, Catholic Central 0: Miller 1 goal 2 assists, Deards goal assist.

Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0: S: Vordemark 3 goals 1 assist, Barga 2 goals 3 assists, Morgan shutout.

Springboro 10, Wayne 0: Schellhouse 2 goals, Hicks 2 goals, Blain 1 goal 2 assists.

Tecumseh 3, Kenton Ridge 2: KR: Fyffe 2 goals, Chevrette 2 assists.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Badin 5, Carroll 0: Boyle d. Walls 6-0, 6-0; Demmel d. Romeo 6-1, 6-3; Rumpke d. Parletie 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Lees/Teodoro d. Kates/Brust 6-3, 6-2; Schwartz/Urmston d. Honious/Iacoharri 6-1, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0: Harsman d. Dugan 6-0 6-0; Powers d. McCaferty 6-0 6-0; Musto d. Zielman 6-2 6-2; Parisi/Acuna d. McCarthy/Dugle 6-1 6-0; Palmer/Hubbard d. Conour/Mantle 6-0 6-0.

Greeneview 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: Bauer d. Graber 6-0, 6-0; Waibel d. Edwards 6-0, 6-0; Tobias d. Koester 6-0, 6-1; Patel/Collins d. Klinger/Erwin 6-0, 6-1; Snipes/Staub d. Berdiss/Stover 6-0, 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 4, Fairfield 1: Boyle def. Williams 6-0, 6-0; Demmel def. Castobal 6-1, 6-0; Rumpke def. Hussel 6-1, 6-3; Lees/Teodoro def. Jeff/Wood 6-3, 6-2; Essono/Osae (F) def. Schwartz/Urmston 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.

Chaminade Julienne 3 Oakwood 2: Harsman (CJ) d. Riggs 3-6 6-3 6-4; Rich (O) d. Powers 6-1 6-3; Beiersdorfer (O) d. Musto 6-2 6-1; Juniewicz/Parisi (CJ) d. Bureau/Biteau 6-4 6-1; Acuna/Palmer (CJ) d. Davis/Newman 7-6 6-2.

London 4, Tecumseh 1: Russell (T) d. Comer, 6-3 7-6; Cameron (L) d. Thomson, 6-2 6-2; Tate (L) d. Manning, 6-2 6-2; Peters/Peters (L) d. Hagenbuch/Owens, 6-2 6-3; Wiggins/Hurley d. Hansgen/Wood, 6-0 6-0.

Northmont 4, Butler 1: Schoenherr (B) def. Braswell (N) 6-0 6-1; Kelsey (N) def. Faulkner (B) 6-1 6-4; Buxton (N) def. Filc (B) 6-0 6-1; Robinson/Hibbard (N) def Britton/Peyton (B) 6-3 2-6 6-2; Scrantron/Wilson (N) def. Long/Nicklaus (B) 1-6 6-4 6-4.

Northwestern 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 2: Ruggles (B) d. Bauer, 6-3 7-6; Contreras d. Tobias, 6-1 6-0; Collins (T) d. Minehart, 2-6 6-2 6-2; Patel/Waibel (T) d. Hann/Franke, 6-3 6-2; Snipes/Staub (T) d. Yamada/Rickabaugh, 6-3 7-5.

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Springfield 181, Dayton Christian 205: DC: McCane 46, Bartley 52.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Greenville 214, Piqua 217: G: Chrisman 49, Cox 50. P: Carroll 48, Shaner 54.

Tecumseh 228, Kenton Ridge 229: T: Harter 51, Rogers 57.

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 180, Greenville 216: G: Cox 49, Chrisman 51.

Bellefontaine 174, Tecumseh 223: T: Swearingen 50, Rogers 53.

Northwestern 208, North Union 210, Indian Lake 215: N: Mondrian-McCoy 42, Ryder 50.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Middletown Christian 0

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 28 assists, Hoying 10 kills, Brandewie 7 digs.

Newton 3, Mississinawa Valley 0: N: Velkoff 15 assists 4 aces, Montgomery 13 kills, Williams 7 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 2: T: Aselage 20 kills, Post 9 blocks, Clawson 36 digs.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 9/12: Centerville boys soccer remains unbeaten
2
H.S. Results 9/7: Milton-Union holds off Lehman Catholic rally
3
H.S. Results 9/6: Seymour’s 4 goal night leads Carroll soccer
4
H.S. Results 9/2: Week 3 football scores, boxes
5
H.S. Results 8/31: Alter football defeats Meadowdale
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top