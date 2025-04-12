H.S. Results 4/11: Fairmont takes two from Wayne

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Ansonia 10, Bradford 0: A: Shives 2-3 3B 3 RBI, Heck W 4 K, Ingle 1-3 RBI.
Badin 10, Alter 0
Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 0
Bethel 3, Milton-Union 2
Brookville 10, Twin Valley South 0: B: Harrison W 13 K, Collins 2-3 3B 4 RBI, Mayl 2-2 RBI.
Butler 12, Sidney 2: B: Richardson 3-3 2 2B 3 RBI.
Centerville 10, Northmont 0: C: Maciejewski W, 3-3.
Coldwater 12, Arcanum 4: C: Welsch W.
Covington 3, Lehman Catholic 2: C: Jay W, Palsgrove 2-3 RBI.
Eaton 6, Waynesville 0: E: Winings W 7 K, 1-2 HR, Michael 2-3 RBI.
Edgewood 7, Bellbrook 4: Vogel 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Spears W 4 K.
Fairborn 5, Troy 0: F: Harris W 4 K, 1-3 2 RBI.
Fairmont 12, Wayne 7: F: Sier W.
Fairmont 12, Wayne 1: F: Vance W.
Fort Recovery 6, Anna 3: A: Aufderhaar 1-3 RBI, Keller 2-3 RBI. FR: Diller 1-3 2 RBI, Wendel 1-2 RBI.
Hardin Northern 10, Jackson Center 4
Jonathan Alder 6, Graham 5
Lakota West 12, Fairfield 0: LW: Gaalaas 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Campbell 2-2 RBI, Bramble 2-4 RBI.
Lebanon 11, Anderson 2: L: Mellott W.
McNicholas 14, Carroll 0
Miami East 5, Riverside 3: R: Crouch 1-2 RBI, Purtee 1-3 RBI.
Middletown Madison 8, Valley View 2
Minster 6, Russia 3: M: Couse W 7 K. R: Cordonnier HR.
Monroe 9, Franklin 6: F: Beeson 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI.
New Bremen 10, Botkins 0: Quellhorst W 13 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Sailer 2-4 4 RBI, Wente 2-2 2B RBI.
Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 1
Ross 4, Cin. Christian 0: R: Ertel W.
Sycamore 10, Middletown 0
Tecumseh 7, Springfield Shawnee 4: T: Burcham W.
Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 0: T: McKinney W 7 K, Muhlenkamp 2-4 2B RBI, Jackson 2-4 RBI.
Wilmington 8, Blanchester 3
Urbana 8, Indian Lake 3
Thursday’s Results
Badin 15, Alter 0: B: Brink 1-1 HR 4 RBI, Sullivan 2-2 3B 2 RBI, Cummins 1-2 2 RBI.
Bellefontaine 4, Graham 3: G: Rogers 1-3 2 RBI.
Dayton Christian 10, Emmanuel Christian 0
Dixie 3, Arcanum 1: D: Hypes 2-3 2B RBI, Puckett 1-2 RBI, Phillips W 6 K. A: Longstreth 1-3 RBI.
Greeneview 8, Fairbanks 1: G: Reynolds 1-3 2 RBI, Walker 2-3 RBI.
Kenton Ridge 12, Urbana 2
La Salle 6, Fairfield 5: F: Lucking 2-3 2B RBI, Ramsey 1-3 2 RBI.
Lakota West 11, Hamilton 2: LW: Johnson 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Holt 2-5 2 RBI, Bramble 3-4 RBI. H: Payne 2-3 RBI.
Legacy Christian 11, Yellow Springs 0
Lehman Catholic 5, Riverside 0
Mason 3, Lakota East 2
National Trail 8, Mississinawa Valley 7
Oak Hills 9, Talawanda 0
Oakwood 9, Carlisle 5: O: Ferra 2 RBI, Patterson 2 RBI, Thobe RBI.
Roger Bacon 4, Cin. Christian 0
Sidney 15, Stebbins 5: Si: New 3-5 2B 4 RBI, Shipe 1-2 3 RBI, McKenzie 2 RBI.
St. Xavier 8, Fairmont 1
Tippecanoe 12, West Carrollton 2: T: Eckert 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Liskey 2-2 3 RBI, Jackson W 5 K, 2-4 RBI.
Tri-County North 11, Twin Valley South 1
Troy 19, Xenia 2: T: Frey W 11 K, 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Gorman 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Riddle 3-3 3 RBI.
Waynesville 6, Brookville 5: W: Philpot 1-3 3 RBI, Bulach 2-4 RBI, Garner RBI.
West Jefferson 9, Northeastern 1
Softball
Friday’s Results
Anna 16, Fairlawn 0
Arcanum 9, Brookville 4: A: Garbig W 5 K, Byrne 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Warren 1-1 2B 2 RBI.
Badin 16, Alter 0: B: Giuliano 3-3 2 RBI, Zorb 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Ponatoski 3-3 2 2B RBI.
Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 1: B: Pummell 2-3 2B RBI, Stewart 2-3 2B RBI, Hebrank W 12 K.
Botkins 23, Perry 0: B: Walters 3-3 HR, Platfoot 5-5.
Bradford 9, New Bremen 6
Carroll 13, Dayton Christian 1
Centerville 12, Northmont 8: C: Belcher W, Adkins 4-4 3 RBI, O’Conner HR.
CHCA 11, Cin. Christian 0
Coldwater 5, Lima Central Catholic 4
Covington 18, Lehman Catholic 5: C: McClure W 4 K, Coblentz 3-5 2 2B HR 4 RBI, Johnson 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI.
Fairmont 6, Wayne 2
Franklin 7, Monroe 6: F: Zehring HR 3 RBI.
Fort Recovery 6, Fort Loramie 1
Greenville 14, Stebbins 1
Greenville 10, Stebbins 0
Hamilton 2, Fairfield 0: H: Schappacher W 5 K, Dillard HR, Eversole HR.
Jackson Center 13, Hardin Northern 4
Mason 10, Lakota West 0
Minster 4, Ansonia 3
Mississinawa Valley 4, Russia 3
Northeastern 5, Greenon 3: N: Manning 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Williams 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Kelly W 13 K.
Oak Hills 14, Middletown 1
Southeastern 14, West Liberty-Salem 0
Springfield Shawnee 15, Tecumseh 0: SS: Simpson 4-4 2B 3B 7 RBI, Wilson 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Trimmer W 11 K.
Tippecanoe 21, West Carrollton 0
Troy 15, Fairborn 2: F: Moulder 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Versailles 11, Russia 1
Waynesville 14, Eaton 7: W: Bailey 2-2 2B HR 2 RBI, Halows 3-4 2B 3B 4 RBI, Tudela W 6 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI.
Wilmington 10, Blanchester 6
Thursday’s Results
Alter 17, Stivers 7: A: Dungan 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Beck 2-2 2 RBI, Crider 2-2 RBI.
Arcanum 13, Dixie 0: A: Byrne 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Garbig 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Flatter 2-2 2B 3B RBI.
Bellbrook 7, Fenwick 3: B: O’Brien 3 RBI, Hebrank RBI, Powell 1-3 RBI.
Dayton Christian 29, Middletown Christian 20
Edgewood 6, Middletown Madison 5: E: Combs 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Ferrell 2-4 2B RBI, Broshear W 7 K, 1-3 RBI.
Fairbanks 14, Greeneview 1
Greenville 6, Ansonia 0
Hamilton 20, Middletown 4
Indian Lake 8, Wapakoneta 1
Kenton Ridge 35, Urbana 0: KR: Fyffe 5-6 3B 2 HR 9 RBI, Cammon 6-6 3 RBI, Fould 5-6 2 2B 5 RBI.
Lebanon 7, Centerville 1
Little Miami 14, Carlisle 3
London 11, Miami Trace 1
Mason 5, Fairfield 0
McNicholas 5, Carroll 4
Miami East 22, Troy Christian 0
Milton-Union 8, Covington 6
Mississinawa Valley 9, National Trail 5: NT: Hamm 2-3 3B 3 RBI.
Preble Shawnee 20, Franklin Monroe 5: PS: Jones 2-3 2 HR 5 RBI, Neihoff 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Colburn W, 3-3 2B 2 RBI.
Riverside 17, Lehman Catholic 10
Springboro 4, Franklin 2: F: Brooks 2-3 2B RBI, Whitt RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 14, Jonathan Alder 3: SS: Simpson 3-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Crawford 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Trimmer W 8 K.
Tecumseh 16, Fairborn 8: F: Watson 2-4 3 RBI, Walters 2-4 2B RBI, Walters 1-3 2B RBI. T: Matthews 4-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Matthews 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI, Beard 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI.
Troy 12, Xenia 0
Tri-County North 7, Twin Valley South 0: TCN: Bondurant 2-3 2 RBI, Daugherty W 16 K.
Tri-Village 15, Newton 3: N: Williams 2-3 RBI.
Waynesville 17, Oakwood 11
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Fairmont 5, Sidney 0
Milton-Union 5, Chaminade Julienne 0
Thursday’s Results
Centerville 5, Tippecanoe B 0
Dayton Christian 3, Miami Valley 2
Greenville 4, Northmont 1
Tippecanoe 5, Stebbins 0: Von Krosigk d. Krauz 6-0, 6-0; Darner d. Otosk 6-0, 6-0; Labreck d. Luong 6-0, 6-0. Owen/Mehta d. Knospe/Arenas 6-4, 6-4; Gillenwater/Chesshir d. Ho/Banks 6-4, 6-1.
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Xenia 14, Lima Senior 0
Girls Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Lakota East 15, Princeton 2
Mariemont 16, Beavercreek 5
Boys Volleyball
Friday’s Results
Roger Bacon 3, Lakota West 1
