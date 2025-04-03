H.S. Results 4/2: Kolton dominant for CJ

Wednesday’s Results

Arcanum 13, Ansonia 3: Ar: Kearney 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Stephens 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Miller W 12 K, 1-3 2 RBI.

Beavercreek 5, Carroll 1: Roether W.

Centerville 5, Loveland 2: C: Lippincott W.

Chaminade Julienne 6, CHCA 1: CJ: Kolton W 11 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Kadel 1-2 RBI.

Clinton-Massie 8, Wilmington 1

Edgewood 2, Northmont 0: E: Breedlove 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Spears W 5 K, Downie 2-3 2B.

Elgin 11, Fairbanks 2

Hancock County (KY) 8, Carlisle 4

Hopkinsville (KY) 10, Talawanda 5: T: Iden 2-3 RBI, Wright 2-3 2 RBI.

Jackson County 4, Franklin 2: F: Leach 2B.

Lakota West 4, Colerain 3: LW: Smith 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Little Miami 8, Fenwick 3

Lincoln Way West 16, Troy 2: T: Gorman 2-3, Riddle RBI, Frey RBI.

Meadowdale 18, Thurgood Marshall 8

Miamisburg 13, Oakwood 12: M: Craiglow 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Walker 2-5 HR 3 RBI, Trent 2-3 2B RBI.

Monroe 17, Wyoming 11

Northeastern 2, Milton-Union 1: MU: Kimmel 2-3 HR RBI. N: Mefford RBI.

Tecumseh 8, Fairborn 2: T: Brents 1-3 2 RBI, Olinger 3-3 3B 2 RBI, Burcham W 3 K.

Tippecanoe 13, Xenia 1

Tri-County North 12, Middletown Madison 5

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 14, Alter 0

Bethel 2, Riverside 1

Botkins 9, Ansonia 6: A: Eubank 1-3 3 RBI, Ingle 3-4 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Versailles 1: CJ: Kohlbacher 1-3 2 RBI, Whitt RBI.

Cin. Christian 12, Purcell Marian 2

Dayton Christian 10, Yellow Springs 0: DC: Riddell 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Orth 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Forte 1-2 2 RBI.

Elder 2, Springboro 0

Fairbanks 8, North Union 3

Fairborn 13, Greenville 2

Fairlawn 7, Mississinawa Valley 6: MV: Wehrkamp 3-4 2 RBI, Hiestand 1-1 RBI.

Greeneview 11, Tecumseh 7: T: Blaine 2-4 2 RBI, Olinger 2-4 2B RBI, Easterling 1-2 2 RBI.

Indian Lake 11, Lima Bath 1

Kenton Ridge 10, Springfield 0

Lakota West 13, Colerain 3: LW: Bramble 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI, Green 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Isaacs 1-2 2 RBI.

Lincoln Way-West 8, Troy 5: T: Frey 3B 2 RBI.

Madison Plains 12, Whitehall Yearling 2

Mechanicsburg 16, Mansfield Christian 2: Me: Eyink W 4 K, 1-2 3B RBI, Browning 1-2 HR RBI, Walborn 2-4 RBI.

Newton 4, Dixie 1: D: Hypes 1-3 2B RBI.

Piqua 5, Sidney 4: S: Rose 2 RBI, Swiger 2-3 RBI.

Stebbins 10, Northwest 0

Troy Christian 9, Covington 0: TC: Day 2-5 2 RBI, Stillwell 2-5 RBI.

Wapakoneta 7, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Morris RBI.

Wyoming 10, Middletown 1

Softball

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 5, McNicholas 2: C: Browning W 13 K, 2-3 2B, Sexton 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Rodriguez 2 RBI.

Clinton-Massie 7, Wilmington 6

Dublin Coffman 6, North Union 0

Fairfield 22, Colerain 6: F: Hensley 2-2 2 2B 4 RBI, Huey 2-3 HR 4 RBI, Spence W 8 K, 1-2 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 9, Springfield Shawnee 4: SS: Greene HR 3 RBI. KR: Davis 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

Lebanon 10, Loveland 0: Le: Sheidler W 10 K.

Middletown Christian 19, Aiken 1

Monroe 8, Fenwick 2: M: Vandeventer W 4 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Holmes 1-2 2 RBI, Bare 3-4 2B RBI.

Northeastern 14, Triad 2: N: Bowsher 4-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Kelly W 11 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Williams 2-3 3B 3 RBI.

Oak Hills 8, Lakota West 5

Oldham County (KY) 19, Talawanda 6: T: Morehead 2-3 RBI.

Tippecanoe 12, Xenia 2

Trinity (KY) 14, Talawanda 9: Ta: Cobb 3-4 3B 3 RBI, Frieden 2-3 2 RBI.

