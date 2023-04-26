H.S. Results 4/25

Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 5

Bradford 8, Tri-Village 3

Butler 14, Fairborn 1: F: Keeton 1-1 2B RBI.

Dixie 3, Twin Valley South 2

Emmanuel Christian 11, Yellow Springs 1

Franklin 7, Monroe 4: F: Prickett 2-3 2 RS, Woods 3-4 2 RBI, Hipsher 2-4 RBI. M: Bemis 2-4 2 RS, Heagen 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Ballard 1-2 RBI.

Greeneview 10, Southeastern 0

Indian Lake 3, Bellefontaine 0

Jonathan Alder 16, North Union 0

Lakota West 10, Sycamore 0: Bolden 2-4 3 RBI, Green 1-1 HR 2 RS RBI, Gruenberg 1-3 2 RBI.

Lebanon 5, Walnut Hills 0: L: Hartman W 15 K.

Madison Plains 5, Cedarville 3

Mason 1, Middletown 0

Meadowdale 13, Belmont 1

Mechanicsburg 3, Fairbanks 0: M: Poland 2-4 RBI, W, Eyink 1-4 RBI.

Milton-Union 4, Miami East 0

MVCA 19, New Miami 1

National Trail 10, Ansonia 0

Newton 9, Preble Shawnee 2

Piqua 8, Greenville 0

Sidney 13, West Carrollton 6

Springfield Shawnee 9, Ben Logan 8

Tecumseh 4, Northwestern 2

Tri-County North 11, Mississinawa Valley 9

Troy 13, Tippecanoe 3: Tr: Akins 3-3 5 RBI 2 RS, Hempker 2-4 2 RBI, Helman W 6 K.

Urbana 5, London 3

West Jefferson 5, Northeastern 1

West Liberty-Salem 12, Triad 3

Xenia 17, Stebbins 3: X: Newell 3-4 HR 5 RBI 3 RS, Solis 2-3 2B 4 RS, Wells 3-4 2B 2 RS 3 RBI.

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 5, Tri-County North 2

Badin 9, McNicholas 3: B: Fox 3-4 2 2B 3B 3 RS RBI, Rachel 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Taylor 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.

Bellefontaine 5, London 2: B: Collier 3-3 RBI, Fogan 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Reeves 1-2 RBI.

Ben Logan 3, Indian Lake 2: BL: Miracle 2 RBI, Powell RBI.

Bethel 10, Covington 0

Bradford 9, Troy Christian 4

Butler 6, Fairborn 0

Centerville 7, Fairmont 1

Chaminade Julienne 8, Alter 1: CJ: Gongora 2-4 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Peltier 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Sullivan 2-5 2B.

Fairbanks 1, West Liberty-Salem 0

Fairfield 2, Lakota East 1

Fenwick 10, Carroll 0: F: Bezold 3-4 2B 3B 2 RBI, Hensley 2-3 2 RBI, Sova W 6 K.

Franklin 11, Valley View 10

Harrison 3, Ross 1

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 0

Marion Local 2, Ansonia 0

Miamisburg 4, Beavercreek 2

Monroe 7, Brookville 2

Newton 6, National Trail 3

Northeastern 6, Triad 4

Northwestern 7, North Union 5

Piqua 8, Greenville 4

Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0

Springfield Shawnee 6, Tecumseh 0: SS: Henniga W 6 K.

Talawanda 6, Edgewood 5

Troy 8, Tippecanoe 2: Tr: Hutchinson 3-5 3 RS RBI, Harlamert 2-3 2B 2 RS RBI, Frey 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Urbana 11, Graham 5: G: Ludlow 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Dewiel 1-3 RBI. U: Endres 2-3 3 RBI 2 RS, Donahoe 2-5 2 RS, W 3 K, Hildebrand 1-4 2 RBI 2 RS.

West Jefferson 5, Mechanicsburg 3: Eyink 2-4 2B, Potter 2-2 2B.

Xenia 11, Stebbins 1: Harbison 1-1 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Solis 1-3 2 RBI, Williamson 2-3 2B 6 RBI.

Yellow Springs 17, Belmont 0: YS: Miller 4-4 2B 6 RBI 3 RS, VanHoose 3-4 3 2B 4 RBI, VanMeter W 10 K.

