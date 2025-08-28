H.S. Results 8/27: Robillard scores twice to lead Centerville

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Jonathan Alder 4, Kenton Ridge 0
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 3, Troy Christian 3: A: Miller goal, Snyder goal.
Badin 8, Eaton 0: B: Questa 2 goals 2 assists, Hall 2 goals, Aichele shutout.
Beavercreek 9, Miamisburg 0
Bellefontaine 2, River Valley 1: B: Hudson goal, Turner goal.
Butler 15, Greenville 1
Calvary Christian 9, Lima Central Catholic 3: CC: Buchenroth 3 goals 2 assists, Dillon 2 goals.
Carroll 1, Dayton Christian 0: C: Haggerty goal.
Centerville 3, Northmont 0
Colerain 4, Hamilton 1
Fairborn 4, West Carrollton 1
Fairmont 1, Wayne 0: F: Herman goal, Dewald, Fourman shutout.
Fenwick 5, Edgewood 0
Lakota East 3, Middletown 0: LE: Edwards goal, Jones goal, Bikoko goal, Maslin shutout.
Lakota West 4, Fairfield 0: LW: Marchand 3 goals, Ghanem goal.
Legacy Christian 0, Brookville 0: B: Cowens shutout.
Madison Christian 2, Emmanuel Christian 1
Middletown Christian 3, Norwood 0
Milton-Union 3, Valley View 2: MU: Forrest goal assist, Fraley goal assist, Thompson goal.
Northwest 2, Talawanda 0
Oakwood 2, Monroe 0
Piqua 3, Stebbins 1: P: Streib goal, Penrod goal, Martinez 2 assists.
Sidney 7, Xenia 1: S: Danklefsen 4 goals 2 assists, Dia 2 goals, Ambos goal assist.
Spring Valley 2, Ponitz 0
Springboro 8, Springfield 0
Troy 2, Tippecanoe 2
Wilmington 4, Clinton-Massie 0: W: Tecu 2 goals, Angelica goal, Wulff goal.
Girls Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 0
Butler 10, Greenville 0
Centerville 3, Northmont 1: C: Robillard 2 goals, Aydelott goal.
Fairmont 8, Wayne 0
Piqua 1, Stebbins 1
Springboro 9, Springfield 0
Troy 1, Tippecanoe 0: T: Fleenor shutout.
Tuesday’s Results
Anderson 3, Lebanon 2
Carlisle 9, Yellow Springs 0: C: Jones 2 goals, Smalley 2 goals, Combs, Steckel shutout.
Clinton-Massie 7, Wilmington 0
Delphos St. John’s 2, Coldwater 2
Fairfield 3, Lakota West 1
Fenwick 4, Edgewood 1
Hamilton 2, Colerain 1: H: Ramey goal, Thieken goal.
Lakota East 6, Middletown 0
Legacy Christian 4, Brookville 0
Newton 5, National Trail 1
Oakwood 3, Monroe 0: O: Morrissey 3 goals, Camacho shutout.
Ross 5, Eaton 0
Summit Country Day 5, Waynesville 0
Boys Golf
Wednesday’s Results
Hamilton 172, Colerain 192: H: Taylor 41, Warner 41.
National Trail 154, Twin Valley South 176
Piqua 178, Xenia 205: P: Lawson 42, Walling 44, Funderburg 44.
Tecumseh 159, Kenton Ridge 189: T: Stafford 31.
Troy 155, Stebbins 193: T: Davis 37, Egbert 38.
Tuesday’s Results
Botkins 156, Anna 181: B: Heuker 37, Meyer 38.
Clinton-Massie 161, Miami Trace 167, Washington C.H. 173: CM: DeHart 38.
Versailles 154, Pakrway 174: V: Phlipot 37, Wagner 38.
Wayne 169, Fairborn 224: W: Haney 38, Moore 39.
Girls Golf
Wednesday’s Results
Eaton 225, Centerville B 242: E: Hittle 46.
Tuesday’s Results
Russia 206, Covington 246
Girls Tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Bellefontaine 3, Kenton 2
Butler 5, Sidney 0
Centerville 5, Bellbrook 0
Chaminade Julienne 3, Tippecanoe 2: Harsman (CJ) d. Kovaleski 6-2 6-1; Powers (CJ) d. Lieber 6-1 7-5; Schroeder (T) d. Jones 6-3 6-1. Waibel/McCormick (T) d. Gilman/Newsom 6-4 6-1; Rodgers/Good (CJ) d. Kozen/Bathgate 7-6 6-4.
Cin. Country Day 5, Valley View 0
Eaton 4, Greenville 1
Fairfield 3, Talawanda 2
Franklin 4, Preble Shawnee 2
Greeneview 4, Xenia 1
Northwestern 3, Milton Union 2
Oak Hills 3, Springboro B 2
Piqua 5, Wayne 0
Springboro W 4, Centerville 1
Tecumseh 3, Fairborn 2
Troy 5, Springfield 0
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 5, Wayne 0
Bellbrook 3, Beavercreek 2
Celina 5, Lehman Catholic 0
Eaton 4, Brookville 1
Edgewood 4, Valley View 1
Fairborn 3, Sidney 2
Fairfield 3, Lakota West 1
Greenville 5, Stebbins 0
Lakota East 4, Fairfield 1
Middletown Madison 5, Greeneview 0
Monroe 4, Badin 1
Northmont 4, Springfield 1
Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1
Ross 5, Northwest 0
Springboro 4, Miamisburg 1
Talawanda 3, Seton ‘B’ 2
Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0
Girls Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Ponitz 3, Dunbar 0
Trotwood 3, Meadowdale 0
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 2
Fairmont 3, Wayne 1
Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0
Middletown Christian 3, Northwest 0
Mississinawa Valley 3, Preble Shawnee 0
Newton 3, National Trail 0: Ne: Rapp 11 kills, Stetzel 21 assists 5 aces.
Piqua 3, Fairborn 0
Russia 3, Anna 0
Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0
Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Morris 18 assists, Siefring 10 digs.
Tri-Village 3, Twin Valley South 0
Versailles 3, Celina 0
Wilmington 3, Clinton-Massie 2
Xenia 3, Greenville 2
