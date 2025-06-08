H.S. Results 6/7: Lebanon softball advances to face Centerville in D-I championship

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division V

Coldwater 4, Ottawa Hills 3: C: Welsch 2B GW-RBI, Smith W, Taylor 2B RBI.

Division VII

Minster 3, Montpelier 0: Mi: Magoto W.

Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Championship

Division III

Dover 10, Holland Springfield 0

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division I

Centerville 8, Massillon Jackson 4: C: Belcher W CG, 2-4 2 2B 5 RBI, Carr 2-2 3 RS, Ponichter 3 RS, Bakan 4-4, Hopf 1-3 RBI, O’Conner 1-4 2B RBI, Franklin 1-3 RS.

Lebanon 2, Lancaster 0: Le: Jauch 1-4 GW-RBI, Sheidler W 18 K, RS, Leuzinger 1-3 RS.

Division II

Mt. Vernon 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4

Painesville Riverside 2, Massillon Perry 0

Friday’s Championship

Division V

Wheelersburg 10, Liberty Union 0

Friday’s Semifinals

Division III

Dover 7, Western Brown 0

Holland Springfield 3, Boardman 1

Division VI

Tri-Village 1, Dalton 0: TV: Poling W CG 2 K, Cantrell 3 SB RS, Brandon 1-1 2B, Burk 1-2, Mead 1-3.

Sugarcreek Garaway 10, Gibsonburg 4

Thursday’s Championships

Division IV

Kenton Ridge 9, Hillsboro 0: KR: Rastatter W 9 K, 1-3 RBI, Fyffe 2 RS RBI, Davis 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Massie 1-2 2B 2 RBI.

Division VII

Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Monroeville 1

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division V

Liberty Union 4, Akron Manchester 2

Wheelersburg 15, Oak Harbor 2

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Kenton Ridge 4, Lexington 3: KR: Davis 3-4 3 RBI GW-RBI, Glass 1-2 2 RS RBI, Foulk 2-3 2B RS, Rastatter W 4 K.

Hillsboro 7, Lakeview 1

Division VII

Monroeville 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Covington 2: C: Hartwig 2-4 2 3B RS RBI, Coblentz 1-3 RBI, Foutz 1-2 RS.

Track & Field

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Boys

Team Results (top 5 plus area): 1. Wayne 60; 2. Lexington 39; 3. Butler 36; 4. Beechcroft 29; 5. Olentangy 21; 16. Lakota West 10; 16. Sidney 10; 16. Fairmont 10; 36. Centerville 6.5; 38. Beavercreek 6; 45. Tippecanoe 4; 45. Springboro 4.

Area Winners: 100M: Averette-Brown (Wayne) 10.41; 200M: Gross (Butler) 20.73. 110MH: Wilkins (Fairmont) 13.88; 300MH: Martin (Wayne) 36.45; 400MR: Wayne 40.82; 800MR: Wayne 1:24.21; 1600MR: Butler 3:12.06; Pole Vault: Guinther (Sidney) 17-0.

Girls

Team Results (top 5 plus area): 1. Hilliard Davidson 55; 2. Pickerington Central 50; 3. Mason 48; 4. Avon 45; 5. Solon 28; 7. Lakota East 21; 9. Beavercreek 18; 12. Wayne 16; 16. Centerville 10.5; 24. Lakota West 8; 37. Troy 5; 46. Chaminade Julienne 4; 58. Ponitz 2.

Area Winners: 100M: Branham-Patrick (Wayne) 11.88; 300MH: Brown (Beavercreek) 41.0.

Division II

Boys

Team Results (top 5 plus area): 1. Brookville 42; 2. Glenville 40; 3. Oak Harbor 34; 4. Fairfield Union 32; 5. Bluffton 27; 10. West Liberty-Salem 17; 21. London 10; 27. Clinton-Massie 8; 35. Northwestern 6.5; 41. Oakwood 5; 41. Valley View 5; 54. Versailles 3; 61. Springfield Shawnee 2; 70. Milton-Union 1.

Area Winners: 100M: Hyre (Brookville) 10.38; 200M: Hyre (Brookville) 20.99; 800MR: Brookville 1:26.61.

Girls

Team Results (top 5 plus area): 1. Hathaway Brown 40; 2. Oakwood 35; 3. McAuley 31; 4. Tol. Central Catholic 30; 5. South Point 28; 6. Bellefontaine 27; 12. Valley View 16; 29. North Union 8; 29. Grahan 8; 34. Carroll 6; 34. Fairbanks 6; 57. Ben Logan 2; 61. Milton-Union 1.

Area Winners: 800M: Abner (Valley View) 2:07.54; 3200MR: Oakwood 9:17.18; Pole Vault: Kash (Oakwood) 12-4.

Division III

Boys

Team Results (top 5 plus area): 1. McDonald 31; 1. Huron 31; 3. Africentric 30; 4. St. Henry 28; 6. Marion Local 22; 9. Ansonia 20; 17. Fort Loramie 13; 22. Delphos St. John’s 10; 30. Covington 8; 30. Miami Valley 8; 44. Cedarville 5; 50. Northeastern 4; 60. Mechanicsburg 2; 60. New Bremen 2; 66. Tri-Village 1; 66. Russia 1.

Area Winners: 1600MR: Marion Local 3:21.06; High Jump: Boggs (Delphos St. John’s) 6-10; Pole Vault: Shellhaas (Ansonia) 16-6.

Girls

Team Results (top 5 plus area): 1. Coldwater 65.5; 2. Oberlin 38; 3. Col. Grove 32; 4. Johnstown Northridge 30; 5. Smithville 29; 7. Fort Loramie 27; 8. Fort Recovery 24; 9. Minster 21; 11. Houston 19.5; 12. St. Henry 17; 16. Marion Local 13; 21. Troy Christian 10; 21. Ansonia 10; 21. Arcanum 10; 27. Tri-Village 8; 27. West Liberty-Salem 8; 34. New Knoxville 5; 34. Anna 5; 43. Russia 4; 52. Legacy Christian 2.

Area Winners: 100M: Roessner (Fort Recovery) 11.75; 200M: Zahn (Coldwater) 23.04; 400M: Zahn (Coldwater) 52.89; 1600MR: Coldwater 3:53.94; 3200MR: Minster 9:17.56; High Jump: Waltz (Troy Christian) 5-7; Long Jump: Zahn (Coldwater) 18-8.5.

