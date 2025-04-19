H.S. Results 4/18: Bukiewicz, Grimm homer in ‘Creek win

Friday’s Results

Anna 5, Minster 4: A Keller W 5 K, 2-4 2 RBI GW-RBI, Aufderhaar 1-3 2B 3 RBI.

Badin 10, Pickerington Central 0

Beavercreek 12, Wayne 3: B: Bukiewicz 3-4 HR 2 RBI, Grimm 1-2 HR 5 RBI, Roether W.

Bellbrook 7, Franklin 0

Butler 13, West Carrollton 0: B: Richardson W 7 K, 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Schilling 3-4 2 2B RBI, Ketterer 2-4 3B 2 RBI.

Central Magnet (TN) 16, Newton 10

Clinton-Massie 7, Goshen 1

East Clinton 7, Wilmington 6

Fairmont 3, Centerville 2: F: Vance W, Mastro 2-3 2B.

Graham 11, Tecumseh 6

Jonathan Alder 16, Northwestern 0

Kenton Ridge 16, Springfield Shawnee 1

Lebanon 17, Little Miami 4: Le: Schreck 3 RBI, Coleman 3 RBI, Vick 3 RBI.

London 13, Indian Lake 0

Marysville 18, Benjamin Logan 8: BL: Brown 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Morris 1-3 3B 2 RBI.

Middletown Madison 8, Eaton 2: E: Gwin RBI, Seider RBI.

Monroe 12, Indian Hill 8: M: O’Hara 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Schwab 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Taris 2-2 3 RBI.

New Bremen 13, Jackson Center 3

Oakwood 6, Brookville 4

Oliver Springs (TN) 4, Newton 2

Ponitz 16, Col. Beechcroft 9

Ross 4, Edgewood 2: R: Voegele 3 RBI.

Russia 11, Botkins 1: R: Borchers W 7 K.

Springboro 12, Miamisburg 5: M: Osmanski 2B 2 RBI, Craiglow 2B RBI.

Tippecanoe 11, Fairborn 0: T: McKinney W 5 K, Jackson 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.

Troy 16, Sidney 5: T: Frey HR 5 RBI, Riddle HR, Westfall W 2 K. S: Taylor HR.

Valley View 18, Preble Shawnee 3: VV: Johnson 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Burkett 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Wright 2-3 5 RBI.

Thursday’s Results

Anna 16, Fairlawn 3: A: Palmisano 3-4 3 RBI, Egbert 2-4 3 RBI.

Ansonia 6, Tri-Village 4: A: Shives 2 RBI, Robinson RBI, MacNutt RBI.

Arcanum 15, Mississinawa Valley 0: A: Longstreth 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Christ W 10 K, 1-3 3 RBI.

CHCA 3, Cin. Christian 2

Coldwater 5, St. Henry 3: C: Smith W.

Colerain 7, Middletown 5

Covington 10, Miami East 9: C: Jay W 5 K, Leistner 1-2 3 RBI, Palsgrove 2-2 2 RBI.

Emmanuel Christian 10, Yellow Springs 0: EC: Meyer W 10 K, Bowden 2-4 2 RBI, Perks 2 RBI.

Fort Loramie 7, Jackson Center 1: FL: Goubeaux W.

Fort Recovery 8, New Bremen 3: FR: Diller 3-4 2 RBI, Wendel 2-4 RBI, Muhlenkamp 2-4 RBI.

Franklin Monroe 17, Bradford 1

Graham 14, Northwestern 1

Hamilton 6, Princeton 4

Kenton Ridge 4, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Lyden 2-3 2B RBI.

Lakota West 4, Oak Hills 3: LW: Campbell RBI.

Madison Plains 1, Grandview Heights 0

Marion Local 11, Parkway 4: ML: Hess W.

Mason 10, Fairfield 3: F: Rice 1-2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 19, Meadowdale 0: Mec: Eyink 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Eckstein 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Walborn W 7 K.

Milton-Union 5, Riverside 0: MU: Grube 2-2 RBI, Fraley 1-3 2B RBI, Stone W 8 K.

Monroe 15, Fairborn 4: M: Watts W 3 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Tarin 2-3 2 3B 3 RBI, Schwab 2-5 2B 3 RBI.

MVCA 16, New Miami 2

National Trail 11, Botkins 1

Northeastern 13, Grove City Christian 2: N: Newman 2-2 3 RBI, Mefford 2-2 2 RBI, Spriggs 2-2 2 RBI.

Sidney 10, Stebbins 0: Si: Woodard W 2 K, Swiger 1-3 2 RBI, Rose 3-4 3 RBI.

Talawanda 21, Northwest 1: T: Griffin 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Stigall W 8 K, Wright 3-4 HR 3 RBI.

Tri-County North 15, Preble Shawnee 3: TCN: Wright W 4 K, Knife 3 RBI, Heltsley 2 RBI.

Troy Christian 4, Bethel 2: TC: Broomhall 2-3 RBI, Grossnickle 1-3 2 RBI, Simmons W 7 K.

Urbana 7, Greeneview 6

Versailles 7, Minster 5

Softball

Friday’s Results

Brookville 12, Oakwood 2: B: Eagle 3-4 2 3B HR 4 RBI, Nutter 1-3 RBI.

Clinton-Massie 6, Goshen 4

Eaton 5, Middletown Madison 0

Franklin 2, Bellbrook 1: F: Cooper 4-4 2B GW-RBI, Brooks 3-4 2B RBI Raby W 7 K. B: O’Brien 1-3 HR RBI.

