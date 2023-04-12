H.S. Results 4/11

Butler 14, Sidney 0

Chaminade Julienne 7, Oakwood 1: CJ: Peltier 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Sullivan 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Frasure 1-2 HR RBI 3 RS.

Covington 4, Riverside 2

Dayton Christian 13, Yellow Springs 1

Dunbar 24, Meadowdale 18

Franklin Monroe 7, Bradford 5

Graham 3, Ben Logan 2

Greeneview 8, Fairbanks 1

Mechanicsburg 16, Catholic Central 6: M: Eyink 3-4 2 RBI 3 RS, Hess W, 4-5 2B RBI 2 RS, Eyink 1-2 4 RS.

Middletown 6, Lakota West 5: M: Dingledine 3-3 2B RBI, MacDonald 1-4 2 RBI.

Milford 13, Springboro 11

Milton-Union 7, Northridge 0

Monroe 8, Walnut Hills 1: M: Bemis 3-3 2B 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Gannon 2 RBI, Heagen 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Newton 5, Dixie 4

Northeastern 6, Greenon 2

Preble Shawnee 15, Tri-County North 1: PS: Adams W 4 K, 2-3, Zornes 1-3 RBI, Hutchinson 2-2 RBI.

Ross 9, Landmark 4

Tippecanoe 11, West Carrollton 0: WC: Fannin 2-3.

Triad 9, Madison Plains 6

Tri-Village 12, Ansonia 4

Troy 14, Fairborn 3: F: Marquess 2-3 RBI, Bailey 1-3 RBI 2 RS.

West Jefferson 14, Cedarville 4

West Liberty-Salem 1, Southeastern 0

Whiteboro Academy (NY) 9, Edgewood 3

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 5, Marion Local 2

Badin 6, Covington Catholic 0: Anderson 1-4 2 RBI, Moore 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Beavercreek 9, Springfield 1

Bradford 5, Legacy Christian 2

Butler 4, Sidney 1: S: Booth 3-3 2B RBI.

Carlisle 3, Bellbrook 1: B: LaPalm RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 6, Fenwick 4: F: Bezold 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Bachman 1-3 2B RBI. CJ: Hoagland 1-2 3 RBI, Peltier 2-3 2 RS RBI, Frasure 1-3 RBI.

Cin. Christian 10, Norwood 0

Colerain 4, Lakota East 1

Dayton Christian 5, Preble Shawnee 4

Fairbanks 11, Cedarville 1

Fairfield 18, Princeton 8

Fairmont 4, Springboro 2

Fordham Prep 8, Edgewood 3

Fort Recovery 14, Tri-Village 2

Franklin 5, Eaton 4

Franklin Monroe 4, Emmanuel Christian 0

Graham 9, North Union 6

Greeneview 14, Triad 4

Hamilton 6, Sycamore 3

Indian Lake 6, Northwestern 1

Jackson Center 10, Riverside 9

Jonathan Alder 8, Bellefontaine 1

Kenton Ridge 11, Tecumseh 0

Lakota West 2, Mason 0

Lebanon 7, Little Miami 2

Lehman Catholic 4, Ansonia 3

London 6, Shawnee 3

Mechanicsburg 8, Greenon 2: M: C. Eyink 1-3 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, B. Eyink W 8 K, Poland 1-2 3 RS.

Monroe 10, Middletown Madison 9: Mo: Tarin 1-1 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Braun 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Ballard 2 RBI.

Northmont 7, Wayne 3: N: Shingler HR, Allamon W 8 K. W: Byrd 3-3 2B RBI.

Oak Hills 8, Middletown 5

Ross 8, Carroll 3: R: Graff 2-3 2 RBI, Parker 2-4 RBI, Bray 1-3 RBI 2 RS.

Southeastern 10, Northeastern 0

Talawanda 37, Mt. Healthy 1

Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 2

Tri-County North 7, Milton-Union 3

Trotwood 17, Meadowdale 10

Troy 15, Fairborn 2: F: Shuttleworth 2-2 2 2B 2 RBI.

Troy Christian 9, Northridge 1

Urbana 4, Benjamin Logan 3

West Jefferson 7, Catholic Central 4

Softball

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 12, Mississinawa Valley 0

Badin 2, Edgewood 1

Bellbrook 11, Franklin 1: F: Allen RBI, Brooks 2B.

Belmont 24, Stivers 23

Benjamin Logan 17, Graham 7

Bradford 12, Franklin Monroe 9

Brookville 8, Valley View 4: B: Oliver 2 RBI, Haydon 2-3 3B 2 RS.

Centerville 5, Northmont 2

Cin. Christian 19, Clark Montessori 9

Covington 10, Riverside 2

Fairbanks 2, Greeneview 1

Fairfield 11, Middletown 0: F: Clark 2-4 3B HR 2 RBI, Leugers 1-1 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Peters W 13 K.

Fenwick 12, Madeira 6: F: Koetter 3-4 2 RS, Von Bargen 1-3 3B 2 RS, Scorti 1-4 2 RBI.

Greenville 14, Stebbins 0

Jonathan Alder 14, Shawnee 4

Lakota West 9, Little Miami 8

Lockland 19, New Miami 5

London 16, Springfield 6

Madison Plains 10, Triad 6

Monroe 17, Oakwood 7: M: Bare 2-4 2B 3B 2 RS 4 RBI, Kramer 1-3 3B 2 RBI.

National Trail 12, Twin Valley South 0

Northeastern 11, Greenon 1

Southeastern 13, West Liberty-Salem 8

Talawanda 7, Hamilton 6: T: Griffin 3-3 RBI, Knott 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Iden 2-4 HR 2 RS RBI.

