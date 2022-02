H.S. Results 2/9-2/10

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 64, McNicholas 47: Ruffolo (A) 27, Chew (A) 14, Gardner (M) 18, Haynes (M) 12.

Arcanum 55, Newton 47: Q. Peters (N) 16, C. Peters (N) 13.

Ben Logan 51, Northwestern 47: Arn (BL) 22, Rhonemus (N) 10, Bailey (N) 10.

Carroll 53, Graham 42: McKitrick (C) 15, O’Bleness (C) 12.

Chaminade Julienne 62, Fenwick 43: Smith (F) 12, Chandler (CJ) 14, Powell (CJ) 13, Bowman (CJ) 11.

Greeneview 47, Southeastern 46: Erisman (G) 17, Caudill (G) 12, Banion (S) 15.

Riverside 63, Covington 48

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Edgewood 58, Western Brown 54, OT

Lakota West 54, Little Miami 40

Springboro 53, Northmont 12

Troy 56, Fairmont 45: Baker (F) 17, Hullinger (F) 15.

Ursuline Academy 60, St. Ursula 33

Walnut Hills 42, Kings 32

Winton Woods 57, McAuley 37

Division II

Alter 58, Clinton-Massie 19: Smith (A) 16, Moody (A) 12.

Carroll 55, Springfield Shawnee 11

Ross 32, Oakwood 30

Urbana 45, Bellefontaine 44

Division III

Arcanum 57, Northeastern 21: Unger (A) 18, Fearon (A) 14, McCans (A) 10.

CHCA 47, Gamble Montessori 42

Greenon 55, Greeneview 37

Miami East 54, Milton-Union 35: Brumbaugh (MU) 11.

Purcell Marian d. Riverview East, forfeit

Waynesville 71, Twin Valley South 23: Abner (TVS) 12.

Division IV

Cin. Country Day 61, New Miami 4

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Lakota East 48, Seton 40

Mason 59, Anderson 29

Mt. Notre Dame 55, Oak Hills 35

Sycamore 59, Harrison 39

Division II

Valley View 72, Thurgood Marshall 52

Division III

Tri-Village 96, East Dayton Christian 14: Downing (TV) 22, Sagester (TV) 19, Hunt (TV) 15, Bennett (TV) 10.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Bradford 47, Troy Christian 35

Southeastern 52, Triad 26

West Carrollton 51, Stebbins 36

Wednesday’s Results

Covington 56, Lehman Catholic 26: Harrington (C) 18, Fraley (C) 11, Toner (LC) 13.

Franklin 53, Fairborn 33: Aldridge (F) 13, Blevins (F) 10.

Mechanicsburg 46, West Liberty-Salem 20: Skillings (M) 13, Schipfer (M) 11, Conley (M) 11.

Boys Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 2633, Ross 2625: Smith (R) 462 series, Vaughn (R) 384 series, Bui (C) 432 series, Griffith (C) 407 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1301, Yellow Springs 1118: Millar (DC) 163 game, Wright (DC) 114 game.

Wednesday’s Results

Ross 2061, Carroll 1846: Strahm (R) 357 series, Garrow (R) 329 series, Yates (C) 315 series, Norman (C) 276 series.

Hockey

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Col. Academy 3, Springboro 2: Dabrowski (S) goal, Garris (S) goal, Hauboldt (S) 33 saves.

