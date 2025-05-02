H.S. Results 5/1: Bowling leads Badin baseball to 14th consecutive win

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 10, Franklin Monroe 0: A: Christ W 13 K, 4-5 2B 3 RBI, Kearney 1-3 2B RBI, Mote 2-3 2 RBI.

Badin 13, Fairfield 1: F: Brehm RBI. B: Bowling 2-3 3B 4 RBI, Ollis 2-3 2 RBI, Lowe 1-2 2 RBI.

Cin. Christian 4, Cin. Country Day 0: CC: Marsh 2-3 RBI, Halsey 1-3 RBI, Hanauer RBI.

Delphos St. John’s 3, New Bremen 2

Grandview Heights 9, Fairbanks 6

Minster 5, New Knoxville 1

Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 0: T: Chinn W 6 K, Jackson 2-2 2 RBI, Harney 2-4 RBI.

Urbana 14, Graham 5: U: Lantz W 12 K, Teepe 2-5 HR 4 RBI, Wilhelm 1-3 HR 2 RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 7, McNicholas 0: B: Driessen W 4 K, Taylor 3-3 3 RBI, Luebbe 1-3 RBI.

Belmont 21, Meadowdale 5

Benjamin Logan 6, Northwestern 3: BL: Spriggs 1-3 2 RBI, Hughes 2-4 RBI, Tinsman W 9 K.

Brookville 5, Eaton 1: B: Reynolds 1-3 2 RBI, Waggoner 1-1 RBI, Mayl 1-3 RBI.

Butler 9, Xenia 2

Centerville 11, Miamisburg 1: C: Muchmore 3 RBI. M: Trent 1-2 2B RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 1, Alter 0: CJ: Hoagland W 15 K, Kolton GW-RBI.

Covington 1, Milton-Union 0: C: Jay W 7 K, 1-2 GW-RBI.

Dixie 5, Tri-County North 0: D: Phillips W 9 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Bemis 1-3 RBI, Hypes 1-3 RBI.

Edgewood 8, Franklin 3: E: Eggebrecht 3-4 2 RBI, Kelhoffer 1-4 2B 3 RBI Vogel W 4 K.

Fairborn 9, Piqua 2

Graham 3, Indian Lake 1: G: Wheeland RBI, Van Hoose W 12 K.

Hamilton 8, Colerain 0: H: Warner 2-3 2 RBI, Sams 2-4 RBI, Rose 1-2 RBI.

Harrison 13, Talawanda 2: T: Davie 1-2 RBI, Tanner 1-3 2B RBI.

Jonathan Alder 4, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 11, London 1

Lebanon 12, Walnut Hills 7: L: Coleman 3 RBI, Livingston 3 RBI, Beavon 3 RBI.

Legacy Christian 12, Yellow Springs 2: YS: Derrickson 2-3 2B RBI, Cline 1-3 RBI.

Lehman Catholic 6, Catholic Central 4: LC: Schmiesing W 12 K, 3-4 2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 4, Triad 1: M: Wilson 2-3 RBI, O’Laughlin 2-2 RBI, Walborn W 7 K.

Mississinawa Valley 6, Randolph Southern 4

Monroe 2, Ross 1: M: Watts 2-4 RBI, Hounchell 1-2 RBI.

National Trail 18, New Miami 3

New Richmond 13, Wilmington 2

Northmont 5, Fairmont 4: N: Nickell W 3 K, Lupton 3-4 RBI.

Oakwood 5, Middletown Madison 3: O: Beam 2-4 RBI, Hoersting 1-3 RBI, Devine 1-4 RBI.

Princeton 4, Lakota West 1

Springboro 7, Beavercreek 4

Sycamore 4, Fairfield 3: F: Morningstar RBI.

Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 2: T: McKinney W 4 K, 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Eckert 2-3 2B RBI.

Troy 8, Stebbins 0: T: Akins W 5 K, 2 RBI, Hempker 2 RBI.

