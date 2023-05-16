X

H.S. Results 5/15: Baseball Tournament play begins

High School Sports
41 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

Cin. Christian 21, N. College Hill 2

Cin. Country Day 9, Finneytown 0

Dixie 4, National Trail 2: D: Huffman 2-2 RBI, Phillips 1-3 RBI, Johnson RBI.

Middletown Madison 12, Seven Hills 3

Northeastern 2, Milton-Union 1

Northwestern 6, Alter 2

Norwood 12, Gamble Montessori 1

Preble Shawnee 3, Dayton Christian 1: PS: Hutchinson W 17 K, 2-4 2B, Runyon 2-4 2B 2 RBI. DC: Halter RBI.

Valley View 8, Houston 7

Waynesville 12, Clark Montessori 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Anna 0

Williamsburg 10, East Clinton 0

Division IV

Ansonia 12, Fairlawn 0: A: Bowman 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Zumbrun 1-1 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Shives 1-2 2 RS 2 RBI.

Bradford 5, Triad 0: B: Gambill 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Monnin 1-3 3B RBI, Hill 1-2 RBI.

Catholic Central 4, Cedarville 3

Covington 4, Jackson Center 2

Franklin Monroe 4, Yellow Springs 3

Lehman Catholic 14, Mississinawa Valley 0

Lockland 14, Riverview East 4

Mechanicsburg 25, Northside Christian 0: M: Dietrich, W 6 K, 3-5 2 RBI 2 RS, Hess 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI 4 RS, Eyink 2-2 2 RBI.

Riverside 5, Botkins 1: R: Shockey 1-5 RBI, Purtee 1-4 RBI, Orsborne 1-4 RBI.

Tri-County North 7, Emmanuel Christian 5

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 6, Fort Loramie 4: A: Kearney 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Sharp 2-3 3 RS, Thompson 3-5 2 RS.

Beavercreek 1, Carlisle 0

Chaminade Julienne 4, Troy 2: CJ: Gongora 1-3 2B RBI, Peltier 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Sullivan 2-5 2B. T: Donnan RBI, Smith RBI.

CHCA 13, Clinton-Massie 1

Fairfield 6, Kings 4

Fairmont 6, Greeneview 5

Fenwick 2, Madeira 1: F: Haglage RBI, Schehr 1-4 3B RBI, Von Bargen 2-4 2B.

Indian Lake 5, Miami East 3

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 3, Northmont 0

Fairfield 5, Harrison 0: Hensley 2-4 2 RS, Clark 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Huey 1-3 HR 2 RBI.

Hamilton 5, Kings 4

Lebanon 3, Beavercreek 1

Mason 11, Mt. Notre Dame 3

Miamisburg 5, Troy 2

Milford 7, Lakota West 0

Oak Hills 5, West Clermont 2

Division III

Arcanum 8, Brookville 2: A: Byrne 2-4 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Toy 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Burrell 3-4 2B RBI.

Carlisle 10, Norwood 0

Clermont Northeastern 16, Georgetown 13

Indian Lake 10, Tri-Village 0: IL: Dixon 2-3 3 RBI, Roby 1-2 2B RBI, Marlow 2-3 RBI.

Miami East 4, Springfield Shawnee 3: SS: Adams 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Blanton 2-4 RBI.

Waynesville 8, Bethel Tate 5

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Covington 18, Riverside 5: C: Anderson 5-6 3 RBI. R: Dillon 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Perk 1-3 HR 3 RBI.

Greenville 6, Russia 2: G: Burns 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Cromwell 2-4 2 RS, Hamm 1-2 2 RBI.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 5/13: Boys Tennis Sectionals start
2
H.S. Results 5/12: Heagen homer powers Monroe
3
H.S. Results 5/10: Adams homers in Shawnee win
4
High School regular-season, tournament results
5
H.S. Results 5/6: Mechanicsburg sweeps doubleheader
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top