Softball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 8, Oakwood 6: A: Jecker 4-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Dungan 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Ripley 2-4 2 RBI.

Ansonia 10, National Trail 3

Arcanum 8, Franklin Monroe 2

Bethel 23, Lehman Catholic 0

Bradford 10, Tri-Village 2

Carlisle 12, Talawanda 2: T: Goerss 1-2 2 RBI, Iden 3-3 3B.

Carroll 20, Dayton Christian 1: C: O’Connor 3-3 3B 5 RBI 3 RS, Sexton 4-4 2 2B HR 6 RBI 2 RS, Browning W 10 K.

Cin. Christian 9, Norwood 3

Covington 24, Northridge 2

Edgewood 18, Northwest 1: E: Henson 4-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Mayhalo 3-3 4 RS 2 RBI, Webb 1-2 3 RBI.

Edgewood 13, Northwest 4: E: Banks 1-3 3 RBI, Kallick 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Schmidt 1-3 3B 2 RS 2 RBI.

Fairborn 11, Butler 8

Franklin 8, Monroe 7: F: Gray 3-5 2 RBI, Lamb 2-3 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Winstead 2 RBI.

Graham 5, Springfield 4: G: Pine 3-5 RBI, Tourney 4-4 2 2B RBI, Purk 2-4 RBI.

Greenville 16, Piqua 6: G: Burke 1-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Baughn 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Cromwell 2-3 3B 2 RS 3 RBI.

Hamilton 13, Sycamore 2: Iglesia 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Polido 3-4 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI, Taylor 1-2 HR 3 RBI.

Indian Lake 10, Bellefontaine 3

Jonathan Alder 20, North Union 19

Legacy Christian 9, Dayton Christian 8

London 15, Urbana 0

Mechanicsburg 11, Fairbanks 5

New Miami 27, N. College Hill 8

Northwestern 11, Tecumseh 4

Preble Shawnee 4, Newton 1: N: Haines 2-3 2 2B, Davis 2-3, Clark 1-3 RBI.

Riverside 15, Troy Christian 4

Springboro 9, Beavercreek 2: S: Busi 3-4 2 RS, Miller 2-4 RBI, Burdick 2-4 RBI.

Stivers 21, Trotwood 8

Triad 8, West Liberty-Salem 1

Tri-County North 18, Mississinawa Valley 3

Troy 13, Tippecanoe 3: Tr: Welbaum W 5 K.

West Jefferson 4, Northeastern 0

Xenia 16, Stebbins 3: X: Cassidy 3-5 2 2B 3 RS RBI, Wagner 2-4 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Lewis 1-2 2B 2 RBI 2 RS.

Monday’s Results

Ansonia 8, Marion Local 4

Arcanum 6, Tri-County North 0

Badin 10, McNicholas 2: B: Beeber 2-4 2B HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Kuhnash 3-5 3B 2 RBI, Klaiber W 3 K.

Bellbrook 2, Middletown Madison 1

Bellefontaine 6, London 5

Brookville 20, Monroe 6

Carlisle 21, Oakwood 0

Carroll 19, Fenwick 3: C: Springer 2-3 2B 3 RS 4 RBI, Beam 3-5 3B 2 RS 4 RBI, Morquecho 2-3 2 RS 4 RBI.

Centerville 4, Fairmont 3

Chaminade Julienne 19, Alter 3: A: Albrecht 2-3 2 RS, Yuhasz 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Covington 14, Versailles 5

Eaton 16, Waynesville 6

Fairbanks 11, West Liberty-Salem 2

Fairborn 10, Butler 5

Fairfield 10, Sycamore 0: F: Huey 2-4 2 RBI, Stanfield 2-3 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Hensley 2-3 2B 2 RS RBI.

Fort Recovery 6, Tri-Village 3: FR: Wilcox 2B.

Franklin 12, Valley View 10

Graham 12, Urbana 0: G: Pine 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Lute 2-3 2 RBI, Purk 3 RS RBI.

Greenon 13, Cedarville 6

Greenville 9, Piqua 1

Hamilton 12, Princeton 0: H: Polido 2-5 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Schappacher 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Taylor 4-4 2 RS 2 RBI.

