H.S. Results 8/12: Bellbrook boys golf wins Wayne Warrior Classic

PREP RESULTS
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Botkins 152, Versailles 153: B: Meyer 33, Heuker 37.
Fairfield 165, Sycamore 169: F: Caton 39, Burdine 39.
Fort Recovery 161, Mississinawa Valley 180: FR: LeFevre 35.
Franklin Monroe 177, Fairlawn 180: Fa: Abke 41, Miller 44. FM: Kinnison 42, Brumbaugh 44.
Houston 176, New Knoxville 192
Wayne Warrior Classic
Team Results (Top 5): Bellbrook 307; Troy 315; Northmont 317; Chaminade Julienne 318; Wayne 324.
Individual Results: Stafford (Tecumseh) 69; Sargent (Troy) 70, Westendorf (Chaminade Julienne) 72; Haney (Wayne) 73, Gregory (Bellbrook) 74.
Monday’s Results
Fort Recovery 172, Marion Local 177
Ross 164, Hamilton 166: R: Lampe 36. H: Brandenburg 37.
Elk Invitational
Team Results (Top 5): Springboro 299; Lakota East 301; Loveland 308; Kings 308; Centerville 309.
Individual Results: Hayes (Lakota East) 69; Kopecky (Loveland) 69; Colton (Centerville) 72; Adams (Springboro) 72; Krummen (Lakota West) 73.
Troy Invitational
Individual Results: Egbert (Troy) 70, Taylor (Sidney) 72, Gustavson (Tippecanoe) 73, Hockett (Northwestern) 73, Bardonaro (Butler) 73.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Fort Recovery 199, South Adams 212: FR: Knapke 46.
Greenville 200, Butler 262: G: Cox 40, Trissel 47, Chrisman 52.
New Bremen 187, Delphos St. John’s 201
Monday’s Results
Fairmont 202, Wayne 216
Fenwick 173, Carroll 196: F: King 42.
Fort Recovery 210, Marion Local 251
Greenville 216, Troy 248: G: Cox 43, Trissel 55, Addington 57.
Minster 194, Delphos St. John’s 207: M: Heitkamp 42, Sommer 48.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Centerville B 4, Troy 1
Centerville G 5, Northmont 0
Fairborn 5, Stebbins 0
Fairmont 5, Wayne 0
Franklin 4, Valley View 1
Middletown Madison 3, Monroe 2
Talawanda 4, Badin 1
Tippecanoe 5, Greenville 0
Monday’s Results
Bellbrook 5, Wayne 0
Fairborn 3, Northmont 2
Talawanda 3, Princeton 2
Valley View 3, West Carrollton 2
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.