Tippecanoe 25, West Carrollton 10

Tri-County North 3, Preble Shawnee 1

Tri-Village 3, Ansonia 0: TV: Poling W 5 K, Burk 2-2.

Troy 13, Fairborn 7

Monday’s Results

Badin 9, Mt. Notre Dame 7

Benjamin Logan 15, Urbana 1

Butler 7, Sidney 6: S: McNeal 3-4 HR, Johnson 3-4 RBI, Hale 3-4 RBI.

Carlisle 14, Bellbrook 4

Cin. Christian 28, SBEP 9

Fairbanks 11, Cedarville 0

Fairborn 3, Troy 1: T: Welbaum 12 K. F: Shepherd 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Webb 1-3 RBI.

Franklin 19, Eaton 11: F: Alcorn 2-5 4 RBI, Gray 2-5 HR 3 RBI, Green 3-5 HR 3 RBI 2 RS.

Franklin Monroe 20, Dixie 6

Greenville 14, Stebbins 1

Hamilton 8, Lakota East 3

Indian Lake 12, Northwestern 0

Jonathan Alder 14, Bellefontaine 10

Kenton Ridge 12, Tecumseh 2

Lakota West 9, Sycamore 4

London 10, Shawnee 3

Mechanicsburg 20, Greenon 1

Miamisburg 5, Centerville 2: M: Zehring 2-3 2 RBI, W 9 K, Haas 2-3 2B 2 RS, Hoskins 1-3 3B RBI.

Middletown 13, Princeton 8

Middletown Madison 16, Monroe 9: MM: Young 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Stafford 2-4 2 2B 4 RBI 2 RS, Priest 2-4 2B HR 2 RBI.

North Union 13, Graham 3

Northeastern 4, Southeastern 0

Northmont 11, Wayne 1

Oak Hills 7, Fairfield 0

Riverside 5, Jackson Center 4

Ross 7, Edgewood 3

St. Henry 10, Tri-Village 0

Talawanda 12, Mt. Healthy 0

Talawanda 15, Mt. Healthy 0

Tippecanoe 21, West Carrollton 1: T: Henn W 10 K.

Twin Valley South 25, New Miami 0

Valley View 14, Oakwood 5: VV: Riley 4-5 3B 2 HR 5 RBI 3 RS, King 2-3 2 2B 3 RS, Featheringill 3-3 3 RBI.

Versailles 5, Ansonia 4

West Liberty-Salem 3, Madison Plains 2

Xenia 8, Piqua 7: X: Bradley 2-3 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Smith 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Lewis W 6 K.

Boys Tennis

MVTCA Area Rankings

Division I

1. Springboro; 2. Beavercreek; 3. Centerville/Tippecanoe; 5. Bellbrook; 6. Troy; 7. Miamisburg; 8. Centerville B; 9. Beavercreek B; 10. Fairmont/Butler.

Division II

1. Oakwood; 2. Chaminade Julienne; 3. Dayton Christian; 4. Milton Union; 5. Yellow Springs; 6. Miami Valley; 7. Valley View; 8. Northwestern; 9. Carlisle; 10. Alter/Carroll.

Tuesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 5, Greenville 0

Trotwood 3, Valley View W 2

Troy 3 Butler 2: Aguado(B) d. Masunaga 7-5, 6-2; Nichols(T) d. Stiver 6-4, 6-2; Burns(T) d. Baker 6-1, 6-3; Albezreh/Weber(B) d. Gluck Whitehead 6-4, 6-4; Harris/Rajput(T) d. Graham/White 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5 Fairmont 0: Zelinski d. Lehman 6-2 6-3; Dickman d. Brandt 6-0 6-0; Wendling d. Benhken 6-1 6-3; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon d. Hesselbart/Franklin 6-2 6-1.

Dayton Christian 4, Valley View B1: Delsing (D) def Laycock (V) 6-1, 6-0; Wuthers (D) def Cordell (V) 6-0, 6-2; Raisch (D) def Speck (V) 6-2, 6-1; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Keenan/Petty (D) 6-3, 7-6(0); Keenan/Hendricks (D) def Christian/Jirka (V) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Fairborn 4, Valley View W 1: Gulley (F) def Orozco (V) 6-0, 6-0; Picacello(F) def VanHorn (V) 7-5, 7-5; Smith (F) def L. Jensen (V) 6-2, 6-1; Kurtz/Landon (F) def Walker/Kerridge (V) 6-0, 6-0; Lawson/Caskey (V) def. Smith/Nguyen (F) 7-5, 7-5.

Northmont 5, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe A 5, Miamisburg 0: Hackenberger d. Ferguson 6-2, 6-0; Von Krosigk d. Gobinath 6-0, 6-0; Davis d. Thompson 6-3, 6-1; Nichols/Hartke d. Kingsont/Elking 6-2, 6-1; List/Vonderheide d. Collier/Hardacre 6-1, 6-1.

Tippecanoe B 5, Stebbins 0: Hoover d. Truong 6-3, 6-1; Chesshir d. Knospe 6-1, 6-1; Li d. Olsen 6-2, 6-1; Blake/Mehta d. Vest/Jones 6-0, 6-0; Neves/Sakumoto d. Jones/Luong 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 3, Centerville B 2: Masunaga(T) d. Xiao 6-3, 6-3; Nichols(T) d. Rhoades 6-3, 6-4; Burns(T) d. Brandeberry 6-3, 6-3; Bae/Akella(C) d. Gluck/Whitehead 6-4, 6-3; Nold/Li(C) d. Harris/Rajput 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

