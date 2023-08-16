H.S. Results 8/15: Badin’s Eldridge scores 4 goals

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 8, Clinton-Massie 0: B: Eldridge 4 goals 2 assists, Friedel 1 goal 2 assists, Ellis 1 goal 1 assist.

Bethel 3, Northwestern 2: NW: Yeager goal, Taylor goal. B: Tallmadge 2 goals, Etmans goal assist, Newall assist.

Brookville 7, Tri-County North 0: B: King 4 goals, Metcalf 2 goals, Gonzalez goal.

Carroll 4, Oak Hills 1: C: Seymour 2 goals, Schumann goal, Kruse goal.

Elder 3, Sycamore 1

Fairmont 1, Lebanon 0: F: Meilstrup goal.

Indian Lake 5, Calvary Christian 0: IL: Wilson 2 goals 1 assist, Clary 2 goals, McMillen 3 assists.

Kings 2, Lakota East 2

Loveland 2, Colerain 0

McNicholas 8, CHCA 0

Milford 4, Princeton 1

Northmont 2, Miami East 0: N: Smith goal, Bazile goal, Hardy shutout 2 saves.

Preble Shawnee 6, Carlisle 1: PS: Fields 2 goals 2 assists, Geise 2 goals, Mondello-Garrett 2 assists.

Tecumseh 0, Troy 0: Te: Samosky shutout 5 saves.

West Jefferson 5, Delaware Christian 2

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Anderson 1, Mason 1

Brookville 8, Tri-County North 0

Graham 2, Greenville 0: Gra: Turner goal, Wagner goal, Mannier assist.

Loveland 2, Harrison 1

Monroe 1, Wyoming 0

Preble Shawnee 9, Carlisle 0

West Liberty-Salem 4, Bellefontaine 0: WLS: Hollar 2 goals, Weaver goal assist, Dunham goal.

Monday’s Results

Southeastern 4, Yellow Springs 2

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 174, Cin. Christian 212: DC: Fleming 36, McCane 44, Forte 44.

Monday’s Results

Troy Invitational

Team Results: Tippecanoe 309; Butler 323; Troy 330; Northwestern 332; Northmont 335; Sidney 342; Greenville 348; Anna 355; Piqua 361; Stebbins 386; Troy Christian 388; Springfield 389; Graham 408.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Vandalia 210, Greenville 218: V: Drinnon 48, Golde 53. G: Chrisman 52, Cox 54, Curtis 54.

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 244, Triad 255: M: Ford 56, Rausch 57.

Miamisburg 196, Greenville 222: G: Cox 47, Chrisman 53. M: Turner 35, Noel 43.

