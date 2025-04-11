H.S. Results 4/10: Fyffe homers twice, drives in 9 for Kenton Ridge

Thursday’s Results

Badin 15, Alter 0: B: Brink 1-1 HR 4 RBI, Sullivan 2-2 3B 2 RBI, Cummins 1-2 2 RBI.

Bellefontaine 4, Graham 3: G: Rogers 1-3 2 RBI.

Dixie 3, Arcanum 1: D: Hypes 2-3 2B RBI, Puckett 1-2 RBI, Phillips W 6 K. A: Longstreth 1-3 RBI.

Greeneview 8, Fairbanks 1: G: Reynolds 1-3 2 RBI, Walker 2-3 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 10, Springfield Shawnee 0

Kenton Ridge 12, Urbana 2

La Salle 6, Fairfield 5: F: Lucking 2-3 2B RBI, Ramsey 1-3 2 RBI.

Lakota West 11, Hamilton 2: LW: Johnson 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Holt 2-5 2 RBI, Bramble 3-4 RBI. H: Payne 2-3 RBI.

Legacy Christian 11, Yellow Springs 0

Lehman Catholic 5, Riverside 0

Mason 3, Lakota East 2

National Trail 8, Mississinawa Valley 7

Oak Hills 9, Talawanda 0

Oakwood 9, Carlisle 5: O: Ferra 2 RBI, Patterson 2 RBI, Thobe RBI.

Roger Bacon 4, Cin. Christian 0

Sidney 15, Stebbins 5: Si: New 3-5 2B 4 RBI, Shipe 1-2 3 RBI, McKenzie 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 12, West Carrollton 2: T: Eckert 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Liskey 2-2 3 RBI, Jackson W 5 K, 2-4 RBI.

Tri-County North 11, Twin Valley South 1

Troy 19, Xenia 2: T: Frey W 11 K, 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Gorman 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Riddle 3-3 3 RBI.

Waynesville 6, Brookville 5: W: Philpot 1-3 3 RBI, Bulach 2-4 RBI, Garner RBI.

West Jefferson 9, Northeastern 1

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Miamisburg 4

Benjamin Logan 9, North Union 4: BL: Spriggs 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Brown 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Hughes 3-3 RBI.

Bethel 5, Lehman Catholic 4: B: Barker W 8 K, Mohler 2-3 2B.

Edgewood 8, Bellbrook 0: E: Vogel W 10 K, Kelhoffer 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Breed 1-3 2B 3 RBI.

Goshen 7, Wilmington 5

Jonathan Alder 7, London 4

Lakota West 4, Fairfield 1: LW: Gaalaas 1-2 2 RBI, Bramble 1-2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 14, Fairbanks 1: M: Eyink 3-3 3 RBI, Lafary W 9 K, 3-4 4 RBI, Eckstein 2-3 4 RBI.

Monroe 3, Franklin 0: M: Watts W 3 K, 1-4 RBI, Craig 1-3 RBI, Hounchell RBI.

Oak Hills 10, Hamilton 0

Parkway 5, Allen East 4

Springboro 16, Springfield 0

Talawanda 27, Northwest 0: T: Tanner 3-3 2B 3B 3 RBI, Griffin 1-1 4 RBI, Iden 1-2 4 RBI.

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Alter 17, Stivers 7: A: Dungan 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Beck 2-2 2 RBI, Crider 2-2 RBI.

Arcanum 13, Dixie 0: A: Byrne 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Garbig 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Flatter 2-2 2B 3B RBI.

Bellbrook 7, Fenwick 3: B: O’Brien 3 RBI, Hebrank RBI, Powell 1-3 RBI.

Dayton Christian 29, Middletown Christian 20

Edgewood 6, Middletown Madison 5: E: Combs 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Ferrell 2-4 2B RBI, Broshear W 7 K, 1-3 RBI.

Fairbanks 14, Greeneview 1

Greenville 6, Ansonia 0

Hamilton 20, Middletown 4

Indian Lake 8, Wapakoneta 1

Kenton Ridge 35, Urbana 0: KR: Fyffe 5-6 3B 2 HR 9 RBI, Cammon 6-6 3 RBI, Fould 5-6 2 2B 5 RBI.

Little Miami 14, Carlisle 3

London 11, Miami Trace 1

Mason 5, Fairfield 0

McNicholas 5, Carroll 4

Miami East 22, Troy Christian 0

Mississinawa Valley 9, National Trail 5: NT: Hamm 2-3 3B 3 RBI.

Preble Shawnee 20, Franklin Monroe 5: PS: Jones 2-3 2 HR 5 RBI, Neihoff 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Colburn W, 3-3 2B 2 RBI.

Springboro 4, Franklin 2: F: Brooks 2-3 2B RBI, Whitt RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 14, Jonathan Alder 3: SS: Simpson 3-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Crawford 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Trimmer W 8 K.

Tecumseh 16, Fairborn 8: F: Watson 2-4 3 RBI, Walters 2-4 2B RBI, Walters 1-3 2B RBI. T: Matthews 4-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Matthews 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI, Beard 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

Troy 12, Xenia 0

Tri-County North 7, Twin Valley South 0: TCN: Bondurant 2-3 2 RBI, Daugherty W 16 K.

Tri-Village 15, Newton 3: N: Williams 2-3 RBI.

Waynesville 17, Oakwood 11

Wednesday’s Results

Bellbrook 9, Edgewood 2: E: Combs 1-2 2 RBI.

Belmont 13, Stivers 1

Fairbanks 2, Mechanicsburg 1

Goshen 12, Wilmington 7

Hamilton 11, Princeton 1: H: Rupp 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Hoyte 2-4 2 RBI, Schappacher W 7 K.

Madison Plains 16, Greeneview 15: G: Battista 2-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Simpson 4-6 2B, Zink 3-5 2 RBI.

McNicholas 18, Fenwick 1

Springboro 15, Springfield 0: Sb: Breen 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Johnson 4-4 2B 2 RBI, Jonas W 10 K.

Talawanda 13, Northwest 0: T: Miller 2-4 3B HR 2 RBI, Porchowsky 2-2 2 3B 4 RBI, Frieden W 7 K.

Talawanda 8, Northwest 1: T: Hilbert 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Kerby 1-3 2B RBI, Cox 1-1 RBI.

Boys Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Clinton-Massie 7, Xenia 3

Lebanon 19, Little Miami 2

Waynesville 9, Northmont 8

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Miamisburg 15, Edgewood 6

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 3, Northmont 0

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 5, Tippecanoe B 0

Tippecanoe 5, Stebbins 0: Von Krosigk d. Krauz 6-0, 6-0; Darner d. Otosk 6-0, 6-0; Labreck d. Luong 6-0, 6-0. Owen/Mehta d. Knospe/Arenas 6-4, 6-4; Gillenwater/Chesshir d. Ho/Banks 6-4, 6-1.

Wednesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 5, Middletown Christian 0

