H.S. Results 8/19: Franklin tennis wins Red Racket River Rivalry Trophy

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 4, Miamisburg 0: Hess 2 goals 1 assist, Archibald goal assist, Miller goal.

Badin 4, Fairfield 1

Botkins 3, Bluffton 0: Bo: Meyer 2 goals, Paul goal.

Brookville 6, Newton 0: B: Seitz 3 goals, King 2 goals 2 assist, Cowens shutout.

Butler 6, West Carrollton 1

Carroll 4, Jonathan Alder 2

Centerville 3, Sycamore 0: C: Mace goal, Evans goal, Cutler goal.

Chaminade Julienne 2, Troy Christian 1: TC: Berner goal.

Fairborn 4, Stebbins 0

Fairmont 9, Middletown 2: F: Niyonkuru 2 goals 1 assist, Brock 2 goals 1 assist.

Franklin 7, Preble Shawnee 1

Indian Hill 2, Bellbrook 1: B: Markland goal.

Kenton 7, Bellefontaine 1: B: Hudson goal.

Lakota East 2, Little Miami 0: LE: Jones goal, Edward goal, Maslin shutout.

London 2, Northeastern 0

Monroe 2, Harrison 1: M: Noe goal, Smallwood goal.

Northmont 9, Tecumseh 2: N: Powell 4 goals 1 assist, Bazile 2 goals 1 assist, Siefert 1 goal 2 assists. T: Mireles goal, Samosky goal.

Piqua 5, Xenia 2: P: Penrod 3 goals, Ahrens goal, Martinez goal.

Princeton 1, Lebanon 0

Wayne 5, Kenton Ridge 3

Monday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 7, Springfield Shawnee 0

Hamilton 3, Middletown Christian 2: H: Brown goal, Flores goal, Garcia goal.

Legacy Christian 4, Landmark Christian 3

Troy 10, Sidney 1: S: Ambos goal. T: Francis 3 goals 1 assist, Murphy 3 goals 2 assists, Hipolito 2 goals.

Urbana 1, Marion Harding 1

Wilmington 1, Hillsboro 0: W: Anderson goal, Hall shutout.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 3, Kenton 1

Eaton 1, Talawanda 0: T: Roberts goal, Moore shutout.

Kenton Ridge 4, Greenon 1

Lehman Catholic 1, Dayton Christian 1

Monroe 8, Clinton Massie 0

Springboro 3, Lakota East 0: S: Wright 2 goals, Elliot goal assist.

Tippecanoe 6, Greenville 0: T: Turner 2 goals, Curry goal assist, Burgbacher goal assist.

Valley View 7, Edgewood 1

Monday’s Results

Bethel 5, Graham 1: B: Norris goal 2 assists, Etmans goal assist.

Botkins 6, Graham 0

Calvary Christian 12, Middletown Christian 0

Celina 7, Greenville 0

East Central (IN) 0, Badin 0: B: Sakach shutout.

Fairborn 3, Tecumseh 1

Northmont 5, Sidney 2

Southeastern 3, Indian Lake 2: IL: Hurley goal assist.

Springfield Shawnee 3, West Liberty-Salem 0: SS: Fout goal assist, Graham shutout.

St. Marys 3, Bellefontaine 0

Troy 6, Carroll 4

Wayne 10, Yellow Springs 0: W: O’Connor 3 goals 1 assist, Saidi 3 goals, Wayman shutout.

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 169, Newton 183: N: Koffer 39, Bowser 40.

Fort Loramie 158, Botkins 161: B: Meyer 39, Monnin 40. FL: Cotner 37, Bornhorst 39, Tennery 39.

Tecumseh 164, London 175

Monday’s Results

Botkins 143, Indian Lake 177: B: Meyer 33, Monnin 34.

Delphos St. John’s 151, New Knoxville 183

Fairmont 170, Wayne 186

Minster 175, Versailles 176

Newton 165, Mississinawa Valley 191: N: Bowser 36, Koffer 41.

Talawanda 171, Hamilton 174: H: Warner 43, Laboffe 43.

Troy 164, Xenia 193: T: Sargent 40, Egbert 40, Davis 40.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Greeneview 207, Wilmington 208

Greenville 201, Xenia 287: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 45. X: Wheldon 67, Cox 69.

Miami East 211, Covington 242: ME: Stevens 48, Potter 53.

Monday’s Results

Fort Loramie 178, Bluffton 227: FL: Gehret 40, Billing 44.

Jonathan Alder 211, Urbana 232

Mechanicsburg 202, Greenon 234: M: DeLong 48, Heizer 49, Hysell 49.

Sidney 230, Xenia 261

Tecumseh 202, London 213: T: Accurso 43.

Valley View 221, Miamisburg 251: VV: Shuey 51.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Franklin 5, Carlisle 0

Miamisburg 5, Wayne 0

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Fairmont 0: Bigby d. McCappin 6-4, 6-0; Piec d. Jarosik 6-4, 6-0; Carpenter d. Murray 6-4, 6-2. Brandt/Schoen d. Josey/Beckman 6-1, 6-3; Paul/Doorley d. Clark/Cunningham 6-3, 6-2.

Chaminade Julienne 5, Milton Union 0: Hatsman d. Henderson 6-0 6-0; Powers d. Twentier 6-0 6-0; Jones d. Leffew 6-0 6-1. Newsom/Gilman d. Bobic/Hess 6-0 6-1; Rodgers/Watson d. Ammon/Metzger 6-1 6-0.

Lehman Catholic 3, Valley View 2

Stivers 5, Wayne 0

Troy 4, Northmont 1

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 3, Temple Christian 0

Edgewood 3, Valley View 0

Fairborn 3, Stebbins 1

Fort Loramie 3, Minster 0

Lebanon 3, Milford 2

Roger Bacon 3, Badin 1

Ross 3, Hamilton 0

Sidney 3, Troy 2

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0

Troy Christian 3, Newton 1

Versailles 3, Anna 0

Xenia 3, Piqua 1

Monday’s Results

Middletown Christian 3, New Miami 0

Mt. Notre Dame 3, Badin 0

Waynesville 3, Wilmington 0

Xenia 3, Legacy Christian 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.