Troy Christian 6, Riverside 2: R: Orsborne 1-3 2 RBI. TC: Day 2-3 HR 3 RBI, O’Neal W 10 K, RBI, Twiss 1-3 2 RBI.

Urbana 5, Bellefontaine 4: U: Lantz 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Hoffman 3-4 RBI, Endres 1-2 RBI.

Valley View 11, Waynesville 5: W: Garner 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Philpot 1-2 RBI.

Wayne 9, Springfield 7

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 15, Franklin Monroe 0: A: Byrne 3-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Noe 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Garbig 4-4 RBI.

Bellbrook 7, Badin 5: Be: Hebrank W 9 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Savey 3-4 2B RBI, Pummell 2-3 2B RBI.

Benjamin Logan 7, Marion Harding 0: BL: Rostorfer 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Gregg W 5 K, Crumm RBI.

Fort Recovery 11, Versailles 7: Homan W 5 K.

Graham 10, Urbana 8: U: Boyd 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Preston 3-4 2B 2 RBI.

Lima Shawnee 9, New Bremen 2

Talawanda 7, Tri-County North 0: Ta: Frieden 3-4 3 RBI, Cobb W 8 K, 1-4 HR 2 RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Ansonia 13, Newton 3

Badin 12, McNicholas 2

Bellefontaine 14, Urbana 3: B: Dolan 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Wical 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Butler 1-2 2 RBI. U: Boyd 1-3 2B 3 RBI.

Belmont 18, Meadowdale 2

Benjamin Logan 7, Northwestern 4: N: Hughes 1-3 2 RBI, Deane 1-3 3B RBI. BL: Kerns 1-3 2 RBI, Norviel 3-4 RBI, Sallee 2-3 2B RBI.

Butler 12, Xenia 1: X: Adams 1-2 RBI.

Carroll 12, Fenwick 2: C: Browning W 8 K, 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Rodriguez 1-4 HR RBI, Weitz 2-4 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 11, Alter 1: A: Dungan 1-2 RBI. CJ: Kolton W 12 K, 1-1 HR 2 RBI, Mezni 1-3 2 RBI, Russell 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Covington 6, Milton-Union 5: C: Hartwig 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Johnson 2-4 3B HR 2 RBI, Burns RBI.

Eaton 3, Brookville 2: B: Nutter 1-3 RBI.

Fairbanks 5, West Jefferson 1

Fairfield 13, Sycamore 0: F: Spence W 7 K, Miller 2-3 2 RBI, Wallace 3-4 2B 2 RBI.

Franklin 9, Edgewood 8: F: Brooks 1-3 HR RBI, Shults 2-3 HR RBI, Raby W 10 K. E: Henson 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Strunk 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Greeneview 11, Greenon 10

Hamilton 7, Princeton 0

Indian Lake 17, Graham 0

Jonathan Alder 9, Tecumseh 4

Kenton Ridge 9, London 0: KR: Rastatter W 6 K, Fyffe 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Glass 3-3 2B 3B 2 RBI.

Lakota East 12, Middletown 2: LE: Damen W 8 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Zimmer 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Schulte 2-4 2B RBI.

Lakota West 8, Colerain 1: LW: Kopp 2-5 3B 2 RBI, Lucas 1-4 2 RBI, Gilbert W 16 K.

Lebanon 12, Turpin 0: L: Sheidler W 13 K, Teubner HR 5 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 11, Triad 1

Miami East 5, Bellbrook 0: ME: Gentis 2-3 RBI, Roeth 2-3 RBI, Kadel W 12 K.

Miamisburg 6, Centerville 2: C: Carr HR, O’Connor HR. M: Smith 2-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Pigman W 8 K, McPherson 1-2 RBI.

Mississinawa Valley 19, Randolph Southern 5

New Miami 19, Northwest 7: NM: Davidson 3-4 2 3B 8 RBI, Strong 2-3 2B HR 4 RBI.

New Richmond 7, Wilmington 0

Northmont 8, Fairmont 7

Riverside 16, Troy Christian 0: R: Huston 2-5 3 RBI, Carmen 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Dillon W 6 K, 2-3 RBI.