Troy 18, West Carrollton 2

Waynesville 18, Brookville 12: W: Hallows 5-5 2 HR 5 RBI, Eckley 4-5 3 RBI, Schuette 3-5 2 RBI. B: Eagle 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Haydon 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI.

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 11, Versailles 10

Badin 8, McAuley 4

Ballard (KY) 14, Talawanda 4: T: Griffin 1-2 2 RBI, Morehead 1-2 RBI, Cobb 1-3 RBI.

Bellefontaine 14, Lima Shawnee 4: B: Butler 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Heminger 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Prine 3-4 2B 2 RBI.

Carlisle 5, Middletown Madison 1: C: Howard W 4 K, Smalley 1-3 RBI.

Covington 10, Troy Christian 0: C: Coblentz 2-3 2B RBI, Foutz 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Burns 1-2 2B 2 RBI.

Dayton Christian 23, Yellow Springs 8: YS: Zinger 1-2 2 RBI. DC: Curtner 4-4.

Eaton 21, Harlan 6

Fairbanks 15, West Liberty-Salem 5: WLS: Wallace 3-3 2B 3 RBI. Reichardt 2-3 RBI. F: Dee 2-3 4 RBI, Dulle 3-3 2B 3 RBI.

Fairfield 11, Princeton 1: F: Wallace 2-5 HR 4 RBI, Huey 3-5 2B HR 2 RBI, Spence W 10 K.

Fairmont 7, Arcanum 3: A: Noe 1-2 3 RBI.

Greeneview 10, Madison Plains 6: G: Simpson 2-4 2 RBI, Christian 2-4 2B RBI, Reichley 1-3 3B 2 RBI.

Greenville 16, Fairborn 1: G: Force 3-3 3 HR 5 RBI.

Greenville 15, Fairborn 0: G: Oswalt W 12 K.

Indian Lake 13, Kenton 4: IL: Roby 2-3 2B 5 RBI, Steinmetz 2-3 RBI, Wisner W 7 K, 3-5 2 2B RBI.

Kenton Ridge 14, Beavercreek 0: KR: Cammon 4-4 2B 2 RBI, Rastatter 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Tyson 4-4 2 2B 3B 3 RBI.

Mason 15, Middletown 0

Monroe 10, Preble Shawnee 1: M: Frazier 1-4 4 RBI, Witte W 15 K, 2-3 RBI, Hensley 2-3 2B RBI.

North Union 2, Bishop Watterson 0

Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 2

Oakwood 27, Stivers 0

Riverside 14, Bethel 0: R: Huston 4-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Hoffer 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Dillon 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI.

Southeastern 14, Catholic Central 1: CC: Rodriguez 1-2 RBI.

Springfield 7, Urbana 4: U: Webb 1-3 RBI, Boyd RBI.

Tecumseh 17, Bradford 12: T: Matthews W 1 K, 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Holt 2-3 3B 4 RBI, Adams 2-4 2 RBI.

Tri-Village 6, Northmont 1

Troy 4, Miamisburg 2

Waynesville 22, Brookville 1

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Cin. Country Day 0

Centerville (G) 3, Sycamore 2

Dixie 3, Miami Valley 2

Lakota West 3, Centerville (B) 2

Troy 5, Tecumseh 0

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 5, Carroll 0: Shope (A) def. Bryant (C) 6-1, 6-0; M. Mabarak (A) def. Woolley (C) 6-0, 6-1; Johnson (A) def. Bartsch (C) 6-0, 6-3; Duckro/Craft (A) def. Perez/Brown (C) 6-1, 6-1; Piontek/X. Mabarak (A) def. Wineberg/Tamay (C) 6-0, 6-1.

Fairmont 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Wendling (CJ) d. Keeton 6-2, 6-0; Joseph (CJ) d. Hadley 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; Moore (F) d. Proud 6-3 6-0; Franklin/Adrian (F) d. St. John/Tipple 6-0, 6-0; McAffee/Stewart (F) d. Curney/Perez 6-0 6-3.

Lehman Catholic 5, Greeneview 0

Tippecanoe 5, Greenville 0: Von Krosigk d. Pierri 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Darner d. Willis 6-1, 6-1; Labreck d. Pierri 6-0, 6-2; Gillenwater/Owen d. Yount/Beisner 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Chesshir/Kleather d. Combs/Lacy 6-0 6-2.

Track & Field

Wednesday’s Results

Versailles Tri-Meet

Boys Team Results: Minster 77; Versailles 66; Parkway 32.

Girls Team Results: Minster 83; Versailles 72; Parkway 20.

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Middletown 3, Northmont 0

