H.S. Results 4/28: Butler baseball stays unbeaten, CJ’s Sullivan throws no-hitter

Monday’s Results

Badin 9, McNicholas 2: B: Anderson 2-2 2 RBI, Taylor 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Luebbe 2-4 2B RBI.

Beavercreek 9, Springboro 4: B: Roether W, 2-4 RBI, Bukiewicz 2-4 3 RBI, Papalios 4-4 3 RBI.

Bellefontaine 12, Urbana 8: B: Stolly 3-4 2 RBI, Caudill 2-4 2 RBI, Boy 2 RBI. U: Hoffman 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Lantz 2-4 2 RBI.

Belmont 6, Ponitz 3

Benjamin Logan 10, Northwestern 6: BL: Lyden 1-3 2 RBI, Hawley 1-2 RBI.

Butler 12, Xenia 2: B: Dues 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Ketterer 2-3 2 RBI, Schilling 2-3 RBI.

Cedarville 17, Catholic Central 2

Centerville 13, Miamisburg 4: C: Lippincott W, Kent 5-5 2B 2 3B. M: Vaughn 2-3 2 HR 4 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Alter 1: CJ: Sullivan W 8 K, Clune 2-4 RBI, Kolton RBI.

Cin. Christian 7, Cin. Trailblazers 6: CC: Hanauer 3-4 3B 4 RBI, Marsh 1-4 2 RBI, Bayes 2-3 2 2B RBI.

Coldwater 5, Elida 3: C: Smith 2 RBI.

Emmanuel Christian 5, Franklin Monroe 4 : EC : Rue 1-2 RBI, Perks 1-4 RBI.

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0

Fort Recovery 11, Lehman Catholic 1: FR: Homan 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Hart 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Klenke W 7 K.

Franklin 16, Brookville 13: F: Conrad W, Pearson 5-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Hurst 3-5 2B 3B 3 RBI.

Goshen 13, Wilmington 9: W: Stephens HR.

Graham 7, Indian Lake 1: G: Lafollette 2-3 2 RBI, Reisinger 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Levy W 13 K, 1-3 RBI.

Greeneview 16, Greenon 4

Harrison 15, Talawanda 4: T: Iden 1-2 2 RBI, Tanner 1-2 RBI.

Houston 7, Fairlawn 1

Jonathan Alder 4, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 7, London 4

Lakota West 9, Princeton 3: LW: Meade-Moss 2-3 2B RBI, Smith 2-3 RBI, Zimmerman 1-3 2 RBI.

Loveland 13, Lebanon 8

Madison Plains 10, Southeastern 2

Marion Local 12, Ansonia 0

Mechanicsburg 6, Triad 2: M: Eyink W 16 K, 2-3 3 RBI, Lafary 1-3 RBI.

Minster 16, Lima Shawnee 1: M: Wiss W, Schwieterman 3 RBI.

New Bremen 5, Covington 4: C: Denson 3-4 2 RBI, Skaggs 1-2 RBI, McMillion 1-1 RBI.

Northeastern 14, West Liberty-Salem 4

Northmont 10, Fairmont 0

Oakwood 13, Dixie 5: D: Puckett 2-4 2B RBI, Williams 1-4 RBI.

Piqua 4, Fairborn 1: P: Steinke W 12 K.

Riverside 4, Jackson Center 3: R: Orsborne 2-2 2B RBI.

Russia 2, Anna 0: R: Unverferth W 5 K, RBI.

SBEP 30, Stivers 0

Springfield Shawnee 5, North Union 4

Sycamore 11, Fairfield 7: F: Morningstar 3-3 HR 2B 3 RBI, Owens 3-4 2B RBI.

Tippecanoe 12, Sidney 2: T: McKinney W, Harney 2-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Merry 2B 3 RBI.

Tri-County North 5, Mississinawa Valley 2: TCN: Knife W 10 K, RBI, Fannin RBI.

Trotwood 10, Meadowdale 9

Troy 15, Stebbins 7: T: Riddle 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Frey 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Penley 2-2 3B 2 RBI. S: Holt 2 RBI.

Valley View 12, National Trail 1

Wapakoneta 11, Delphos St. John’s 1

Wayne 8, Springfield 2

West Jefferson 17, Fairbanks 2

Softball

Monday’s Results

Anna 6, Russia 4

Badin 10, McNicholas 3

Bellbrook 7, Brookville 1: Br: Abrams 1-1 RBI. Be: Pummell 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Stewart 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Hebrank W 15 K.

Bellefontaine 14, Urbana 1: U: Wooten 1-1 3B RBI.

Butler 14, Xenia 1: X: Salyers 1-2 RBI.

Carlisle 7, Eaton 3

Cedarville 14, Catholic Central 2

Celina 7, Coldwater 1

Centerville 13, Miamisburg 8: C: Carr 3-4 3 RBI, Adkins 4-5 4 RBI, Franklin 3-4 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 16, Alter 2: CJ: Kolton W 12 K, 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Schwartz 2-4 3B HR 3 RBI, McGrath 2-5 3B 3 RBI. A: McLaughlin 1-2 2 RBI.