Ross 4, Monroe 2: R: Bertram W 8 K, Powers 2-4 2B 3B 3 RBI GW-RBI.

Springboro 13, Beavercreek 5: S: Breen W 3 K, Johnson 2 RBI, Kim 2 RBI.

Springfield 8, Wayne 3

Springfield Shawnee 2, North Union 1: SS: Trimmer W 9 K, Plummer 2-2 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 19, Sidney 0

Tri-Village 23, National Trail 1: TV: Greer 3-4 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Osborne 2-2 2 HR 4 RBI, Burk 3-4 2 RBI.

Troy 5, Stebbins 3

Waynesville 8, Valley View 6: W: Bailey 3-3 HR 2 RBI, Tudela 3-3 2 2B HR 4 RBI, McKeehan 2-3 2B RBI.

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Centerville G 4, Beavercreek 1

Greenville 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Centerville B 2: Chen (B) d. Verma 6-1, 6-4; Zurborg (B) d. Gale 6-1, 6-1; Yenn (C) d. Bucheit 7-5, 6-3. Stagg/Hartford (B) d. Singhal/Dowse 7-6 (10-8), 4-6, 7-5; Sbrocchi/Huwer (C) d. Schultz/Jensen 6-0, 6-0.

Beavercreek 4, Alter 1: Shope (A) d. Page 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-6; Ehret (B) d. Ross 6-0, 6-0; Hunt (B) d. Johnson 6-0, 6-0. Mankala/Watz (B) d. Uhl/Thiesen 6-2, 6-1; Kang/Liu (B) d. Turner/Craft 6-1, 6-0.

Centerville G 5, Oakwood 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Kenton Ridge 2: Wendling (CJ) d. Deel; Joseph (CJ) d. Woodruff 6-1 6-3; Patch (KR) d. Joseph 6-0 6-0. St. John/Tipple (CJ) d. Patch/Briggs 7-6 6-3; Wilke/Parrett (KR) d. Curney/Perez 6-2 6-1.

Dayton Christian 3, Wyoming 2

Northmont 3, Fairborn 2

Sidney 4, Lehman Catholic 1: Herrera (S) d. Taylor 6-4, 7-5; Steenrod (S) d. Lins 6-2, 6-3; Slaven (S) d. Courtad 6-1, 6-1. Wooddell/ Danklesen (S) d. Linson/Cooper 6-0, 6-1; Flood/Fitchpatrick (LC) d. Barga/Payne (S) 6-4, 7-6.

Springfield 5, Wayne 0

Tippecanoe 4, Butler 1: Von Krosigk (T) d. Snyder 6-1, 6-1; Darner (T) d. Snyder 6-0, 6-1; Labreck (T) d. Nardecclain 6-0, 6-3. Mehta/Owen (T) d. Orr/Lakner 6-2, 6-0 ; Caine/Schlaggeker (B) d. Chesshir/Gillenwater, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

Valley View B 4, Brookville 1: Nabors (VV) d. Florkey 6-0, 6-1; VanHorn (VV) d. Suggs 6-1, 6-3; Cordes (VV) d. Merdock 6-0, 6-1. Jensen/Neal (VV) d. Patel/Brown 6-1, 6-0; Wackernan/Scot (B) d. Alford/Wright 6-2, 6-4.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Edgewood 0

Wednesday’s Results

Middletown 3, Wayne 0

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Alter 18, Chaminade Julienne 1

Fenwick 19, Carroll 7

Franklin 15, Monroe 5

Northmont 18, Edgewood 2

Oak Hills 22, Fairfield 4

Sycamore 15, Lakota West 7

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 19, Fairmont 1

Centerville 24, Miamisburg 3

Lakota East 13, Mariemont 8

Lebanon 20, Kings 8

Oakwood 14, Bellbrook 10

Springboro 22, Northmont 3

Xenia 18, Seven Hills 8

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Walnut Hills 7, Lebanon 6

Wednesday’s Results

Fenwick 20, Alter 4

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.