Jonathan Alder 10, Northwestern 4

Houston 4, Bradford 0

Kings 10, Miamisburg 0

Kings 13, Centerville 6

Lebanon 12, Wayne 2

Lebanon 12, Miamisburg 0

Little Miami 10, Wayne 5

Mason 4, Centerville 2

Minster 9, Fort Loramie 1

New Bremen 6, Jackson Center 4

Russia 7, Botkins 0

Tecumseh 10, Graham 6: T: Beard 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Matthews W 1 K, 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Matthews 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 8, Hilliard Davidson 3

Versailles 9, Anna 6

Wilmington 10, East Clinton 1

Thursday’s Results

Anna 16, Fairlawn 6

Arcanum 11, Mississinawa Valley 4: A: Flatter 3-4 3 RBI, Fry 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Garbig W 2 K.

Beavercreek 17, Wayne 5

Bethel 25, Troy Christian 5: TC: Dersham 2-3 RBI, Eschete 1-3 3 RBI.

Botkins 6, National Trail 2: B: Loy W 14 K.

Bradford 15, Franklin Monroe 1

Edgewood 10, Edison 4: Edg: Henson 3-4 2 3B 5 RBI, Broshear W 7 K, Combs 3-3 3B RBI.

Fairborn 9, Greenon 6: F: Watson 2-2 2 2B 2 RBI, Walters 2-3 2 RBI, Lawson 2-3 2B RBI. G: Walker 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Baldwin 1-3 RBI.

Fairfield 5, Lakota West 4: LW: Beimesche 2 RBI, Witmer 2 RBI.

Fort Recovery 19, New Bremen 6: FR: Grisez 4-4 2B 3B, Homan W 10 K.

Fort Loramie 8, Jackson Center 1: FL: Ruhenkamp 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Hoying W 5 K.

Kenton Ridge 10, Benjamin Logan 0: KR: Davis 3-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 2 RBI, Rastatter W 10 K, 2-4 RBI.

Legacy Christian 13, Dayton Christian 3

Miami East 9, Covington 6: ME: Kadel W 13 K, 4-5 2 RBI, Enis 2-3 3B RBI, Gentis 3-5 RBI.

Milton-Union 12, Riverside 2

New Richmond 4, Wilmington 3: W: Dorsch HR.

Newton 14, Dixie 4: N: Prickett W.

Northwestern 21, Graham 10: N: Hammer 4-6 2 2B 4 RBI, Pamer 4-6 3B 3 RBI, Hager 2-2 2B 3 RBI.

Oak Hills 9, Lakota East 4

Southeastern 14, Waynesville 4: W: Tudela 3-3 2B 2 RBI.

St. Henry 9, Coldwater 5

Station Camp (TN) 8, Edgewood 6: E: Verhoff 3-4 2B RBI, Henson 2-4 3B RBI, Combs 1-2 2B RBI.

Stebbins 11, Sidney 0: St: Taylor 4-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Russell 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Geisel 1-1 2B RBI.

Tippecanoe 6, Bellbrook 3: B: O’Brien 2-3 2 RBI, Pummell 3-3 2B HR RBI.

Tri-County North 6, Preble Shawnee 0: TCN: Daugherty W, 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Cherry 2-4 2B RBI, Adkins 1-2 RBI.

Tri-Village 10, Ansonia 0: TV: Greer 2-3 2 HR 3 RBI, Burk 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Poling W 6 K.

Valley View 14, Brookville 13: VV: Pritchett 3-5 3B 3 RBI GW-RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 18, Catholic Central 0: WLS: Stoll W 5 K, 2-2 2 RBI, Reichardt 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Wallace 1-1 3 RBI.

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Oakwood 0

Centerville G 5, Northwestern 0

Centerville B 4, Beavercreek B 1

Mason 5, Tippecanoe 0: Bernadsky d. Von Krosigk, 6-0 6-2; Tonkal d. Darner, 6-0 6-1; Mantra d. Labreck, 6-1 6-0. Dornhecker/Teply d. Mehta/Owen, 6-1 6-0; Quin/Fu d. Gillenwater/Chesshir, 6-0 6-0.

Milton-Union 5, Carlisle 0

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 2: Von Krosigk (Ti) d. Penny, 6-0 6-2; Darner (Ti) d. Nichols, 6-4 6-3; Burns (Tr) d. Labreck, 6-3 6-4. Gluck/Whitehead (Tr) d. Owen/Gillenwater, 6-3 6-3; Buch/Chesshir (Ti) d. Harris/Rajput, 6-4 6-1.

Thursday’s Results

Greeneview 3, Catholic Central 2

Kenton Ridge 5, Tecumseh 0

Milton-Union 4, Springboro B 1

Sidney 5, Piqua 0

Tippecanoe 5, Fairborn 0: Von Krosigk d. Landon 6-0, 6-0; Darner d. Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Labreck d. Welsh 6-0, 6-0. Mehta/Gillenwater d. Haskell/Guere 6-0, 6-0; Chesshir/Reynolds d. Stanley/Gringle 6-3, 6-0.

Tippecanoe B 3, Carlisle 2

Valley View 5, Norwood 0

Boys Volleyball

Friday’s Results

Trotwood 3, Meadowdale 2

Thursday’s Results

Middletown 3, Sycamore 2

Milford 3, Lebanon 1

Ponitz 3, Trotwood 0

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Lebanon 18, Dixie Heights (KY) 12

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 12, Miamisburg 6

Lakota West 10, Oak Hills 8

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 8, Waynesville 7

Mason 14, Fairfield 3

Milford 10, Lebanon 7

