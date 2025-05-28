H.S. Results 5/27: Northmont baseball wins in extras

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 10, Centerville 3: B: Roether W.

Elder 5, Fairfield 0

Lakota East 2, Hamilton 1: LE: Byrd GW-RBI.

Lakota West 26, Middletown 0: LW: Holt 3-4 2B 5 RBI, Smith 3-4 5 RBI, Green W 9 K.

Springboro 15, Springfield 3: Sb: Smith GS-HR.

Sycamore 5, Lebanon 4

Wayne 13, Fairmont 9

Division II

Northmont 2, Miamisburg 1: M: Trent 2-3 RBI.

Troy 8, Fairborn 6: T: Frey W 8 K, 3-3. F: Williamson RBI, Babar RBI, Bailey RBI.

Division V

Cedarville 10, Franklin Monroe 0

Cin. Christian 7, Clermont Northeastern 1

Fort Loramie 8, Tri-Village 1: FL: Arnold 2-3 2 2B 4 RBI, Goubeaux W 6 K.

Graham 7, West Liberty-Salem 3: G: Levy HR, Wheeland 2-3 RBI.

Newton 10, Jackson Center 0

Tri-County North 8, Lehman Catholic 5: TCN: Wright W.

Versailles 5, Greeneview 0: V: Monnin W 13 K.

Boys Lacrosse

TOURNAMENT

Division II

Tuesday’s Results

Bishop Watterson 13, Jonathan Alder 5

Mariemont 17, Fenwick 4

CHCA 14, Bellbrook 13, OT

Girls Lacrosse

TOURNAMENT

Division I

Tuesday’s Results

Sycamore 15, Springboro 12

