H.S. Results 5/10: Adams homers in Shawnee win

Badin 7, Lakota West 3: B: Moore 3-3 3B 4 RS, Rachel 2-3 2B RBI, Anderson 1-4 2 RBI.

Bellefontaine 11, Bethel 5

Catholic Central 2, Emmanuel Christian 0: CC: Gutierrez W 1 K.

Centerville 11, Tecumseh 0

Chaminade Julienne 14, Northmont 2: CJ: Frasure 2-3 2 RBI 3 RS, Brunner 3-4 2B 5 RBI, Sullivan 1-3 2B 2 RS RBI.

Fairfield 5, CHCA 1

Fairmont 4, Troy 2

Greenon 6, West Liberty-Salem 5: G: Stevens 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Houseman 2-2 3 RS, Chasteen 2-4 2 RS.

Jonathan Alder 6, Col. Academy 0

Lebanon 12, Wayne 0: L: Dunlap W 7 K, Upper 5 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 6, Triad 3: M: Eyink 2-4 RBI, Hess W 5 K, RBI.

Northwestern 7, Newton 5: No: Mansfield 2-4 3 RBI 2 RS, Aldredge 2 RS, Filler W 7 K.

Preble Shawnee 7, Greenville 5: PS: Hogg W 5 K, Hutchinson 1-4 2B 3 RBI, Davidson 3-4 2B RBI.

Springboro 2, Oak Hills 0

Springfield Shawnee 7, Springfield 2

Washington C.H. 4, Monroe 3: M: Braun 2-4 RBI, Heagen 1-3 RBI.

West Jefferson 10, London 8

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 10, Newton 0

Badin 6, Hamilton 2

Ben Logan 3, Riverside 1

Bethel 6, Milton Union 4

Butler 20, Greenville 0

Cedarville 11, Emmanuel Christian 1

Chaminade Julienne 16, Xenia 6

Covington 18, Fairlawn 0

Fairbanks 12, Triad 2

Fairfield Christian 2, West Jefferson 1

Kenton Ridge 11, Northwestern 0

La Salle 5, Talawanda 1

Meadowdale 11, Thurgood Marshall 8

Miami East 1, Bellefontaine 0

Miamisburg 4, Northmont 2: M: Barr W 9 K, 3-4 RBI.

Middletown 2, Madeira 0

Monroe 10, Fenwick 9

Northeastern 9, Dixie 8

Ross 6, Edgewood 3

Southeastern 5, Mechanicsburg 1: M: Eyink 2-3, Hess 1-3 RBI.

Springboro 1, Lebanon 0

Tecumseh 11, Fairborn 3

Tippecanoe 12, Stebbins 0

Trotwood 16, Yellow Springs 13

Troy 10, Piqua 2

Troy Christian 3, Tri-Village 0

Urbana 3, Indian Lake 1

Wayne 7, Alter 4

Wilmington 8, Waynesville 1

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 16, Xenia 1

Centerville 7, Fairmont 3

Fairfield 6, Ursuline Academy 0: F: Leugers 1-3 2B RBI, Stanfield 1-3 RBI, Peters W 10 K, 3-3 2B.

Hamilton 9, Talawanda 1: T: Berryman 1-2 RBI, Griffin 1-3 2B.

Kings 3, Edgewood 1

Harrison 9, Sycamore 3

Lakota West 15, Loveland 5

Lebanon 18, Stebbins 0

Mason 7, Western Brown 1

Miamisburg 24, Middletown 0

Milford 14, Lakota East 4

Mt. Notre Dame 10, Walnut Hills 0

Northmont 5, Springboro 1

Oak Hills 16, Winton Woods 1

Troy 11, Fairborn 1: T: Welbaum W 3 K.

West Clermont 5, Seton 4

Division III

Arcanum 10, West Liberty-Salem 0: WLS: Milliron 1-2 2B.

Bethel-Tate 23, North College Hill 0

Brookville 12, Bethel 10

Carlisle 19, Madeira 0

Clermont Northeastern 8, Blanchester 1

Georgetown 7, Middletown Madison 2

Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 0

Miami East 4, Northeastern 1

Norwood 14, Deer Park 0

Springfield Shawnee 14, Milton-Union 4: SS: Adams 2-3 HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Wills 3-3 3 RS 3 RBI, Spitzer 3-4 4 RBI.

Tri-Village 7, Greeneview 4: TV: Poling W 5 K, Osborne 2B, Porter 2B.

Waynesville 13, Reading 6: W: Bailey 4-5 2B 3B 2 RS 5 RBI, Hallows 2-3 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI, Tudela 2-5 2 RBI.

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

Badin 15, Indian Hill 0

Batavia 17, CHCA 6

Bellefontaine 10, Northwestern 3

Graham 1, Chaminade Julienne 0

Clinton-Massie 15, Wyoming 9

Fenwick 10, Monroe 0

Greenville 10, Belmont 0

McAuley 4, Goshen 2

Roger Bacon 9, McNicholas 7

Urbana 18, Stivers 9

Valley View 12, Oakwood 4

Wilmington 17, Northwest 1

Division IV

Ansonia 10, Mississinawa Valley 0

Cedarville 12, New Miami 2

Covington 23, Troy Christian 1

Lehman Catholic 16, Twin Valley South 0

National Trail 19, Catholic Central 0

Tri-County North 14, Yellow Springs 4

Williamsburg 17, St. Bernard 0

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Eaton 17, Oakwood 1

Greenville 17, West Carrollton 1

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 14, Newton 0

Beavercreek 2, Northmont 1

Ben Logan 5, Springfield Shawnee 4

Butler 15, West Carrollton 0

Mechanicsburg 23, Legacy Christian 2: M: DeLong 3-4 2B 3B 6 RBI, Patterson 3-3 2 2B, Sartin W, 3-5 2 2B.

Princeton 11, Middletown 0

Southeastern 19, Greenon 3

Tecumseh 14, Alter 4

Tippecanoe 11, Bradford 3

Troy 14, Piqua 0

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 13, Chaminade Julienne 12: Ca: Sanders 6 goals, DeLisle 3 goals, Frederick 1 goal 6 assists.

Boys Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

Badin 3, Thurgood 0

