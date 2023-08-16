H.S. Results 8/15: Badin’s Eldridge scores 4 goals

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 8, Clinton-Massie 0: B: Eldridge 4 goals 2 assists, Friedel 1 goal 2 assists, Ellis 1 goal 1 assist.
Bethel 3, Northwestern 2: NW: Yeager goal, Taylor goal. B: Tallmadge 2 goals, Etmans goal assist, Newall assist.
Brookville 7, Tri-County North 0: B: King 4 goals, Metcalf 2 goals, Gonzalez goal.
Carroll 4, Oak Hills 1: C: Seymour 2 goals, Schumann goal, Kruse goal.
Elder 3, Sycamore 1
Fairmont 1, Lebanon 0: F: Meilstrup goal.
Indian Lake 5, Calvary Christian 0: IL: Wilson 2 goals 1 assist, Clary 2 goals, McMillen 3 assists.
Kings 2, Lakota East 2
Loveland 2, Colerain 0
McNicholas 8, CHCA 0
Milford 4, Princeton 1
Northmont 2, Miami East 0: N: Smith goal, Bazile goal, Hardy shutout 2 saves.
Preble Shawnee 6, Carlisle 1: PS: Fields 2 goals 2 assists, Geise 2 goals, Mondello-Garrett 2 assists.
Tecumseh 0, Troy 0: Te: Samosky shutout 5 saves.
West Jefferson 5, Delaware Christian 2
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Anderson 1, Mason 1
Brookville 8, Tri-County North 0
Graham 2, Greenville 0: Gra: Turner goal, Wagner goal, Mannier assist.
Loveland 2, Harrison 1
Monroe 1, Wyoming 0
Preble Shawnee 9, Carlisle 0
West Liberty-Salem 4, Bellefontaine 0: WLS: Hollar 2 goals, Weaver goal assist, Dunham goal.
Monday’s Results
Southeastern 4, Yellow Springs 2
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 174, Cin. Christian 212: DC: Fleming 36, McCane 44, Forte 44.
Monday’s Results
Troy Invitational
Team Results: Tippecanoe 309; Butler 323; Troy 330; Northwestern 332; Northmont 335; Sidney 342; Greenville 348; Anna 355; Piqua 361; Stebbins 386; Troy Christian 388; Springfield 389; Graham 408.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Vandalia 210, Greenville 218: V: Drinnon 48, Golde 53. G: Chrisman 52, Cox 54, Curtis 54.
Monday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 244, Triad 255: M: Ford 56, Rausch 57.
Miamisburg 196, Greenville 222: G: Cox 47, Chrisman 53. M: Turner 35, Noel 43.
