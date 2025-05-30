H.S. Results 5/29: Edgewood baseball rallies for first district title in 44 years

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 1, Elder 0

Lakota West 3, Princeton 1: LW: Gaalaas 1-3 HR RBI, Holt RBI, Johnson RBI.

Mason 19, Wayne 4

Springboro 8, Lakota East 7: LE: Reinhart GS-HR. S: Veletean 2B 3 RBI.

Division II

Edgewood 5, Troy 4: E: Smith 2 RBI GW-RBI, Vogel 2 RBI, Brennan W. T: Frey 2-4 2 RBI.

Loveland 6, Northmont 2

Division V

Cin. Christian 4, Carlisle 0: CC: Marsh W 11 K.

Coldwater 4, Oak Harbor 3: C: Kunk W.

Graham 8, Mariemont 1: G: Levy W 5 K, Dunham 1-4 4 RBI.

MVCA 7, Versailles 6

Division VII

Cedarville 2, Fort Loramie 0: C: Pauling W.

Fayetteville-Perry 5, Newton 4

Russia 10, Tri-County North 0

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Edgewood 5, Anderson 2: E: Breedlove 2-4 2 RBI GW-RBI, Vogel W, Boyle 2-4 2B RBI.

Division III

Badin 16, Goshen 0

Butler 9, Xenia 0: B: H. Richardson W 14 K.

Chaminade Julienne 2, Bellbrook 1: CJ: Clune 1-2 GW-RBI, Kolton 2-3 RBI, Hoagland W 9 K.

Kenton Ridge 2, Franklin 0

Monroe 6, McNicholas 4

Ross 6, Turpin 1

Tippecanoe 12, Piqua 0: T: McKinney W 8 K, 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Muhlenkamp 2-3 2 RBI, Zumwalt 3-4 2 RBI.

Division IV

Ben Logan 5, Eaton 1: BL: Griffith 2-3 RBI, Lyden 1-2 RBI, Spriggs 2-2 2 2B 2 RBI.

Brookville 4, Oakwood 3: B: Willoughby W 11 K, Waggoner 2-4 RBI.

Fenwick 2, CHCA 0: F: Shouse W 15 K, Barker GW-RBI, Miller RBI.

Roger Bacon 4, Clinton-Massie 2

Springfield Shawnee 8, Urbana 3

Division V

Carlisle 11, Anna 1

Division VI

Covington 3, Dayton Christian 0: C: Jay W 9 K, RBI, McMillion 2B 2 RBI.

Fort Recovery 10, Twin Valley South 0: FR: Gaerke 1-2 HR 2 RBI, Grisez 2-3 2B HR 4 RBI, Klenke W 8 K.

Legacy Christian 3, Northeastern 2

Marion Local 6, Col. Grove 5

Troy Christian 10, Emmanuel Christian 0: TC: Simmons 2 RBI, Cool 2 RBI.

Division VII

Fayetteville-Perry 3, New Miami 2

Russia 5, Catholic Central 2: R: Cordonnier HR, Goubeaux W 8 K.

Softball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 6, Mason 5: C: Carr 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Belcher W, 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Fairmont 5, Oak Hills 3: F: Pigg HR, Turner HR.

Lebanon 3, Marysville 2: L: Sheidler W 13 K, Teubner 2 RBI GW-RBI.

Division III

Greenville 1, New Richmond 0

Western Brown 8, Ross 2: R: Michel HR.

Division IV

Kenton Ridge 8, Taylor 0: KR: Davis 1-2 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 HR RBI, Rastatter W 16 K, 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Licking Valley 2, Clinton-Massie 1: CM: Pennewit RBI.

Division V

Fairbanks 2, Eastwood 1

Liberty Union 16, Miami East 3

Springfield Shawnee 16, Northwestern 0: SS: Trimmer W 6 K, George 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Simpson 2-3 3 RBI.

Division VI

Minster 8, West Jefferson 3: M: Inskeep 2 HR 4 RBI.

Tri-Village 9, Fort Recovery 5: FR: Homan HR 3 RBI.

Division VII

Covington 14, Ansonia 3

Southeastern 12, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Boys Lacrosse

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Mason 17, Lakota East 4

