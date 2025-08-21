H.S. Results 8/20: Alexander nets late goal to push Ross to 2-0

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 4, Miamisburg 0: Hess 2 goals 1 assist, Archibald goal assist, Miller goal.
Badin 4, Fairfield 1
Beavercreek 6, Waynesville 1
Botkins 3, Bluffton 0: Bo: Meyer 2 goals, Paul goal.
Brookville 6, Newton 0: B: Seitz 3 goals, King 2 goals 2 assist, Cowens shutout.
Butler 6, West Carrollton 1
Carroll 4, Jonathan Alder 2
Centerville 3, Sycamore 0: C: Mace goal, Evans goal, Cutler goal.
Chaminade Julienne 2, Troy Christian 1: TC: Berner goal.
Fairborn 4, Stebbins 0
Fairmont 9, Middletown 2: F: Niyonkuru 2 goals 1 assist, Brock 2 goals 1 assist.
Franklin 7, Preble Shawnee 1
Indian Hill 2, Bellbrook 1: B: Markland goal.
Kenton 7, Bellefontaine 1: B: Hudson goal.
Lakota East 2, Little Miami 0: LE: Jones goal, Edward goal, Maslin shutout.
London 2, Northeastern 0
Monroe 2, Harrison 1: M: Noe goal, Smallwood goal.
Northmont 9, Tecumseh 2: N: Powell 4 goals 1 assist, Bazile 2 goals 1 assist, Siefert 1 goal 2 assists. T: Mireles goal, Samosky goal.
Piqua 5, Xenia 2: P: Penrod 3 goals, Ahrens goal, Martinez goal.
Princeton 1, Lebanon 0
Wayne 5, Kenton Ridge 3
Girls Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Butler 10, West Carrollton 0: B: Washburn 2 goals, Burkett 1 goal 2 assists.
Centerville 2, Alter 1
Fairbanks 5, Springfield Shawnee 1: SS: Fout goal.
Fairborn 5, Stebbins 0
Fairmont 3, Carroll 2: F: Blair 1 goal 2 assists, Bittner goal, Folck goal.
Graham 2, Wayne 1: W: O’Connor goal.
Lakota West 5, Ursuline Academy 1
Miami East 4, Northwestern 0
Ross 1, Taylor 0: R: Alexander goal, Michel shutout.
Sidney 2, Troy 0
St. Ursula 2, Badin 1: B: Combs goal.
Waynesville 1, Miamisburg 0
Tuesday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 3, Kenton 1
Eaton 1, Talawanda 0: T: Roberts goal, Moore shutout.
Kenton Ridge 4, Greenon 1
Lehman Catholic 1, Dayton Christian 1
Monroe 8, Clinton Massie 0
Springboro 3, Lakota East 0: S: Wright 2 goals, Elliot goal assist.
Tippecanoe 6, Greenville 0: T: Turner 2 goals, Curry goal assist, Burgbacher goal assist.
Tri-County North 6, Stivers 0
Valley View 7, Edgewood 1
Boys Golf
Wednesday’s Results
Fairfield 169, Hamilton 170: H: Taylor 39. F: Eichold 41.
Sidney 145, Fairborn 174
Troy 146, Butler 150: T: Sargent 32, Oswalt 37.
Twin Valley South 188, Bradford 210: TVS: Howard 39.
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 169, Newton 183: N: Koffer 39, Bowser 40.
Fort Loramie 158, Botkins 161: B: Meyer 39, Monnin 40. FL: Cotner 37, Bornhorst 39, Tennery 39.
Tecumseh 164, London 175
Girls Golf
Wednesday’s Results
Indian Lake 200, Mechanicsburg 235: M: DeLong 52, Heizer 57. IL: Kinney 39.
London 204, Bellefontaine 217
Piqua 197, Greenville 199: G: Cox 42, Chrisman 48. P: Hittle 46, Kihlman 47.
Tuesday’s Results
Greeneview 207, Wilmington 208
Greenville 201, Xenia 287: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 45. X: Wheldon 67, Cox 69.
Miami East 211, Covington 242: ME: Stevens 48, Potter 53.
Girls Tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Lehman Catholic 3, Sidney 2: Spade (S) d. Spaide, 6-0 7-6; Dietz (S) d. Fortkamp, 6-3 4-6 6-0; Alvarez (LC) d. Echols, 6-4 6-4. McGinnis/Cooper (LC) d. Stover/Ervin, 6-4 6-1; Pleasant/Roullhac (LC) d. Long/Helman, 7-5 6-2.
Wilmington 4, Goshen 1
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 5, Hamilton 0: Urmston d. Odonhoe 6-2, 6-0; Goldberg d. O’Hara 6-0, 6-0; Neises d. Inderriden 6-0, 6-1. Hendershot/Gallagher d. Huston/Davis 6-1, 6-1; Saurber/Kunkel d. Lartey/Metzler 6-0, 6-0.
Franklin 5, Carlisle 0
Miamisburg 5, Wayne 0
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Botkins 3, Temple Christian 0
Edgewood 3, Valley View 0
Fairborn 3, Stebbins 1
Fort Loramie 3, Minster 0
Lebanon 3, Milford 2
Roger Bacon 3, Badin 1
Ross 3, Hamilton 0
Sidney 3, Troy 2
Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 10 kills 6 aces, Siefring 15 digs.
Troy Christian 3, Newton 1
Versailles 3, Anna 0
Xenia 3, Piqua 1
