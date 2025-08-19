H.S. Results 8/18: O’Connor, Saidi score three goals apiece in Wayne win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Emmanuel Christian 7, Springfield Shawnee 0
Hamilton 3, Middletown Christian 2: H: Brown goal, Flores goal, Garcia goal.
Troy 10, Sidney 1: S: Ambos goal. T: Francis 3 goals 1 assist, Murphy 3 goals 2 assists, Hipolito 2 goals.
Urbana 1, Marion Harding 1
Wilmington 1, Hillsboro 0: W: Anderson goal, Hall shutout.
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Bethel 5, Graham 1: B: Norris goal 2 assists, Etmans goal assist.
Botkins 6, Graham 0
Calvary Christian 12, Middletown Christian 0
Celina 7, Greenville 0
East Central (IN) 0, Badin 0: B: Sakach shutout.
Fairborn 3, Tecumseh 1
Northmont 5, Sidney 2
Southeastern 3, Indian Lake 2: IL: Hurley goal assist.
Springfield Shawnee 3, West Liberty-Salem 0: SS: Fout goal assist, Graham shutout.
St. Marys 3, Bellefontaine 0
Troy 6, Carroll 4
Wayne 10, Yellow Springs 0: W: O’Connor 3 goals 1 assist, Saidi 3 goals, Wayman shutout.
Boys Golf
Monday’s Results
Botkins 143, Indian Lake 177: B: Meyer 33, Monnin 34.
Delphos St. John’s 151, New Knoxville 183
Fairmont 170, Wayne 186
Minster 175, Versailles 176
Newton 165, Mississinawa Valley 191: N: Bowser 36, Koffer 41.
Talawanda 171, Hamilton 174: H: Warner 43, Laboffe 43.
Troy 164, Xenia 193: T: Sargent 40, Egbert 40, Davis 40.
Girls Golf
Monday’s Results
Fort Loramie 178, Bluffton 227: FL: Gehret 40, Billing 44.
Jonathan Alder 211, Urbana 232
Sidney 230, Xenia 261
Tecumseh 202, London 213: T: Accurso 43.
Valley View 221, Miamisburg 251: VV: Shuey 51.
Girls Tennis
Monday’s Results
Alter 5, Fairmont 0: Bigby d. McCappin 6-4, 6-0; Piec d. Jarosik 6-4, 6-0; Carpenter d. Murray 6-4, 6-2. Brandt/Schoen d. Josey/Beckman 6-1, 6-3; Paul/Doorley d. Clark/Cunningham 6-3, 6-2.
Chaminade Julienne 5, Milton Union 0: Hatsman d. Henderson 6-0 6-0; Powers d. Twentier 6-0 6-0; Jones d. Leffew 6-0 6-1. Newsom/Gilman d. Bobic/Hess 6-0 6-1; Rodgers/Watson d. Ammon/Metzger 6-1 6-0.
Lehman Catholic 3, Valley View 2
Stivers 5, Wayne 0
Troy 4, Northmont 1
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Middletown Christian 3, New Miami 0
Mt. Notre Dame 3, Badin 0
Waynesville 3, Wilmington 0
Xenia 3, Legacy Christian 0
