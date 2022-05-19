springfield-news-sun logo
H.S. Results 5/18: Dayton Christian advances in extras

High School Sports
32 minutes ago

Isaac Scanlon drove in the game-winning run in to give Dayton Christian a 5-4 eight inning walk-off win versus Cedarville in Division IV sectional baseball on Wednesday.

Cedarville built up a 4-1 lead but Dayton Christian rallied to tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Nate Scanlon drove in two runs on a bases-loaded single and Luke Carnegis scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs Isaac Scanlon singled in Caleb Tomblin to win the game.

John Wright tossed a pair of perfect innings to pick up the win in relief.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

CHCA 25, North College Hill 1

Greeneview 11, Greenon 0

Mechanicsburg 12, National Trail 2: M: Hess 2-3 4 RBI RS, Edwards W 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Dietrich 3-3 3 RBI RS.

Roger Bacon 13, East Clinton 2

Division IV

Cin. Christian 14, Ripley Union-Lewis 0

Dayton Christian 5, Cedarville 4: DC: I. Scanlon GW-RBI, Wright W, N. Scanlon 2 RBI.

Fayetteville Perry 11, New Miami 0

Southeastern 7, Franklin Monroe 2

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 7, Talawanda 4

Colerain 6, Goshen 3

Fairfield 11, Winton Woods 1

Franklin 3, Tecumseh 1

Hamilton 5, Little Miami 2

Harrison 4, Lakota West 1

La Salle 10, Edgewood 3

Lebanon 10, Walnut Hills 0

Loveland 8, Middletown 1

Piqua 4, Northmont 3

Princeton 6, West Clermont 2

Sidney 1, Fairborn 0

Springfield 6, Beavercreek 5

Turpin 21, Withrow 2

West Carrollton 6, Stebbins 1

Western Brown 1, Northwest 0

Xenia 10, Wayne 2

Division II

Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 0

Clinton-Massie 8, Blanchester 5

Indian Hill 2, Monroe 1

Milton-Union 31, Dunbar 1

Norwood 10, Hughes 0

Oakwood 5, Carroll 2

Urbana 6, Graham 4

Valley View 15, Trotwood 0

Waynesville 2, Bethel-Tate 0

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 6, Dayton Christian 0

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

Clinton-Massie 14, Batavia 12

Eaton 14, Brookville 6

Greenville 6, Valley View 0

Kenton Ridge 6, Tippecanoe 1: KR: Fyffe 3-4 2 2B 3B, Wright 2-4 2B, Ropp W 10 K 2-4 2B.

Springfield Shawnee 10, Urbana 2

Taylor 5, Ross 2

Division IV

Bradford 5, Ansonia 3

Fayetteville 14, Cin. Country Day 0

Fort Loramie 13, Covington 9

Mechanicsburg 11, Franklin Monroe 0

Russia 7, Newton 0

Southeastern 10, Felicity Franklin 3

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Northmont 3, Olentangy 1: N: Ibe 20 kills, Mosher 42 assists, Smith 17 digs.

Sycamore 3, Edgewood 0: Honchul 4 kills, Combs 3 aces.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.

