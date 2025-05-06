H.S. Results 5/5: Beavercreek’s Roether named Reds Showcase MVP

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Centerville 1: B: Roether 2-4 2 RBI.
Chaminade Julienne 4, Fenwick 2: CJ: Sullivan W 12 K, 1-3 HR 2 RBI.
Coldwater 11, St. Marys 6
Colerain 11, Fairfield 7: F: Clemmons 3-4 3 RBI.
Fairborn 12, Sidney 8: S: Rose 2-3 2B HR 4 RBI, Taylor 2-4 2B RBI.
Fairmont 9, Springfield 3: F: Mastro W 6 K, Zent 1-2 2B RBI.
Fairmont 16, Springfield 6: F: Munch W 3 K, Slider 2-3 RBI, Lanning 2-3 2 RBI.
Fort Loramie 11, Fairlawn 1
Fort Recovery 10, Parkway 0: FR: Klenke W 12 K, 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Wendel 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Gaerke 2-4 2B 3 RBI.
Harrison 3, Talawanda 2: T: Iden 1-3 2B RBI.
Jackson Center 3, Houston 2
Lakota East 3, Hamilton 0
Lakota East 3, Hamilton 2
Lakota West 5, Sycamore 0: LW: Holt 2-3 2B RBI, Johnson 2-3 RBI, Smith 1-2 RBI.
Lebanon 8, Kings 2: L: Cannon W, Schreck 3 RBI, Strickland 2 RBI.
Lehman Catholic 4, Riverside 3: R: Crouch 2-4 RBI, Orsborne 1-3 RBI, Purtee 1-4 RBI.
Mason 7, Middletown 0
Mechanicsburg 3, Madison Plains 2: Me: Lafary 2-5 RBI, Walborn 1-6 2 RBI.
Middletown Madison 10, Troy Christian 0
Tippecanoe 15, Stebbins 4
Troy 13, Greenville 0: T: Frey W 3 K, 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Riddle 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Reinhardt 1-1 2 RBI.
Urbana 6, Tecumseh 3: U: Endres W 7 K, 1-4 2B 3 RBI, Lantz 1-4 2 RBI. T: Olinger 1-4 RBI.
Waynesville 4, Clinton Massie 1: W: Freese 1-3 RBI, Bulach 1-4 RBI.
West Jefferson 14, Southeastern 0
Softball
Monday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 5, Indian Lake 4: BL: Burnside 2-3 RBI, Norviel 2-3 RBI, Crumm W 6 K.
Celina 8, St. Henry 3
Dayton Christian 20, Legacy Christian 17: DC: Kushinikov 2B 3B 4 RBI.
Edgewood 11, Monroe 3: M: Hensley 1-3 HR 2 RBI. E: Short 2-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Verhoff 3 RBI, Broshear W 7 K.
Fairbanks 7, Greenon 1: G: Gutierrez RBI.
Jackson Center 3, Houston 2
Kenton Ridge 10, Jonathan Alder 0: KR: Cammon 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Fyffe 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Rastatter W 4 K, 3-3 2B RBI.
Lakota East 6, Fairfield 1: F: Miller 1-3 RBI.
Miami East 19, Troy Christian 1: ME: Enis 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Gentis 2-4 3 RBI, Kadel 3-3 2 RBI. TC: Inman 1-2 HR RBI.
Middletown Madison 8, Preble Shawnee 7: PS: Roberts 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Jones 2-4 2 RBI, Colburn 3-4 2B RBI.
Mt. Notre Dame 11, Badin 3
Ross 2, Bellbrook 0: R: Baker W 9 K, Powers 1-3 RBI, Webb 2-4 RBI.
Tecumseh 10, Urbana 5: U: Boyd 2-2 2 HR 3 RBI, Rice 1-4 RBI. T: Matthews 4-4 2 HR 3 RBI, Shelton 1-2 HR 2 RBI, Matthews W 4 K.
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Results
Lehman Catholic 5, Celina 0
Boys Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Bellbrook 9, Beavercreek 7
Lakota East 10, Kings 5
Lebanon 9, Elder 3
Mason 14, Lakota West 6
Xenia 16, Tippecanoe 7
Girls Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Northmont 14, Edgewood 10
Boys Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Lebanon 3, Fairfield 1