Indian Lake 3, Ben Logan 0: IL: Dixon 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Marlow 3-3 HR RBI, Brentlinger W 4 K.

Jonathan Alder 5, Kenton Ridge 2: KR: Schnitzler RBI, Wright 2-4 RBI.

Lakota West 19, Colerain 1

Miami East 13, Riverside 2

Miamisburg 10, Beavercreek 0

National Trail 9, Newton 5: Ne: Montgomery 4-4 2 2B, Clark 3-4 2B, Haines 2-4.

Northeastern 18, Triad 4

Preble Shawnee 10, Troy Christian 0

Ross 14, Harrison 1

Sidney 14, West Carrollton 4

Springboro 3, Northmont 2

Talawanda 9, Edgewood 5

Troy 7, Tippecanoe 0

Xenia 18, Stebbins 8

Yellow Springs 17, Stivers 10

Boys Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Northwest 0: S. Chen d. Richter 6-1, 6-1; J. Chen d. Chapin 6-2, 6-0; Hartford d. Davis Dewbrey 6-1, 6-1; Poehner/Tokarczyk d. Foster/ Nguyen 6-2, 6-0; Zettler/Richardson d. Shelley/Bingebong 6-1, 6-0.

Indian Hill 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Berghausen d. Zelinski 6-1 6-0; Camp d. Dickman 6-0 6-3; Abeysingh d. Wendling 6-0 6-2; Poffenberger/Hansen d. Hofstetter/Weatherspoon 6-1 6-0; Ryu/Ghandi d. Frank/Thomas 6-0 6-2.

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Hackenberger d. De Dros Aguado 6-2, 7-5; Von Krosigk d. Graham 6-0, 6-0; Hartke/Nichols d. Weber/Albecreh 6-4, 6-1; Vonderheide/List d. Kuhns/Nardecchia 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, Piqua 0: Masunaga d. Partee 6-2, 6-0; Nichols d. Rose 6-0, 6-3; Burns d. Staley 6-1, 6-0; Gluck/Witehead d. Black/Foster 6-2, 6-1; Harris/Rajput d. Shaneyfelt/Staley 6-4, 6-3.

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Eaton 0: Zelinski d. Minton 6-0 6-1; Dickman d. C. Kochensparger 6-0 6-0; Wendling d. S. Kochensparger 6-1 6-2; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon d. Hauser/Hobbs 6-1 6-3; Frank/Thomas d. Eilerman Smith 6-0 6-0.

Dayton Christian 5, Northmont 0

Dixie 3, Valley View B 2: Huffman (D) def Cordell (V) 6-2, 6-2; Romance (D) d. Speck (V) 6-0, 6-2; Butler (D) d. Christian (V) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Cooke/Neal (V) d. Huffman/Miller (D) 6-2, 6-2; Laycock/Jirka (V) d. Heath/Miller (D) 6-1, 1-6 (6).

Fairfield 3, Badin 2: Amann(F) def S. Chen 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; J.Chen(B) def Paton 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); Reed(F) def Hartford 6-2, 6-0; Peohner/Tokarczyk(B) def West/Cunningham 6-2, 6-3; Williams/Alter(F) def Zettler/Richardson 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Monroe 5, Valley View W 0: Taylor (M) d. Orozco (V) 6-2, 6-0; Volk (M) d. VanHorn (V) 6-2, 6-3; Simmons (M) d. L. Jensen (V) 6-0, 6-0; Hale/Volk (M) d. Kinder/Walker (V) 6-4, 6-1; Graft/Merritt (M) d. Kerridge/Lawson (V) 6-3, 6-0.

Troy 4, Fairmont 1: Masunaga (T) d. Lehman. 6-4, 6-0; Nichols (T) d. Brandt. 6-0, 6-0; Burns (T) d. Behnken 6-3, 6-1; Gluck/Rajput (T) d. Hesselbart/Franklin. 6-2, 6-3; Gahris/Hoffmann (F) d. Harris/Miller 6-2, 6-3.

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

McNicholas 3, Badin 1

Monday’s Results

LaSalle 3, Badin 0

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 13, Springboro 12: B: Ryan 5 goals 2 assists, Mosby 2 goals, Myers 2 goals.