Covington 17, Versailles 1: C: Burns W 6 K, 2-3 2B 3 RBI, McClure 2-4 2 HR 5 RBI, Johnson 3-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Coblentz 2-3 2B HR RBI.

Fairfield 10, Middletown 0: F: Miller 1-1 RBI, Needham 1-3 RBI, Armor 1-3 RBI.

Fort Loramie 9, Botkins 2: FL: Tennery 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Eilerman W.

Fort Loramie 6, Botkins 5: FL: Barhorst 3-4 2 2B, Hoying W 6 K.

Franklin 18, Waynesville 0: F: Whitt HR 5 RBI, Allen GS-HR 5 RBI, Riddiough W 6 K.

Goshen 7, Wilmington 0

Greeneview 14, Greenon 6

Greenville 13, West Carrollton 0: G: Oswalt 2-2 3 RBI, Brubaker 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Arnett 4-4 3 2B 3 RBI.

Hamilton 12, Sycamore 0

Houston 8, Fairlawn 1

Indian Lake 14, Graham 2

Jonathan Alder 16, Tecumseh 6

Kenton Ridge 11, London 2: KR: Rastatter W 11 K, Cammon 4-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Tyson 1-3 3 RBI.

Lakota West 11, Princeton 1: LW: Meyer 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Anderson 2-3 RBI, Gully W 4 K.

Lebanon 9, Kings 6: L: Heyser 3 RBI, Sheidler 3 RBI.

Lockland 20, Dayton Christian 6

Marion Local 10, Ansonia 5

Milton-Union 13, Franklin Monroe 3

Minster 7, Wapakoneta 5: M: Osterloh W 10 K.

Monroe 16, Cin. Country Day 1: M: Frazier 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Wehry 1-3 3 RBI, Witte 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI.

New Miami 22, Clark Montessori 3

Newton 10, St. Henry 5: N: Prickett W, 3 RBI.

Northeastern 3, West Liberty-Salem 2

Northmont 1, Fairmont 0

Northwestern 7, Benjamin Logan 2: BL: Jacobs 1-2 RBI. N: Hammer 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Pamer W 7 K, Hughes 3-3 2B RBI.

Piqua 12, Fairborn 11: F: Moulder 4-5 HR 6 RBI, Lawson 2-4 2 RBI.

Riverside 9, Jackson Center 6

Southeastern 3, Madison Plains 0

Springboro 6, Beavercreek 1: S: Jonas W 11 K, Coffey 2 RBI, Miller 2 RBI.

Springfield 11, Wayne 6

Springfield Shawnee 3, North Union 0: SS: Trimmer W 16 K, George 2-3 RBI, Greene 1-3 RBI.

Talawanda 13, Harrison 5: T: Cobb W 2 K, 2-3 2 HR 5 RBI, Cox 4-5 3 2B RBI, Hilbert 1-4 HR 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 20, Sidney 0

Triad 1, Mechanicsburg 0

Tri-County North 4, Mississinawa Valley 0: TCN: Hemp 1-4 RBI, Daugherty W 13 K.

Tri-Village 5, Fort Recovery 2

Troy 10, Stebbins 0

Valley View 9, Edgewood 8: E: Combs 3-4 RBI, Strunk 3-4 RBI, Verhoff 3-4 2 2B RBI.

West Jefferson 2, Fairbanks 1

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Alter 3, Valley View 2: Shope (A) d. Nabors 6-0, 6-0; Mabarak (A) d. VanHorn 6-0, 6-2; Johnson (A) d. Cordes 6-4, 6-2. Jensen/Neal (VV) d. Uhl/Thiesen 6-2, 6-3; Alford/Wright (VV) d. Turner/Grider 6-4, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Lehman Catholic 2: Wendling (CJ) d. Taylor 6-0 6-0; Joseph (CJ) d. Lins 6-0 6-1; Proud (CJ) d. Courtad 6-0 6-0. Cooper/Linson (LC) d. St.John/Tipple 6-1 6-3; Flood/Fitzpatrick (LC) d. Perez/Curney 7-5 6-1.

Fairmont 5, Wayne 0

Milton-Union 5, Northmont 0

Piqua 3, Wayne 2

Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 2

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, LaSalle 1

Lebanon 3, West Clermont 0

Princeton 3, Northmont 0

Boys Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 16, Carroll 8

Fenwick 17, Fairfield 3

Lebanon 19, Miamisburg 9: L: Koerner 6 goals, Newman 5 goals.

Northmont 12, Xenia 11

Oakwood 16, Franklin 10

St. Charles 8, Beavercreek 5

Waynesville 9, Little Miami 8, OT

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 20, Fairmont 9

Little Miami 8, Fenwick 7

Northmont 10, Oakwood 7

